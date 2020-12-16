Since 1976, Canadian Magen David Adom (CMDA) has been the sole authorized fundraising organization in Canada dedicated to supplying ambulances, emergency medical scooters, medical supplies and blood testing kits to support the lifesaving work of Magen David Adom Israel.
Although Magen David Adom began providing emergency medical services in 1930, it was not until the 1950s that it received national recognition as Israel’s official Red Cross Society. By 1976, the United States had been involved with Magen David Adom in Israel for many years.That year, a group of prominent Montrealers, so impressed with the work of American Magen David Adom (ARMDI), established Canadian Magen David Adom for Israel.
The idea to commemorate CMDA’s first 40 years was originally broached at a meeting of the National Board of Directors. Past President Miriam Lang and long time CMDA National Board Member Vivian Segall rose to the challenge. Their collaborative efforts, their dedication, devotion and commitment, and the countless hours spent poring over archival material, have resulted in “A HISTORY OF CANADIAN MAGEN DAVID ADOM, 1976 – 2016” highlighting CMDA’s first 40 years, its goals and achievements.
Miriam and Vivian accepted the challenge because they both felt how important it is to recognize the many dedicated people who have played a part in Canadian Magen David Adom’s first 40 years. “We hope that this book will serve as a model for future growth and achievement,” said Vivian.
It is a beautiful book which I am fortunate to have a copy of. Personally I have many fond memories of covering CMDA events here in Montreal, notably involving the late Alfred Segall, Shirley Moscovitch and many others. Today the organization is in the capable hands of National Executive Director Sidney Benizri.
MADA GOES WEST: In order to make it easier for people to receive food safety services and expand its client base, already including many West Island residents, MADA has opened a new location, at 15814 Boul Gouin in Sainte-Genevieve. This satellite location of MADA will serve as a cafeteria and a base of operations for the West Island.
An inaugural event took place on Monday at the West Island location and was shown virtually. This event comes on the heels of the launch of MADA’s largest fundraising campaign to date on Dec. 6 and overlaps with the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, so there was a live Menorah lighting during the event. Attendees also heard powerful speeches, live singing from Cantor Yossi Pomerantz and a live DJ from The Event Guy Entertainment.
Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis and Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci were in attendance as were Rabbi Mark Fishman of Beth Tikvah Synagogue, Rabbi Avraham Maruani of Or Shalom Synagogue and Rabbi Leibel Fine of Chabad Dollard.
MADA West Island first opened its doors, as a soft opening, for dinner every day on Nov. 15 and has been continuing to serve one meal a day since. They will soon expand into offering two meals per day and eventually, all three meals will be offered every day. As well, MADA members will soon be able to pick up their monthly “Chez Makolet” food baskets from the West Island location if it is more convenient for them.
MADA’s intention with this new location, as well as its original location, is to spread as much goodness and kindness as they possibly can. They want everyone involved in MADA, whether it be donors, volunteers, staff, or client members, to feel as though they are all a caring family. MADA client members can have a place in the West Island to reach out to whenever they need a safe haven, thinking of it as so much more than just a place to grab their next meal www.madacenter.com.
MADA Community Center is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in our community. As Montreal’s largest kosher soup kitchen and food bank and offering a variety of services, MADA has been serving the Jewish community and beyond since it first opened in 1993 and seeks to raise awareness of the plight of those in need.
B’NAI BRITH’S NEW LOOK: B’nai Brith Canada has unveiled its impressive new look. The human rights organization has come a long way over the decades. This new branding continues to demonstrate its vitality and energy of B’nai Brith Canada. Featuring its theme of trees, the new branding represents its grassroots heritage, as well as its longevity, versatility, adaptability to the changing needs of our community, and hardiness in the face of adversity. With its new website at www.bnaibrith.ca you will be able to clearly and easily navigate and find all projects, initiatives and services.
