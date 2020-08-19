My guest on the latest edition of The Suburban On Air’s Cohen in the City is community leader and philanthropist Sylvan Adams, who immigrated to Israel five years ago. He has left quite a legacy in Montreal, with the Herzliah, YM-YWHA, Yaldei and?
Adams was in Montreal to mark the 100th birthday of his remarkable father Marcel. In the video he shares his dad’s rags to riches story. Ironically, a day later Marcel passed away.
Just before he came to Montreal, Adams was proud to be with Israel’s Minister of Health, Yuli Edelstein who visited the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at the Wolfson Medical Center and toured the seven-story building that is expected to open soon.
The new building, which was built thanks to Save a Child’s Heart donors from Israel and from around the world, will serve as an International Pediatric Cardiac Center and will allow the Israeli based international organization to save many more children with heart disease.
“My message to Sylvan Adams is to continue to do wonderful things for Save a Child’s Heart and for Israel,” said the Minister. “Children who will need medical care will now be able to receive it here in this wonderful center by the wonderful team of Wolfson Medical Center, and this is thanks to the generosity of Sylvan Adams and many other donors.”.
Said Adams: “When I decided to make Aliya, I was determined to make a positive contribution to this country. Holon is known as Ir Hayeladim, the City of Children. It will now have a Children’s Hospital at the Wolfson Medical Center, to serve the needs of this young and growing community. I am very proud to be the lead donor to this critically necessary facility, which is also the home of Save a Child’s Heart, which I support. SACH is doing beautiful work, providing life-saving heart surgery for Israeli and Palestinian children here at Wolfson, as well as similar humanitarian work abroad in underprivileged countries. SACH shows the true ‘heart’ of Israel, fulfilling the Jewish imperative of ‘Tikun Olam’ around the world.”
Save a Child’s Heart (SACH) is an Israeli-based international non-profit organization that has provided care to more than 5,400 children from 62 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and South America and trained more than 120 medical professionals from these countries. SACH was granted special consultative status by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (ECOSOC) and was the 2018 recipient of the prestigious United Nations Population Award.
Save a Child’s Heart was founded in 1995 at the Wolfson Medical center to improve the quality of pediatric cardiac care for children in developing countries and create centers of competence in these countries. Save a Child’s Heart is committed to the health and welfare of all children, regardless of the child’s nationality, religion, color, gender or financial situation.
BIG BANG GALA: Canadian Associates of Ben-Gurion University is inviting everyone to sign up for their BIG BANG National & Virtual Gala Event on September 9 with guest speaker Mayim Bialik. The program will last 90 minutes.
Benefiting the SAVE THE CLASS OF COVID-19 Fundraising initiative, proceeds will support Ben-Gurion University's SOS Student Assistance Fund, ensuring each student has the chance to pursue their university studies.
Professor Danny Chamovitz, President, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, will be a special guest. The event co-chairs are Lianne Leboff, Adam Korbin and Peggi Cohen Rabinovitch. The cost per ticket is $180.Watch this video by Mayim Bialik.
You can buy your tickets at https://bengurion.ca/national-virtual-event
HALPERIN TAKES ON NBA: Number one New York Times bestselling author/award winning film director Ian Halperin, a native of St. Laurent, announced his latest film in his highly acclaimed series about contemporary antisemitism. Halperin, who has interviewed everyone from Pope Francis, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton for his groundbreaking series, will now set his target on professional sports. "There's more anti-Semitism per capita in pro sports than there is in all of Gaza," Halperin told The Suburban. "The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver suspended LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life, but when (others) in the NBA make an anti-Semitic statement they barely get a slap on the wrist. Just because Silver's a Jew doesn't give him a free pass. He has shown a blatant double standard. I don't care if the Chief Rabbi of Israel is the commissioner of the NBA, I will not back down until they treat Jews equally - they are letting Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam indoctrinate their star players with Jew hatred. I have interviewed over 300 of the top sports figures in the world and intend to expose this recurring pattern of egregious behaviour that will send shockwaves around the world."
Halperin's most recent film about anti-Semitism targeted the BDS movement and Pink Floyd leader Roger Waters. It made world headlines. The film, which screened in over 150 countries, is called Wish You Weren't Here and got picked up for worldwide distribution. It is now available to watch on Amazon Prime and VimeoOnDemand. Listen to his recent iHeart Radio interview.
