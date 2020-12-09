Generous champions of worthy causes may not be able to gather in person, but they can still have a whole lot of fun doing good remotely. On December 17, Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom will host a live Zoom raffle to raise funds for the advancement of its spiritual, cultural, and educational programs. Sponsored by Decarie Motors and chaired by General Manager Cheryl Blas, the raffle event will give donors the chance to win a three-year lease of a 2021 Range Rover Evoque or an alternate cash prize of $18,000, as well as a $300 Canada Tire gift certificate. Bonus prizes include a Schwinn Fastback Carbon Performance matte black road bike (value of $1,899) and a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8” tablet (value of $375).
Buy your tickets before December 15! The celebration will live-stream on Zoom on December 17 – the last night of Chanukah – at 7PM, with festive and lighthearted entertainment. Ticket holders and viewers are invited to tune in to chat, sing along, and test their trivia knowledge before the big draw at 7:30 PM.
“As soon as the pandemic started, we pivoted our services and programs online,” Rabbi Lisa Grushcow, Temple’s Senior Rabbi, says. “We are committed to helping people stay connected and inspired, at the same time as staying safe. The theme of this raffle – help keep Temple moving forward– reflects our renewed commitment to service in these challenging times. We are grateful to Decarie Motors and all our supporters for helping sustain our work.”
Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom is a diverse and dynamic community dedicated to providing meaningful religious services, alongside educational efforts, community-building, and efforts for social justice and peace. Temple has been recognized on the local, national and international level for our inclusive and dynamic approach. Participants and supporters come from many different backgrounds and beliefs.
Raffle tickets are $136 (a partial tax receipt will be issued separately) and a maximum of 1,200 tickets will be sold. Engaged donors who sell six tickets, including at least one for themselves, will receive one complimentary ticket. Prizes must be claimed no later than January 14, 2021, at 5:00 PM, at the Temple, 395 Elm Avenue, Westmount H3Z 1A5.
CHEZ DORIS GETS BOOST: This marked the fifth consecutive year that B’nai Brith Quebec has donated 350 pounds of turkey to the Chez Doris Women’s Shelter in Montreal for their Christmas meals.
“As expected, this year will be very different compared to their celebrations in the past,” said B’nai Brith’s Joanne Cutler, who oversaw the effort with Diane Antonelli.
Chez Doris is planning on cooking the meals and packaging them for delivery to the ladies who require their facilities on a daily basis. “It’s been more than difficult, to say the least, for homeless and underprivileged women - but we hope at least in a small way that we can make a difference for Christmas,” says Cutler, who extended her gratitude to the Metro-Richelieu group for continuing to donate all of the turkeys
Cutler’s team also delivered a huge supply of winter clothing. She applauded Marina Boulos-Winton, Executive Director of Chez Doris and her team of extraordinary women who work tirelessly to ease the pressure of the ladies who have fallen on hard times !
YOU CAN’T MASK HUNGER: As our world has been faced with the unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19, MADA Community Center remains steadfast in its commitment to responding to the ever-growing needs of those community members faced with increased hardship during this time.
In order to do so, MADA is launching a vital giving campaign, entitled “You Can’t Mask Hunger: Support MADA On the Front Lines,” running through December 27. This is MADA’s largest fundraising campaign to date, needed to effectively meet the demand placed on its services due to COVID-19. MADA and its volunteers work tirelessly on the frontlines fighting hunger, poverty and loneliness, providing those in need with the basic necessities of life.
“Since the start of the pandemic, MADA has not closed its doors for even one day, with our staff and dedicated volunteers preparing, serving, packaging, and delivering food constantly,” said Rabbi Chaim Cohen, Executive Director of MADA. “We are devoted to bringing food to individuals ill from COVID, and to others who are forced to isolate for their own well-being, mainly vulnerable seniors. Oftentimes this leads to the feeling of being socially alienated and these individuals find comfort in knowing that they are being cared for during this difficult time by MADA.”
With all MADA services combined, to date, they have proudly reached over one million meals given, and counting, however, it is getting increasingly difficult to keep up. “MADA needs the community’s support now more than ever because hunger is not an option,” said Yosef Drihem, Assistant Director of MADA. “Every dollar donated helps MADA and our team of volunteers continue to answer the call of one and all in our community. In these unprecedented times, MADA’s place in the community is even more necessary.”
MADA’s campaign includes an interesting peer-to-peer aspect as well. They are encouraging as many people as possible to create a team through their campaign website at www.charidy.com/MADA. Team leaders receive a personalized donation link and fundraising goals of their own to reach, which hopes to push the virality of the campaign.
In addition to creating their own teams, volunteers will be getting involved by canvassing on MADA’s behalf. “We will have volunteers making calls from their homes or from an operation room inside our building on Decarie for those who feel comfortable coming in person, with all necessary COVID-19 safety measures in place,” said Rabbi Shmuel Pinson, Volunteer Coordinator of MADA.
MADA is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in our community. As Montreal’s largest kosher soup kitchen and food bank and offering a variety of services, MADA has been serving the Jewish community and beyond for 27 years and seeks to raise awareness of the plight of those in need and to expand its client base.
MADA would like to thank all their volunteers and donors who continually help them accomplish their mission of goodness and kindness, fighting poverty, hunger and loneliness. To make a donation to the current vital campaign and make a positive difference in the vulnerable lives in the community, please visit www.charidy.com/MADA or call 514-342-4969, ext. 229.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: Although COVID-19 changed the landscape of the 15th annual Yom Yocheved Clothing Giveaway, over 40 volunteers were able to safely pack and deliver clothing to almost 300 families in need in the Montreal Jewish community on Nov. 29 and 30. The initiative is spearheaded by Federation CJA, in partnership with Ometz. Kol Hakavod to the generous apparel companies and community members who donated over 400 pieces of brand new clothing, and to our dedicated volunteers who made this event such a success!
