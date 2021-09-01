On October 17, the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA is launching a year-long opportunity for elementary school students grade one through six who do not attend Jewish day school. This interactive, experiential program will foster a deep sense of Jewish identity amongst its participants by encouraging friendships with other Jewish children, nurturing a connection to the Montreal Jewish community and to Israel, deepening students’ connection to Jewish values, tradition and culture, and providing kids with a basic comfort with the Hebrew language.
Ivri Anochi will run on 22 Sundays between October 17 and April 22. The cost is $265/child, but fees will never be a reason for any family to opt out of participation in this or any of the Y’s other programs. The Y will make it possible for all Jewish families to participate.
“We will use a hands-on, pluralistic approach to Jewish holidays and traditions. Our focus is teaching tradition, culture and values by doing and reflecting,” explains Keren Ludvig, Chief Program and Community Engagement Officer at the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA. “Ivri Anochi students will internalize the Jewish value of chessed (helping others in need) by donating their time as a group to a local Jewish cause, and reflecting back on the way their own participation helped others. They will learn about Chanukah by exploring the lyrics and tunes of traditional and modern songs. They will learn about Israeli society by preparing and sharing popular Israeli recipes. Ivri Anochi is a program that will engage children and make them participants in their learning. They’ll be excited to come back each week to see what activities they’ll get to try out, what new ideas they’ll get to discuss, and what new aspect of themselves they’ll get to learn about.”
Ivri Anochi has been designed to be accessible to all Jewish families, no matter how knowledgeable of or involved in the Jewish community each family considers itself. Diversity will be valued and all students will be invited to reflect upon, to share and to celebrate what makes them unique but also what they have in common as members of the Ivri Anochi program and the Jewish community. It is the only program of its kind in Montreal - unaffiliated with a religious group and truly open to all. Children will be grouped by grade cohort (grades 1-2, grades 3-4, and grades 5-6), and within their groups, partner and small-group activities will be encouraged so that students really get to know each other.
The program is also open to participants with special needs who demonstrate eligibility and a desire to be involved in this unique learning opportunity. The Y’s inclusion professionals will meet with the families of children with special needs, assess the suitability of the Ivri Anochi program, and determine if and how the learning materials could be adapted for each individual. The goal is to give each participant his or her unique learning experience within the parameters of the cohort. Training and preparation for the program will include training to work in an inclusive environment and will include working with families of special needs participants to ensure proper support is maintained throughout the program and that participants and their families are seamlessly integrated into the Y family.
The curricula for each cohort will be age-appropriate and theme-based. Each age group will explore a variety of topics, such as: What it means to be a Jew; The Montreal Jewish Community and its rich history and heritage; Our relationship with Israel – as a people, as a community, and as individuals; Man’s responsibility to man; Understanding the Holocaust; Jews from other lands; and, The spirit of belonging. For each unit we will provide concrete opportunities for experiential learning, and much of the learning with be experienced through meaningful song, dance, drama, and art projects.
Parents and siblings of the Ivri Anochi participants will be included in some activities through the year, and although participation for the whole family is entirely optional, families are encouraged to give feedback and get involved. Because Ivri Anochi will take place at the Y, there will also be many opportunities for parents and siblings to find their own activities to engage in. After dropping off their children at Ivri Anochi, parents can take advantage of the Y's other facilities. “You can’t beat the convenience of being able to fit in a spin class and a cup of coffee!” says Ludvig. “Or after Ivri Anochi ends, take your kids to the pool for a swim!”
The Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA is a not-for-profit organization that plays a prominent role in the life of the Jewish community in Montreal, upholding a long rich history of Jewish values and traditions for more than 110 years. The Y provides a welcoming, engaging, pluralistic, inclusive Jewish environment where the Montreal community can connect with each other and build a sense of community, while accessing a range of exceptional programs and incomparable services for the body, mind and soul.
For more information log on to www.ymywha.com.
HEBREW CHAMPIONS: Two years ago Rabbi Levi and Chaya Naparstek arrived from New York City to launch a new and much needed project called Smile On Seniors (SOS) in Côte Saint-Luc.
SOS is an offshoot of the Beth Chabad CSL Community Center. It is a unique program, designed to enhance the lives and cater to the specific needs of local seniors. Chaya is the daughter of Rabbi Mendel Raskin and Sarah, the leaders of Beth Chabad CSL.
Now comes Hebrew Champions, an innovative after-school educational program, in Côte-Saint-Luc. Hebrew Champions prides itself on an outstanding Judaic and Hebrew language program, a fun and rich understanding in our holidays and culture, Hebrew letters, reading Hebrew, a dynamic staff and stimulated students.
Each lesson is multi-sensory and hands on. The lessons incorporate different ways of learning so that each individual child is reached and is able to benefit. The students truly experience that which they are being taught. Drama, song, interactive workbooks, art and Aleph Champ bring Hebrew Champions' lessons to life. The innovative learning style encourages children to be active learners.
