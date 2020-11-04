There are not a lot of options to get out of the house during these COVID-19 times. But the Salons des Independents at 99 Chabanel Ouest (#215) in the garment district will be welcoming people to drop by between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10 to view a series of paintings of Jerusalem by Rosi Maria Di Meglio. The guest of honour will be Professor Norman Cornett.
“The artist and I will make ourselves available to receive people according to the measures put in place during the pandemic,” said Professor Cornett.
This body of work was inspired by my travels to Israel in 2017, during a time of conflict in the Holy Land. “My own interests in the magical city of Jerusalem and my curiosity with spirituality lead me to the Holy City,” says Di Meglio. “As I sat in on a symposium which was 10 minutes from the Gaza borders, I could hear the fighter planes over head as the guest speakers spoke of art and community. I visited a school compound that had bomb shelters for the children; the sirens would go off two to three times a day. I was mystified by the beauty of the city and the culture, but at the same time traumatized with the idea of what these families endure on a constant basis. I felt this experience to be an excellent catalyst to my abstract expressionism practice. My artist practice explores the relationship between space, color, and memory. The color identifies with the constant push and pull, the struggle, of everyday life, while considering moments of silence and retreat in its composition through space. “
Rosi Maria Di Meglio was born in Vancouver, BC. and currently lives and works in Montreal. She completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, Double Major in Painting & Drawing and Art Education at Concordia University and had her first solo exhibit at Galerie Luz 2020. The painting “Exchange I” is being exhibited at Galerie d’Arts Stewart Hall until Nov. 29, 2. She had exhibited in several group exhibitions throughout Montreal and Vancouver.
There is free parking for the exhibit Info:www.rosimariadimeglio.ca and rosimariadimeglio@live.com
Have you got an item for the SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.