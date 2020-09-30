Launching Canada’s newest late night talk show during a pandemic was not the easiest task, but Ieden Wall definitely sounds like a man ready for any challenges coming his way.
Wall, a noted Canadian poet, will kick off Canadian Jewish TV (CJTV) on Thurs. Oct. 1 (11:30 pm) on Omni 1 TV (available in Montreal via most cable systems). The show will feature interviews and performances from some of Canada’s most notable Jewish figures.
The guest lineup for season one is a “who’s who” of the Canadian media and entertainment industry, including Robert Lantos, Paul Godfrey, Mark Breslin, Dan Shulman, Libby Znaimer, Heather Reisman, and an appearance from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Wall laughs that Shulman was the guest on his high school radio show many moons ago. Shulman was working at The Fan Sports Radio back then. He eventually did play by play for the Blue Jays and now works for ESPN.
“Because of the pandemic getting guests to join me in studio was not easy,” Wall told me over the phone last week. “So after booking my first seven guests I interviewed them all in the same day. By the time I got to the seventh I was nearly comatose.”
Wall said he is now preparing to pre-record another series of talks. “Because of COVID a lot of people refused me,” he noted. “But I am really delighted to those who agreed. Eighty two year old Paul Godfrey, for instance, had no hesitation.”
Each show is a half hour, featuring talks with notable Jewish personalities. I told Wall I would be glad to suggest some Montrealers. “This show is a chance for my guests to reconnect with their Jewish roots,” he said.
In keeping with Wall’s background, CJTV will also feature a spoken-word short-film series based on new poems from Wall’s upcoming book, The Wisdom of the Wall 2. His first book of poetry, Wisdom of the Wall has sold over 30,000 copies and continues to impress.
With the loss of established Jewish media like The Canadian Jewish News, CJTV is aiming to fill the void with a "traditional" style Jewish show that avoids getting hung up on extreme sides of the political spectrum.
"When you are doing a show like this, you can't please everybody, so my objective with CJTV is to do a show that my Bubby would be proud of," says Wall, who grew up in Peterborough and wound up in Toronto. "My Bubby Bella escaped Eastern Europe before the Holocaust, but not without her share of violent Anti-Semitism. She was not orthodox in the pure sense, but she lit the Shabbos Candles and taught us all to be proud of our Jewish heritage. This show is for her."
Wall burst onto the scene in the 90's with his reality/comedy series called The Dream Chaser. Then Toronto Mayor David Miller called his show a brilliant mix of humour and humanity. Since then, he has kept busy producing docs, medical marketing videos and commercials for his own production company. In 2016, he self-published a book of lyrical poems entitled The Wisdom of Wall. The book sold over 30,000 copies and caught the attention of several luminaries, including Lantos and Valerie Pringle. In 2018, he started taking poems from his book and turning them into spoken-word short films. His first collection of spoken-word films aired in Australia and The UK.
See more at CJTV website: https://www.cjtv.ca.
TEMPLE COINS: On Sept. 15, American President Donald J. Trump hosted the signing of the “Abraham Accord,” a groundbreaking Middle East peace treaty normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. In signing the accord, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joined Bahrain, Egypt, and Jordan as the only Arab nations to make peace with Israel.
“The Abraham Accord will prove to be the moment when the grievances of the past no longer overpowered the promises of the future in the Middle East,” said Pastor Johnnie Moore in a statement to the media.
To mark this historic occasion Temple Coins has minted a limited quantity of ornate commemorative medals stunningly designed by master numismatic artist Aharon Shavo. The front of the medal is adorned with the Israeli and UAE flags, flying over an intricate silhouette of the holy city of Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal capital, and Abu Dhabi skylines, which merge together in symbolic unity.
Immediately below the skyline are the words “Abraham Accord” inscribed in Arabic, Hebrew, and English. Abraham was the father of monotheism. The familiar Bible character is referred to as ‘Abraham’ in the Christian faith, ‘Ibrahim’ in the Muslim faith, and ‘Avraham’ in the Jewish faith, and no person better symbolizes the potential for unity among all these three great faiths. An eagle holding an olive branch and arrows, the Seal of the President of the United States, completes the front design.
