Shtisel is an Israeli television drama series about a fictional Haredi ("ultra-Orthodox" Jewish) family living in Geula, Jerusalem. The first three seasons can be seen on Netflix.
Neta Riskin portrays Giti Weiss, the daughter and sister of main characters Shulem and Akiva. She gave an exclusive interview to Sonia Benezra on Sunday May 23 for the Ben Weider Educational Centre/Chaya Mushka Seminary, which has provided post-secondary education of the highest calibre for hundreds of young Jewish women, coming from the world over.
I had a chance to speak to Neta a few days earlier. As a huge fan of the show this was a real thrill. Will there be a fourth season? She highly doubts it. “I think it is over, but I also thought so after season two,” she said.
Riskin was born in Tel Aviv to secular Jewish architect parents. Her mother was born in Israel. Her father, a Holocaust survivor, was born in Lithuania. Her grandfather, Asher Gliberman, was an Israeli architect who immigrated from Belarus.
For the role of Giti Weiss, the mother of five and in a difficult marriage, Riskin had to learn what it is like to live in a Haredi community. “We did tremendous research, actually three months,” she said. “We visited families in a religious community and we had a guide who taught us how you live your life as an orthodox woman. There is a certain way you look, there is a certain way you talk. Even the men, they have a certain way of folding their jackets.”
Riskin shared that she did not actually film a lot of scenes with the two main stars, Dov Glickman and Michael Aloni, who portray her father and brother. “We are a family, but we do not meet on screen that much,” she said.
You can hear my interview here on my podcast
Bravo to Sonia Benezra, who did a fantastic interview. You can view it here.
Riskin elaborated with Benezra on her character Giti. In fact, Riskin said she was originally not very interested in the role of Neta. When she got an invitation to audition, she did not see a real story attached to the program. It appeared to be all about a father and his son. After she read the script, she saw it was indeed sort of about nothing - yet it did portray everyday life in dramatic and interesting fashion.
“Giti was a very difficult character to play,” Riskin explained. “She can be portrayed as a very weak person. Now I am talking about the point of view of the viewer. Nobody likes to watch miserable people. Your starting point doesn’t matter. People want to see how someone overcomes an obstacle. That is a hero. It does not matter if the character makes it or not. Portraying Giti was tricky. Her husband leaves her; she is alone with her kids. She has a big problem with letting other people know about it because of the place she lives in. You can play the same text and just cry all the time. I did not want to do it. I kept thinking all of the time how to make her stronger in this very miserable situation.”
Riskin says she always carries a notebook whenever she starts a new character. She takes everyone’s text and divides a page into two columns and goes about analyzing her character.
Asked to tell some interesting stories, she shared one when we went to a speaking engagement in California. A woman approached her and said she had always been embarrassed to be a Jew but this show made her proud now instead.
Rabbi Abraham Cohen and his team at the Seminary continue to attract superb speakers to their virtual speaker series.
The lecture is free to watch, but donations are encouraged at www.theseminary.ca/donate
