Sponsored by Delmar International, the Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation in Côte Saint-Luc has launched its LOVE SINAI street art initiative designed to raise money for their precious hospital and to bring LOVE & HOPE to the Montreal community.
This installation is prominently displayed on the front of the hospital and pays homage to the Pont des Arts in Paris. This is an incredibly unique charitable experience in that it allows donors to express their love by purchasing and personalizing locks. Locks are available for donations of $25, $50 or $100 and are fully tax deductible. You can place your order, indicate your personalization and receive your electronic tax receipt by visiting www.lovesinai.ca.
“We knew we wanted to launch something exciting that brought hope to the community and to our health care colleagues,” says the ever so dynamic Kara Maritzer, Director of Development and Communications. "We felt that now especially, love above all else was what we needed."
Known as the “jewel” of the community," The Mount Sinai Hospital is a 98-bed McGill University-affiliated teaching hospital located in Montreal with state-of-the art facilities specializing in respiratory, palliative, post-acute and long term care. The project will help fund the hospital’s greatest needs including Mount Sinai’s COVID-19 fund.
APATOW AND LEVY TO RAISE FUNDS FOR COVID: On November 22, 2020, The Canadian Shaare Zedek Hospital Foundation will be dedicating 24 hours for a special crowdfunding giving day to raise over $600,000 to benefit Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. The hospital has opened its fifth COVID-19 Department and requires critical funds to purchase lifesaving equipment. Shaare Zedek is Jerusalem's headquarters for COVID-19 relief, decontamination, a leading authority on disaster management and emergency response protocols.
The CODE BLUE 2.0 campaign kicks off at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22, when the campaign website will go live for only 24 hours. Every dollar raised during the crowdfunding period will be quadrupled by a pool of matching donors. By using the power of social media, crowdfunding, influencers, celebrity ambassadors, and a team of volunteers across Canada, the foundation will garner awareness and raise funds before the clock runs out to help reach, and hopefully surpass, the $600,000 goal.
Using the help of a star-studded cast including acclaimed Hollywood producer, screenwriter, and director, Judd Apatow, Schitt's Creek Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy, master illusionist and America’s Got Talent winner Shin Lim, Broadway’s Rent cast member Adam Pascal and more special guests will virtually come together for a telethon on the special giving day. Every donor who makes a gift to the campaign, both in advance and on November 22, will receive a link to enjoy the entertainment.
Campaign leadership is provided by Co-chairs: Page Magen and Jordan Markowitz; and Michael Eliesen and Mitchell Cobrin.
Those interested in making a donation can visit the campaign website at www.shaarezedekcodeblue.com. A full tax receipt will be provided.
Located in the center of Jerusalem, Shaare Zedek Medical Center is a major urban teaching and research hospital providing world class health care since 1902 and responding to 750,000 patients each year. Shaare Zedek prides itself on treating patients of every race, religion and nationality with advanced medicine through a compassionate and individualized approach.
Boasting the highest ranked and busiest emergency and trauma department in Israel, staff from Shaare Zedek’s internationally recognized Disaster and Emergency Response Center are included in the IDF Field Hospital team who are amongst the first responders to natural disasters around the world, including the most recent earthquakes in Japan, Haiti and Nepal. In fact, our newly appointed Director General, Dr. Ofer Merin is also the Commander of Israel’s unique IDF Mobile Field Hospital which is officially recognized by the World Health Organization of the United Nations as the best in the world.
Shaare Zedek is a public hospital that is privately funded and it receives very limited support from the Israeli government to upgrade equipment and technology, develop ground-breaking international research and ensure state-of-the-art medical training is available to staff. As such, the hospital relies heavily on the generosity of donors around the world to supplement $30 million needed annually.
