In an effort to try and address the physical, mental and emotional fatigue that everyone has been experiencing over the past year, Shaare Zion Congregation has teamed up with Summit School’s TECC program, to deliver 760 beautiful bouquets of flowers to the community before Passover.
Founded in 1963, Summit School provides a supportive special education environment that meets each student’s needs and fosters learning, personal growth, well-being and independence.
Summit Flora is a work-oriented training program for students between the age of 16 and 21. Its primary objective is to provide an environment where our students can develop problem solving, fine motor, and social skills through a creative and hands on approach.
This is not a fundraising program, but rather an opportunity to provide critical job-training experience to their students. Each order provides Summit students with the opportunity to practice their skills and gain valuable working experience that will hopefully increase the likelihood of future employment.
Should any funds be raised through the flora program initiatives, they are either re-distributed to the students or applied directly back into the program.
Shaare Zion Congregation ensures the perpetuation of egalitarian Jewish worship and prayer, Jewish Community, education and family life within the precepts of Conservative Judaism and in the traditional role of the synagogue. Their mandate is to develop a congregational responsibility to the greater community in which they serve while creating an atmosphere of extended family for all our members.
“Passover is such a happy time of the year for my family. When I realized I was able to help make this connection, I jumped at the opportunity to Volunteer and share some beauty this holiday season” said Alissa Anzarut, the volunteer who came up with this idea and helped make everything possible.
“My sister went to Summit years ago,” said Cantor Adam Stotland of Shaare Zion, “to be able to partner with these incredible students on such a beautiful project to connect with our congregation is meaningful to me on so many levels.”
“This was an absolutely phenomenal experience for the students,” said Summit Staff Vicky Surplice, who runs the Floral Program.
“Most importantly though, the beautiful creations they assemble serve as a source of positivity and inspiration as everyone heads into another virtual holiday, ” said Miriam Bensimon, Executive Director of Shaare Zion.“We envision a future where our students become engaged members of their community, having acquired the skills and confidence that lead to a fulfilling life.”
Said Stu Guttman Director of Development at Summit School: “Partnered programs like this really gives them the opportunity to show their skills and shine.”
If you would like to learn more about Summit Flora program or order flowers, please contact Vicky at vsurplice@summit-school.com.
PASSOVER PREPARATION: As Montreal’s Jewish Community continues to struggle with restrictions posed by the pandemic, the MADA Community Center is gearing up to home-deliver 5,000 Seder boxes, over 12,000 kosher-for-Passover meals and 2, 000 Passover grocery boxes to those most affected by the crisis. “This includes the elderly and folks with disabilities, who sadly, are always among the lowest-income groups – along with households who’ve seen family income plummet while food prices skyrocket because of the pandemic,” says MADA’s Assistant Director, Yosef Drihem.
Before COVID, MADA would organize seder meals throughout the city at 10 or more different locations for over 2.500 attendees. So, during COVID, MADA, along with devoted staff and dedicated volunteers, figured out a way to supply a “Seder in a Box” with Passover holiday-boxed meals to thousands in the community who were stranded without a Seder last year and now are in the same situation this year. “It would of course be ideal to be able to celebrate this holiday together in person like we had done at MADA for so many years, however the Seder in a Box program, along with what has followed, has actually had an incredibly positive impact as well,” said Drihem.
Through that Seder in a Box program last year, MADA was able to break the stigma of asking for help. Due to COVID-19, many additional people became in need of their services. Whether it be from isolation due to high risk, or financial burden from job losses, or something else, no one was alone in their struggles and MADA made it clear that they were there to help.
Since then, MADA has created a whole new program dedicated to COVID-19 relief, Meals a Partager, supplying and delivering over 12000 meals a week to their community members still isolated and vulnerable to COVID-19. MADA’s innovation was solving new problems brought up during the pandemic. There was an overwhelming amount of people reaching out for help who were now not ashamed because they weren’t alone and MADA was providing services specifically catered to them.
“Now, as we experience the one year anniversary of COVID-19 affecting our lives in Montreal, about one year after that transitional Passover, a year’s worth of Jewish holidays have passed us by, including Rosh Hashanah, Chanukah and Purim, all which used the same system of providing a total of over 15000 boxes directly to homes of those in need, where tears of joy were expressed when receiving them,” said Drihem.
To benefit from MADA’s services, to sign up to volunteer, or to financially support their cause, you can visit madacenter.com or call 514-342-4969.
PASSOVER POCKET GUIDE: Rabbi Saul Emmanuel, executive producer of the Jewish Community Council, is very proud of the 144 page bilingual 2021 Passover in a Pocket Guide you can access here the MK produced this year and distributed across the country. “The response has been fantastic,” he said. “It is small enough to put in your pocket or purse and contains all of the details you need. You can also access it from our website.”
BETH TIKVAH LEADER ON COVID: Rabbi Mark Fishman, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Tikvah in Dollard des Ormeaux, had this commentary on what we have experienced in this time of the pandemic. “This terrible international plague, a global pandemic, has been one which has not distinguished between its victims,” he said. “We find ourselves having lived through a period of darkness and danger, a time of crisis and catastrophe for many. The tragic loss of life, the economic hardship and the mental stress and strains have impacted us all. There is a constant sense of anxiety and insecurity and a toll of loneliness and challenges faced by the elderly. Yet the last 14 months have been a time of opportunity; a time of simplification.”
EXPRESS HAGGADAH: This Passover, Jewish people across the country will have the opportunity to transform their seder into a more meaningful celebration for the first time in 5,781 years. The Express Haggadah is a modern and slick Seder service guide, created to streamline the service in order to carry on the custom of retelling the most beautiful story in Jewish tradition in its entirety. It enables families to “get through it” before food comas and “shpilkes" (the wiggles) cut the Seder off in the middle.
The Express Haggadah is a unique and remarkable market-disrupting seder service guide, and has been in development for years as a passion project by Dr. Ron Moses, renowned Houston-based ENT surgeon and inventor of a ground-breaking hearing technology. Contributing to this project with his Judaic, education and artistic experience is Rabbi Matt Berkowitz of JTS, Wexner, in Israel and in the US. Rabbi Berkowitz is also the developer of the widely acclaimed Lovell Haggadah.
While individual households can purchase these at www.ExpressHaggadah.com, there are various synagogues and Hillel chapters around the country distributing them to their members, including Shaare Tefila Congregation in the Washington DC area, Temple B’Nai Hayim in association with Congregation Beth Meier in Los Angeles, Congregation Beth Israel and Houston Hillel.
The Express Haggadah is also available with Seder catering options at Gelson’s Markets specialty grocery stores in Southern California, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen on-line and in Houston, and Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen in Delaware. How convenient!
“This is my favorite Jewish holiday and story,” said Dr. Moses. “We created this for a purpose - we believe express is better than unfinished. What if the game ended at half-time? What if the movie cut-off in the middle? Those would be unfinished stories. I’m delighted make this new family tradition available for each Passover Seder table around the world.”
Have you got an item to share for the SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.