There are both social distanced in-person classes and virtual classes on Zoom. Classes are held on Mondays, in-person from 3 pm to 4:30 pm and on Zoom from 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm. A new option for 2021-2022 will be an additional Sunday program (10:30 am to Noon) for those who would like to learn to read Hebrew at a faster pace and explore tales from the Bible (from the weekly Torah portion). Registration for the fall semester, Sept. 5 to Dec. 20, is now open. Info: Chabadcsl.com/hebrewchampions, HebrewChampions@ChabadCSL.com or call Chaya at 514-485-7221 #114
MADA PLANS FOR NEW YEAR: While some things have changed since last year’s Rosh Hashanah holiday, the need for MADA Community Center’s services has not. There are still many people suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their lives and MADA, with the help of their devoted donors, and volunteers, has promised to do everything they can to ensure that everyone in the community can successfully celebrate the Jewish New Year with the warmth and spirit of the holiday. “The High Holidays are a time for people to get together, and while some families might be able to do so this year in small groups, there are a lot of people who are not fortunate enough to have those circumstances yet or at all,” said Rabbi Chaim Cohen, Executive Director of MADA. “We still need to provide hope to our entire community and show that regardless of your financial or health circumstances, you can still celebrate the Jewish holidays with dignity and prosper no matter what.”
This Rosh Hashanah, the same food services that were on the major holidays since COVID-19 will be provided again. Thousands of families will be receiving Rosh Hashanah Food Baskets straight to their door. Depending on the family’s circumstances, baskets either include many holiday food items in order for them to cook for themselves and their families or already freshly cooked holiday meals, and all of the holiday’s symbolic traditional foods in order to recite the appropriate blessings.
Hundreds of MADA’s dedicated volunteers have been tirelessly preparing food and packaging tens of thousands of food boxes the past week will continue to do so as well as deliver the boxes up until the start of Rosh Hashanah, which begins on the evening of September 6th this year. “Myself and all of the volunteers want to be able to bring happiness and hope to MADA’s clients. For me, delivering the boxes of food right to people’s doors and providing a friendly face is a reminder to MADA’s clients that we are all united,” said Nicole Harroch, MADA volunteer. For anyone who would like to sign up to volunteer and make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable in the community, visit madacenter.com/roshhashanahvolunteer.
“MADA wants to ensure that everyone feels loved. This year, we really want to urge our community to become our own tribe of “social workers” and refer people in need to receive our services. We want to make sure no one is suffering in silence,” said Yosef Drihem, MADA’s Assistant Director. “MADA and our volunteers are ensuring that everyone is able to celebrate the holidays with the warmth, joy and care that expand beyond the physical items given.”
To refer anyone to register or to sign yourself up for MADA’s Rosh Hashanah services, visit madacenter.com/rosh-hashanah-meal or call 514-342-4969.
MADA would like to thank all their volunteers and donors who make what they do possible. For Rosh Hashanah sponsorship opportunities, please call 514-342-4969, ext. 229 or visit madacenter.com/highholiday.
TBDJ COVID PROTOCOL: Over 600 people have registered to attend live in person High Holiday services Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc. “Our planning has been focused on the difficult task of creating an inspiring and meaningful Rosh Hashanah experience, while at the same time ensuring the safety of our members,” President Josh Orzech said in a message to members.
Last week the TBDJ Executive met to formulate its High Holiday policy with respect to COVID and the health and safety of its community. Said Orzech: “We discussed many different criteria as we worked towards the creation of this policy, which included: analysis of our current registration data, the changing realities on the ground, including the shifting of government policy with respect to mandatory masking of children in school and the introduction of a vaccination passport in Quebec, limitations imposed on those who are not fully vaccinated, in addition to the many comments and questions we received from you, our valued membership."
From this discussion the following policy was formulated.
Vaccination – To align with government recommendations and many other Montreal synagogues, any person attending services at TBDJ who is not fully vaccinated is required to take a Rapid COVID test.
Vaccination Declaration - Their process required registrants to declare their vaccination status. They will not be requesting proof of vaccination. However, any discovery of untruthful declarations may result in the cancellation of TBDJ membership and the inability to join TBDJ for future services and events.
Children - Children and grandchildren of members who are between the ages of 10 to 12 are welcome to attend High Holiday services at TBDJ. As they are by definition unvaccinated, they too will require a rapid test to attend. They are required to sit at all times with the parent and/or grandparent they came with.
Young Adults - Young adults between the ages of 12 to 18 are welcome. They are required to follow the same vaccination policy as outlined above.
Masks - All minyanim at TBDJ will now require a mask to be worn at all times during the High Holidays.
Registration - All attendees must be registered in advance to be able to attend services. Check-in will be required upon arrival.
Have you got an item for SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.