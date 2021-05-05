Just over a year ago Sly Furino’s mother Carolina passed away at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave.
To mark this sad occasion Sly has produced, written and directed a beautiful short film/music video that can be seen on YouTube: https://youtu.be/En3SUatj0mc
It is called “Your Smile ” and has been recognized with an Honorable Mention for the Montreal Independent Film Festival . Sly is the owner of The SophistOccasion Showband. Folks in his industry were hit hard by the pandemic. He and his group have been performing at weddings, galas, fundraisers and corporate events for the past 26 years with great success for performance and service. “Unfortunately, this industry was one of the hardest hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and still remains as such,” he says. “The year 2020 was a write off for the event industry and it seems like 2021 won’t be looking any brighter. Nonetheless, I continue to stay afloat with some loans and subsidies from the government, but it hasn’t been easy. I am hoping for better times ahead for everyone.”
That being said, as a solo artist as well, Sly decided to write a song as a tribute to his mom who passed away in a residence on April 9, 2020 amidst the pandemic lockdown. He spent the past four months creating a short film/music video which helped him stay focused on his passion for music. “In a way, it helped distract me from the financial and mental stresses of what we are all living today,” he says.
Sly hired actors to portray himself at age 10 and his mom. Daniela Fiorentino (mom), her husband Francesco Esposito (the drum teacher), and their son Edoardo Fiorentino Esposito (young Sly) have been living in Montreal for the last seven years. Daniela was actually pregnant during the filming of Your Smile. She recently gave birth to a baby boy, Emanuele Fiorentino Esposito. “I only met Daniela once before, but I knew she would be great for the part,” he says. “Due to the pandemic, it worked out well for me to have the entire family involved so that we kept the filming within their bubble.”
Some scenes from the video were shot at Parc le Boutillier in Chomedey. Sly’s daughter Samantha Rose, a former student of Souvenir Elementary School in Chomedey, also appears on screen.
A grand piano scene of Sly as an adult was recorded at Studio Pierre Marchand, located in little Italy. It is an internationally-renowned recording and mixing studio.
Sly is a devoted musician/singer/songwriter whose melodic style reflects his love of pop music, yet his background from studying classical and jazz music at McGill University reflects his love for music in all genres.
Although he loves being involved in the event industry, his greatest passion is to compose original music. His 2011 release (First Day of My Life) was a collection of 10 songs in the style of pop rock. The title track “First Day of My Life” was inspired by the news of his unborn child who was on her way.
In 2014, Sly released his second album (You Got Me Moving). One of the tracks (Make a Wish) was composed for the Montreal Make A Wish Foundation. In April of 2014, a month before his 45th birthday, he organized a fundraiser. It was a concert that was held at the Leonardo Da Vinci Centre in St. Léonard called “45 Candles for a Wish.” Over 450 spectators were in attendance. All proceeds went to the Make a Wish Foundation. The sponsored child, named Antonio, was granted and presented with his wish. Antonio and his family were heading to Walt Disney World! Fortunately, he was able to make an appearance at Sly’s concert and he himself accepted the cheque on stage. Antonio’s grateful smile meant everything to Sly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.