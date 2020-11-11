Pointe Claire’s Barry Christensen started Montreal Sock It To Me to give clean, dry socks to the less fortunate during the winter months. This year is the fifth annual sock drive, which benefits St. Michael’s Mission in downtown Montreal.
Christensen has been a paramedic for 38 years. This allowed him to closely work with at-risk communities. He founded Montreal Sock It To Me after working alongside outreach workers, the homeless and St. Michael’s at Berri-UQAM metro for 10 years. It was at the Metro where he got to know the homeless a little bit more. “I got to hear their stories, where they are from, and their education,” he said. “One man was an engineer and one man talked about his family. I left and I wanted to help more.”
Christensen says while many people donate coats and other clothes for the homeless for the winter, he understands just how important socks are. “The wintertime is a hard time for feet for the homeless, ” he says. “Wet feet, cold feet plus, socks is a great way for the workers to approach the homeless to see if they need assistance.” The drive goes until Nov. 30 There are drop off points as well in Pointe Claire, Dollard and CSL. Info: https://www.facebook.com/MontrealSockItToMe
HOCKEY 911: Last year I was fortunate enough to attend Hockey 911, a dream partnership between the Montreal Canadiens and the Montreal General Hospital Foundation. The fundraiser features live discussions hosted by entertainer Gregory Charles, hockey players, their coaches and doctors providing behind-the-scenes access to their most significant injuries and events related to the latest playoffs. On this week’s Suburban On Air I speak with Habs Associate Coach Kirk Muller, trauma surgeon Dr. Dan Deckelbaum and Foundation CEO Jean-Guy Gourdeau. Shea Weber, Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki and Claude Julien will also be part of the program on Nov. 17 and because of the pandemic it can be viewed for free virtually. Warmup is at 6:30 pm and puck drop at 7 pm Register: www.codelife.ca/hockey911.
SMILE ON SENIORS: In September of 2019, Rabbi Levi and Chaya Naparstek arrived from New York City to launch a new and much needed project called Smile On Seniors (SOS) in Côte Saint-Luc. SOS is an offshoot of the Beth Chabad CSL Community Center. It is a unique program, designed to enhance the lives and cater to the specific needs of local seniors. Chaya is the daughter of Rabbi Mendel Raskin and Sarah, the leaders of Beth Chabad CSL.
As Rabbi Naparstek notes, many seniors in the Montreal area are particularly lonely and vulnerable. Pre-COVID there was a lot of hands on activities such as baking, art, food decorating, painting and more. For now everything has shifted virtually, comprised of educational lectures on physical, mental and emotional health related subjects as well as entertainment, comedy, musical presentations, sing-a-longs, discussions and chatting. Volunteers happily do grocery shopping, run errands, make home deliveries and provide seniors with technical support, teaching them how to use their phones or computers to connect to online activities and support. SOS also offers hot nutritious meals to seniors who have a hard time cooking on their own If you are a senior, secure your free membership today! Contact them by phone at 438.409.6770. or send an email to sos@chabadcsl.com or log on to www.soscsl.com. Those interested in volunteering can use the same coordinates. See more in our SJN feature on the website.
BROADCAST BOW: CityNews Montreal has a young and energetic team of reporters. Their suppertime and late night newscasts operate without an anchor. They cover a lot of ground. One person who does not get a lot of visibility is the man behind the camera, Martin Daigle. The happy-go-lucky video journalist makes frequent stops during each work day and can be counted on to be at the scene of any early morning chaos in the city. His wife is CBC reporter and researcher Leah Hendry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.