This historic medallion is available for purchase at www.Temple-Coins.com for a limited time for $150. Inspired by the words of the prophet Isaiah, “And they shall beat their swords into ploughshares” (Isaiah 2:4), the back of the medal features a sword that gradually morphs into symbols of peace, prosperity, agricultural and technological advancement. The commemorative coin features a quote from the Koran “And if one inclines towards peace, it inclines towards you.” It also has a quote from the Prophet Jeremiah “For I will give you lasting peace in this place.”
Temple Coins Director Jason Glick said, “These quotes encapsulate the central teachings of the faiths of Abraham; Judaism, Christianity and Islam, that one has a moral duty to seek out and embrace peace.”
Temple Coins Director Jason Glick added: “In addition to peace between former enemies, the region and indeed the world will benefit from economic prosperity. There is a younger generation in the region that deserves better, safer, and more prosperous lives. Immediately following the normalization Israeli and Emirati companies signed agreements to work together for a cure for COVID 19, as well as cooperation in the fields of health, infrastructure, science, agriculture and energy.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the media: “Peace is a good thing and peace unites moderates, two of the most advanced economies in the world – Israel and the United Arab Emirates. We’re fighting Iran and the radicals who are trying to overthrow our order in the Middle East, subjugate people and propagate terrorism. So, this is good for peace, good for security, and good for prosperity. I think it’s good for the United States and good for Israel.”
One-third of each commemorative medal sale will go directly to a fund that will help foster stronger economic ties and partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel. Info: www.Temple-Coins.com.
BINGE WATCH ISRAEL: Educators can now access Israeli TV shows and specially developed resources from The iCenter for Israel Education to offer unique and engaging learning experiences, both in person and virtual. Known as Binge Watch Israel, the iCenter’s platform categorizes Israeli TV shows and its resources, spanning Cultural Diversity, Army and Society, Religious Diversity, and Humor and Satire. A special section--How to Read a TV Series covers how to utilize television shows as educational resources.
The iCenter notes on the Binge Watch Israel website the following: Over the last few years, Israeli TV has come into its own. As a country, Israel may be physically small, but it has plenty of material for great TV: a diverse population, schism and tensions between groups, war, terrorism, and plenty of chutzpah. In Israel and around the world, viewers are binging on Israeli TV series that give them a peek into Israeli society’s most burning issues. These shows expose viewers to different sectors’ lifestyles and habits and challenge them to make sense of a nation riddled with conflict and complexity—all while enjoying high dramas and light comedies. These Israeli TV episodes and supporting materials offer unique perspectives into Israeli society and culture, allowing audiences to ponder the many versions of Israeliness.
The television shows chosen for the collection can all be watched in the US via streaming services or YouTube, and include English subtitles. Each show contains an educational guide to enhance the watching and learning experience.
OUTRAGES: From Jewish New York Times bestselling author Naomi Wolf, Outrages explores the history of state-sponsored censorship and violations of personal freedoms through the inspiring, forgotten story of one writer's refusal to stay silenced. It will be released for the first time in North America on Oct. 9.
Outrages chronicles the struggles and eventual triumph of John Addington Symonds, a Victorian-era poet, biographer, and critic who penned what became a foundational text on our modern understanding of human sexual orientation and LGBTQ+ legal rights, despite writing at a time when anything interpreted as homoerotic could be used as evidence in trials leading to harsh sentences under British law.
Wolf's book is extremely relevant today for what it has to say about the vital importance of freedom of speech and the courageous roles of publishers and booksellers in an era of growing calls for censorship and ever-escalating state violations of privacy. With Outrages, Wolf brings us the inspiring story of one man's refusal to be silenced, and his belief in a future in which everyone would have the freedom to love and to speak without fear.
Equal parts insightful historical critique and page-turning literary detective story, Outrages is above all an uplifting testament to the triumph of romantic love.
