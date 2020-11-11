In September of 2019, Rabbi Levi and Chaya Naparstek arrived from New York City to launch a new and much needed project called Smile On Seniors (SOS) in Côte Saint-Luc.
SOS is an offshoot of the Beth Chabad CSL Community Center. It is a unique program, designed to enhance the lives and cater to the specific needs of local seniors. Chaya is the daughter of Rabbi Mendel Raskin and Sarah, the leaders of Beth Chabad CSL
As Rabbi Naparstek notes, many seniors in the Montreal area are particularly lonely and vulnerable. “The younger generation have moved away exploring greater heights and better opportunities, ultimately leaving their parents alone,” he says. “Many live alone or in assisted living facilities and greatly benefit from the various activities available specifically for them. The weekly visitations from the Rabbi is a highlight and so comforting.”
With the new discovery of SOS, seniors have acquired a sense of purpose and happiness and they can now fill their days and lives with positive and creative opportunities which allow them to continue to enjoy a vibrant life filled with a sense of belonging to a community.
Weekly programs consist of educational lectures and hands-on activities like baking, art, food decorating, painting and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, weekly programs and visitations have risen to a new level.
Daily "virtual programs" of activities, are comprised of educational lectures on physical, mental and emotional health related subjects as well as entertainment, comedy, musical presentations, sing-a-longs, discussions and chatting. All programs include a spiritual approach coupled with humor, soothing and emotionally satisfying.
“During the summer months of July, August and September we had outdoor gatherings on a weekly basis with socially distanced games, aside from the daily zooms,” said Rabbi Naparstek. “Ever since the red zone we are back on zoom full time.
“Daily check-in calls give the seniors security and warm their hearts knowing that there is a lifeline, someone is looking out for them,” Rabbi Naparstek maintains. “It relieves and softens the new and harsh reality of forced confinement and social isolation and provides our staff with a sense of understanding of just how each individual is coping during this trying new reality. It helps us serve and cater to each individual based on his/her personal needs.”
Volunteers happily do grocery shopping, run errands, make home deliveries and provide seniors with technical support, teaching them how to use their phones or computers to connect to online activities and support.
SOS offers hot nutritious meals to seniors who have a hard time cooking on their own or are not motivated to cook. “We are committed to provide nutritional meals to keep them happy and healthy, despite the new challenging conditions,” says Rabbi Naparstek. “We are extremely passionate about this project, because we feel like the seniors are those whom have built the community and they deserve to be given back to.”
The bible, Rabbi Naparstek says, considers old age a virtue and a blessing. Throughout the Torah, "old" (zakein) is synonymous with "wise.” He says that the Torah commands Jews to respect all elderly, regardless of their scholarship and piety, because the many trials and experiences that each additional year of life brings, yield wisdom which the most accomplished young prodigy cannot equal. It describes Abraham as one who "grew old and came along in days" (Genesis 24:1)--his accumulated days, each replete with learning and achievement, meant that with each passing day, his worth increased. Thus, a ripe old age is regarded as one of the greatest blessings to be bestowed upon man.
“Therefore,” Rabbi Naparstek says, “we see it as a privilege and great opportunity to be able to create a safe and healthy variety of programming to give back to our seniors.”
SOS is also working closely with the CTeen Club of CSL to create intergenerational programming, Bridging The Years and linking generations. The BTY Club is where teens and seniors connect share and learn, each bringing more value and happiness into the others day.
Another program Rabbi Naparstek wishes to highlight "The Wisdom Circle.” This is a weekly interactive and engaging course, which he teaches. “The way I put it, it's a class in which each individual learns and teaches at the same time,” he stated. “ It's a warm and welcoming environment where every participant gets to share their thoughts and insights, and we hear each other's perspectives. We started after the holidays and for now this takes place on zoom.”
If you are a senior, secure your free membership today! Contact them by phone at 438.409.6770. or send an email to sos@chabadcsl.com or log on to www.soscsl.com. Those interested in volunteering can use the same coordinates.
RABIN TRIBUTE: Federation CJA, in collaboration with the Israeli Consulate, held a moving tribute to Yitzhak Rabin on the 25th anniversary of the legendary peacemaker's assassination. The keynote speaker was Dr. Ronen Hoffman, an academic and former Knesset member who served as personal assistant to the late Prime Minister during his political campaign. Israel's Consul General, David Levy, provided the opening remarks Dr. Hoffman served as a member of Israel's Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee as well as the chairman of the sub-committee on Foreign Affairs and Public Diplomacy. He is a co-founder of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) and served as its first Director General. Dr. Hoffman was the Director of the annual famous Herzlyia Conference, and he is a lecturer at the School of Government, Diplomacy & Strategy at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya.
I got to meet Rabin in person in Israel about two years before he was assassinated when I worked for the Canadian Jewish Congress. The night Yigal Amir shot Rabin to death at the end of a rally in Tel Aviv, I was called into work on a Saturday night to handle media response. The phones lit up. One voice, asking to speak to our president Goldie Hershon, sounded awfully familiar. It was then former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney on the line to express his condolences.
STRATEGIC PLAN: In a message to the community, Federation CJA President Gail Adelson Marcovitz stated: “The days have shortened, temperatures have dropped considerably and we are now six weeks into the second wave of the pandemic. Just about the only thing we know for sure is that this uncertain landscape is likely to continue for a year or more.
For us as individuals and as a Community, that horizon is long, dark and frightening. The isolation and loneliness continue. The anxiety, stress and, of course, financial devastation deepen.”
The president went on to say: “We must make every effort to turn our pain into power by acknowledging the inspiring developments of the past seven months. We have seen a renewed commitment to Tikun Olam, Chesed and Tzedakah; an increase in volunteerism; tremendous support for our Community Recovery and Resilience Campaign and an incredible commitment from our Agencies and partners to get through this crisis together. We continue to find new ways to support each other and connect, and we have found hope and beauty in the world we now inhabit”
Two weeks ago, 10,000 Community members from across North America participated in the first-ever virtual General Assembly hosted by Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA). “We learned we are not alone, that across the continent, all Jewish Communities are experiencing the same challenges,” said Adelson-Marcovitz. “We have each accomplished so much in a just few short months and together we are stronger.”
Throughout late spring and into summer, Federation CJA's Board continued its work on a new strategic plan to successfully guide us through the pandemic's end. Following 24 virtual consultations with various stakeholder groups, a Community-wide survey and a systems-wide needs assessment, they are now ready to share their plan to move forward and ensure an engaged, vibrant, diverse and secure Jewish Community of Greater Montreal.
By the end of the calendar year, specific operational goals will be formulated to ensure we meet our aspirational objectives. These will include a more networked approach to problem solving, improved data collection and outcome analysis capabilities, a restructuring of our community allocations system and more intentional leadership development, both lay and professional, for the entire system. Theywill need to invest more deeply and strategically in some areas to ensure the impact we hope to have.
