How fitting it is for Jacques M. Shore’s new picture book, Sleep, My Baby, to come out just weeks after his daughter Emily gave birth to her first child.
This book is based upon the lullaby by the same name, which Shore’s late mother, Dr. Lena Allen-Shore, composed for him when he was born. Growing up in Montreal, his childhood was a very happy one. “I knew that my parents loved me very much,” he says. “My parents were both Holocaust survivors doing their best to make a life in Canada. My father was a businessman, and my mother focused on her career as a poet, songwriter, novelist, and journalist. Their days were hectic, but as dinner and bedtime approached, the mood at home would change. There was a calm, a serenity, and an exchange of love that could only have been experienced in a home environment where peace and tranquility existed. It was those hours I cherished most.
“My mother wrote this lullaby for me when I was born. My eight-year-old brother, Michel, witnessed as the song’s simple composition found its way from my mother’s loving heart and lips. When she was 96 years old, my mother, who gave so much to others through her teachings, philosophy, music, and poetry, was in failing physical health. She asked, 'What more can I do? What more can I write for others? I am not ready to go without one more book.' I knew my mother’s spirit was strong and that her heart, while weak, was fully committed to engage in 'just one more project.' She looked at me with a twinkle in her eye and in a persuading tone said, 'What can we do together?' I knew that the lullaby Sleep, My Baby was the obvious choice—a bookend to my mother’s creative career."
Lena’s life after the war was devoted to “building bridges” between people and ideas—to spread peace and promote universal harmony. This message could live on through the purity of a mother’s loving words to her child at bedtime: a mother’s prayer for a child. Sadly, his mother did not live long enough to see Jessica Courtney-Tickle’s beautiful illustrations and the magnificent way this book has been produced, but she knew Sleep, My Baby was being published. She was satisfied and grateful with this last message of her legacy. Her prayer was that each mother who cuddled her child to sleep with the words “sleep, my baby” would have this lullaby to protect both of them from fear, and be blessed with peace and freedom from all worries through the night and in the morning when they awoke.
“For three generations, Sleep, My Baby has lulled my family’s children to sleep,” said Shore. “It is our hope that this lullaby will bring humanity—earth’s global family—blessings for many generations to come. May the words of the lullaby cradle the universal child in the blanket of each and every culture with the maternal embrace of serenity for every day and night of life.”
The book will be published on April 30. You’ll be able to purchase it at Bibliophile on Queen Mary and online here.
I interviewed Jacques and Emily for Suburban On Air. Joining us was my youngest guest ever, Zoe Gold, whom Emily gave birth to only a week earlier.
BIBLE CONTEST WINNERS: Tzipora and Ian Widman came to Montreal from Brazil many years ago. Who would have thought that both their sons would compete in the International Bible Contest finals on Israel’s Independence Day finals? The Canadian Bible Contest is an annual affair that has been taking place in Montreal and Canada for the past 50 years.
A regional contest is followed by a national contest whose winners represent Canada in the International Competition on the following year. Two years ago Aaron Widman made it to the top 16 finalists when the contest took place in person in Israel following a two week Bible Camp and tours of Biblical sites. Yanik (Jacob) Widman repeated his brother’s accomplishments, but on Zoom. The contest consists of students from all continents with simultaneous translations provided as needed. The Minister of Education, the Speaker of the Knesset and the Prime Minister among many other dignitaries are all present. Only in Israel does the study of Bible command such a dignified setting as the Jewish World celebrates Israel’s Independence Day.
The contest was started by Mrs. Herzog, the wife of President Herzog in 1960 and continues to this day. One must recognize Ian and Tzipora Widman for having imparted the love of Bible study to their sons to the point that each of their boys was prepared to undertake the independent study of some 450 chapters of Bible. No doubt Yanik and Aaron have been enriched by the experience and the numerous academic skills they picked up on rout, Rabbi Shimshon Hamerman told me.
GAD SAAD AT JPL: Dr. Gad Saad, Professor of Marketing at Concordia University, will be in conversation with Barbara Kay on Wed. April 28 (7:30 pm) on a Jewish Public Library Zoom event. The discussion will focus on the idea pathogens that were spawned on university campuses (e.g., postmodernism, social constructivism, militant feminism, cultural relativism, political correctness, biophobia, identity politics, ideological echo chambers), their proliferation outside of academia, and ways by which we might inoculate ourselves against such dangerously parasitic ideas. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense. His fourth book The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense was released in October 2020 and is now an international bestseller. Barbara Kay is author and regular columnist the National Post since 2003 and for thepostmillennial.com. This lecture is sponsored by the Adriana Kotler Family Fund of JPL. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.
ERIN BROCKOVICH AND JNF: The Climate Solutions Prize powered by Jewish National Fund is proud to bring you a live intimate virtual event with world-renowned lawyer and activist, Erin Brockovich, on Earth Day, Wed. April 21 (7pm ) as they discuss climate change and how you can be a part of the solution! Host Andy Nulman, the co-founder of Just for Laughs, will help break the ice with his comic relief! The moderator will be prominent philanthropist and community leader Stephen Bronfman. Erin Brockovich is also the author of Superman's Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It. Don't miss out on your chance to hear from the woman whose life sent Julia Roberts to the Oscars and won her Actress of the Year!
Free Registration: jnf.ca/montreal/celebrate-earth-day-tickets. Erin Brockovich will be joining the Climate Solutions Prize at 6 pm (ET) for a 30-minute open discussion about the climate crisis and how you can help! Join us on Clubhouse by following @climatesolutionsprize, and ask Erin Brockovich how you can help save our planet!
Have you got an item for SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.