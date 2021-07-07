The Museum of Jewish Montreal will hold its first-ever fundraiser, A Gourmet City: A Virtual Benefit featuring Ruth Reichl and Adam Gollner on Tuesday, July 12 (7:30 pm to 8:30 pm).
Here is the link to purchase tickets.
During this special event, the Museum will be in conversation with these two acclaimed food writers whose work helped to put Montreal and its Jewish food scene on the culinary map.
In March 2006 – 10 years before the Museum opened its first physical location on St-Laurent – Gourmet Magazine published an issue devoted to Montreal. Its pages showcased the city’s most beloved Jewish eateries in the Plateau and Mile End neighbourhoods: St-Viateur Bagels, Schwartz’s Deli, and Wilensky’s Light Lunch, along with other renowned restaurants like Joe Beef and Toqué. For the first time on such a scale, culinary landmarks that were familiar to Montrealers were introduced to readers across the world in an issue that flew off newsstands everywhere. In what seemed like an instant, Montreal became a culinary capital, with Jewish delicacies at its core.
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of this momentous issue, two prominent figures behind the publication will participate in the Museum event: Gourmet’s former Editor-In-Chief, Reichl, as well as the issue’s guest editor and current Mile End resident, Gollner. Moderated by Lara Rabinovitch, whose PhD research covered Montreal’s Jewish culinary history, this panel will discuss what makes Montreal so special, and how Jewish culture – and especially its food – makes it so unusual and so beloved.
Since the Museum began just over a decade ago, it has been a proud proponent of Montreal’s city’s culinary conversations. The organization has striven to increase public appreciation of Montreal’s Jewish life and culture through such programs as popular food workshops and tours.
All proceeds from the benefit will go towards the next year of cultural, artistic, and heritage programming at the Museum of Jewish Montreal. Zev Moses, the Museum’s director notes, “We are getting ready to launch an exciting new chapter of our Museum’s story, filled with connection and creativity, and led by young adults who are excited to create the future of Jewish life in Montreal.” Tickets to the benefit start at $180 / $36 for young adults. For all ticket levels and their corresponding perks – including an opportunity to participate in a meet-and-greet with Ruth Reichl – visit their registration page on Simplyk.
The Museum of Jewish Montreal is an innovative place to connect with Montreal’s Jewish life and identity, share our diverse heritage, and create new cultural experiences.
A VIRTUAL TRIP TO TEL AVIV: Some will say that Tel Aviv is the second capital of Israel—why? This is a city that is awake 24/7, this is where everything happens—art, music, cultural events, start-ups and more. In this city, everyone is welcome. Why? When was it built and by whom? To understand, you'll go back in time and start your tour in beautiful Jaffa, learning about historical events that happened there that affect our lives until today. It all takes place via Zoom on Tues. July 13 (11 am to 12:30 pm).
The tour guide will be Maya Yehezkel. Born and raised in Jerusalem, she says “growing up here really influenced me a lot and made me fall in love with history and religions. I studied four years at Bezalel Academy of Art and Design and graduated with a B. Des.Visual Communication. After I graduated, I decided to continue studying history and studied for 2 more years to become a qualified tour guide. I’m addicted to my work and love traveling around Israel. I feel that it’s more than just a job for me and I would love to share my passion for this land with you. I started working as a tour guide in 2008.”
Info: 514-343-3510
Do you have an item for SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.