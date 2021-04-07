Powerful and inspiring, The Light of Days is an unforgettable true tale of war, the fight for freedom, exceptional bravery, female friendship, and survival in the face of staggering odds. She will be doing a Zoom event for the Jewish Public Library on April 26 (7:30 pm). Tickets are on sale here.
Judy Batalion is the author of White Walls: A Memoir About Motherhood, Daughterhood and the Mess in Between. She has written for the New York Times, Vogue, The Washington Post and many other publications. Prior to her writing career, she was an academic and is fluent in both Yiddish and Hebrew. Born and raised in Montreal, she now lives in New York with her husband and children.
This book is already being touted as one of the most important stories of World War II. It has, already been optioned by Steven Spielberg for a major motion picture: a spectacular, searing history that brings to light the extraordinary accomplishments of brave Jewish women who became resistance fighters—a group of unknown heroes whose exploits have never been chronicled in full, until now. A Young Reader’s Edition of the book has also been published
Witnesses to the brutal murder of their families and neighbors and the violent destruction of their communities, a cadre of Jewish women in Poland—some still in their teens—helped transform the Jewish youth groups into resistance cells to fight the Nazis. With courage, guile, and nerves of steel, these “ghetto girls” paid off Gestapo guards, hid revolvers in loaves of bread and jars of marmalade, and helped build systems of underground bunkers. They flirted with German soldiers, bribed them with wine, whiskey, and home cooking, used their Aryan looks to seduce them, and shot and killed them. They bombed German train lines and blew up a town’s water supply. They also nursed the sick and taught children. Yet the exploits of these courageous resistance fighters have remained virtually unknown.
As propulsive and thrilling as Hidden Figures, In the Garden of Beasts, Band of Brothers and A Train in Winter, The Light of Days at last tells the true story of these incredible women whose courageous yet little-known feats have been eclipsed by time. Judy Batalion—the granddaughter of Polish Holocaust survivors—takes readers back to 1939 and introduces them to Renia Kukielka, a weapons smuggler and messenger who risked death traveling across occupied Poland on foot and by train. Joining Renia are other women who served as couriers, armed fighters, intelligence agents, and saboteurs, all who put their lives in mortal danger to carry out their missions. Batalion follows these women through the savage destruction of the ghettos, arrest and internment in Gestapo prisons and concentration camps, and for a lucky few—like Renia, who orchestrated her own audacious escape from a brutal Nazi jail—into the late 20th century and beyond.
Batalion's brother Eli is half of the YidLife Crisis duo with Jamie Elman,
Back in 2007, during her phase of career promiscuity, Batalion was doing research on strong Jewish women at the British Library when she came across this story.
The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos (William Morrow/HarperCollins, 2021) will also be published across Europe, and in Brazil and Israel,
BIALIK STUDENTS PERFORM WELL: Moot court is a co-curricular activity at many schools where participants take part in simulated court or arbitration proceedings, usually involving drafting memorials or memoranda and participating in written as well as oral arguments. A Moot court helps students in brushing up communication, drafting, legal research, and presentation skills. Most importantly, it helps students increase their confidence. After presenting moots, students get a taste of real court proceedings. Jewish Moot Beit Dins are based on Judaic sources from the Bible, Mishnah, Talmud and Halachic literature as applied to a current and relevant case. Students are required to base their arguments, for or against, based on dozens of sources provided to the teams as well as additional sources based on their own research in the more advanced, Abella Division.
The Hadar Institute has assumed responsibility for inspiring Moot Beit Din programs. With full financial support of the Maimonides Fund, Hadar is honored to facilitate and grow these programs on both the high school and collegiate levels. The Moot Beit Din Program offer students the opportunity to engage deeply with our tradition through halakhic texts and beyond, mining them for wisdom that is relevant and learning the skills to incorporate our tradition’s texts into their lives today.
These programs offer a unique opportunity for students to engage in halakhic debate and apply traditional Jewish texts to contemporary issues. Participants do extensive research on a topic, and create a written decision and oral arguments based on rabbinic sources. They then present their ruling to a diverse panel of judges, who make a halakhic ruling. Each competition includes a Shabbaton which has not taken place for the past two years because of COVID. However, the program has taken place virtually with 145 students from 45 schools from around the world including Israel, Australia, South Africa, across the United States and Canada.
The Moot Beit Din is generously supported by the Maimonides Fund enabling students to benefit from the intellectually rigorous Jewish learning and the opportunity for students to engage in debate and apply traditional and modern Jewish texts to contemporary issues. This year the students were provided with 50 sources to argue and prioritize receiving COVID- 19 vaccines in a Jewish Seniors’ Home. Who should receive the 100 vaccinations provided to the home, the residents or the nurses who work in the home? The case could not be more timely given the pandemic engulfing the world.
To prepare for the International Competition, Bialik High School held an in-house virtual competition with eight local Rabbis serving as judges. Each of the Rabbis asked questions of each of the four teams before winners were declared. Eighteen Bialik students participated in four teams. As usual, they left their mark on the International Competition. Of the four Bialik teams, two came in second place while one group won the International Essay Competition. The four teams were coached by legendary educator Dr. Shimshon Hamerman.
The co-Head of School, Avi Satov, and the Judaic Studies Director, Anat Toledano, were beaming with pride at their students’ international accomplishments during all of the three years in which they participated in the Moot Beit Din. The students competed against schools from around the globe. Most of them offer many more hours of Judaic studies than Jewish high schools in Quebec. In addition, students of Bialik’s Grade 9 and 10 competed against students of Grade 11 and 12 elsewhere.
Indeed Bialik students, teachers and administrators have good reason to be proud.
THE MOHEL: I had the chance to get a sneak peak at a neat short film called The Mohel, which premiered at the recent SXSW Film Festival in Texas. It stars Daniel Maslany and focuses on the financial and family pressure leading up to a Brit Milah Ceremony. You can see the trailer here.
Charles Wahl’s The Mohel tells the story of a man caught between the worlds of religion and money as he prepares for his son’s Brit Milah ceremony. James and Lola live in a community without any Mohels, and after celebrating the birth of their son are faced with family expectations and financial strain as they fly one in to perform the Brit Milah - the circumcision ceremony. It is no more than a half hour. We watch James negotiate with the Mohel and share the expenses with a another local family- a two for one. Lola has converted, but does she get the rabbi’s seal of approval? Let’s just say this film does not paint a very positive picture of a Mohel. You really do feel for James and the ending leaves you waiting for a sequel.
