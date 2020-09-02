Following the enormous success of its previous two livestreaming musical events, internationally acclaimed artist Hershey Felder’s new arts broadcasting company, Hershey Felder Presents – Live from Florence, today announced its next production, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone, will stream live Sun. Sept. 13 from Teatro della Pergola at 5 p.m. PDT, 7 p.m. CDT and 8 p.m. EDT. Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone played over 3,000 performances seen by over two million people from Los Angeles to Broadway to the U.K., celebrated by both the public and critics, and for quite a few years was the highest grossing Gershwin entity. Similarly to Felder’s previous livestreamed events, proceeds will benefit theatres and arts organizations throughout North America and Europe.
Directed by Stefano de Carli and Felder, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America’s great Jewish composer, who with the groundbreaking Rhapsody in Blue, made a “Lady out of Jazz.” For the first time, Hershey Felder will bring George Gershwin to life on the stage of one of Europe’s oldest and most famous theatres, Teatro della Pergola, which was built in 1656 shortly after the invention of opera in Florence. Gerhswin’s real name was Jacob Gershowitz, the son of Russian-Jewish immigrants.
Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone incorporates the composer’s best-known songs from The Man I Love and Someone to Watch Over Me, through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of Rhapsody in Blue. Audiences will also hear standards such as Embraceable You, Fascinating Rhythm, I Got Rhythm, and ’S Wonderful. Felder is the only actor-musician to create the on-stage role of George Gershwin, who was born in 1898 to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn, New York and with his brother, Ira, wrote more than 1,000 songs for the stage, screen, opera house and symphony orchestra. Gershwin died in 1937 of an undiagnosed brain tumor at the age of 38, never knowing how famous and beloved he and his work would become.
A native Montrealer, Felder was named to Time Magazine’s 2016 Top 10 Plays and Musicals. He has played over 6,000 performances of his self-created solo productions at some of the world’s most prestigious theatres and has broken box office records consistently. American Theatre Magazine has said, “Hershey Felder is in a category all his own.” His shows include: George Gershwin Alone (Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre, West End’s Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Beethoven; Maestro (Leonard Bernstein); Franz Liszt in Musik, Lincoln: An American Story, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Our Great Tchaikovsky, and A Paris Love Story. His compositions and recordings include Aliyah, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra; Fairytale, a musical; Les Anges de Paris, Suite for Violin and Piano; Song Settings; Saltimbanques for Piano and Orchestra; Etudes Thematiques for Piano; and An American Story for Actor and Orchestra. Hershey is the adaptor, director and designer for the internationally performed play-with-music The Pianist of Willesden Lane with Steinway artist Mona Golabek; producer and designer for the musical Louis and Keely: ‘Live’ at the Sahara, directed by Taylor Hackford; and writer and director for Flying Solo, featuring opera legend Nathan Gunn. Upcoming projects include Anna and Sergei, a new play featuring the music of Sergei Rachmaninoff, as well as a new musical based on the award-winning book Out on a Ledge by Eva Libitzky. Hershey has operated a full-service production company since 2001. He has been a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University’s Department of Music. His wife is former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell.
Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase online. Patrons will receive a link and password on Friday Sept. 11, which will enable them to view the livestream and an on-demand version of the performance for one week following the event.
For more information, visit www.hersheyfelder.net.
FORMER DRAGON AT WEIZMANN: The pandemic has required the need for reinvention of industries, individuals and science. As a result, the inaugural Weizmann Canada Women for Science event will take place on Thursday Sept. 10 and feature an intimate discussion with Arlene Dickinson on the power of harnessing reinvention — for the better. With her most recent book titled Reinvention: Changing Your Life, Your Career, Your Future, the Dragons’ Den CBC TV star will share her own story and a blueprint for your own reinvention.
Weizmann’s Dr. Daphna Rothschild will join as featured scientist to share her research experience, including the reinvention of how we perceive nutrition through her studies of the microbiome. Dr. Rothschild is currently a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University. To be presented via YouTube, general admission will be free. There are premium packages for donations of $100 and up, including a copy of Dickenson’s book and a limited-edition PPE mask. Join by 5:50 p.m. ET and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Co-chairs are Karine Cohen-Scali is the National chair,Women for Science and Laurie Cohen is the vice-chair, Women for Science.
For more information please contact Jan Goldenberg at jan@weizmann.ca or 514-233-3984.
PACK IT UP: GenMTL TOV’s Pack It Up initiative, organized by Federation CJA’s young adult division, was a huge success! Over $7,000 was raised through their “sponsor a backpack” program and 500 brand new items were donated from families around Montreal, providing over 450 elementary and high school students from Ometz, Limmud, Chai Lifeline and Summit School with the supplies they need to learn, grow and thrive during the upcoming school year. Organizers extend thanks to everyone who made this possible: community members who purchased school supplies and/or sponsored backpacks; the over 30 volunteers who helped sort, pack and deliver all the items; and the amazing Pack It Up Co-Chairs: Sari Hasen, Ashley Cola, Taryn Blumer and Elana Backler. A special thanks t generous corporate sponsor RBC and backpack sponsors, HB Connections and Danawares.
ONLINE HEBREW SCHOOL: When the pandemic reached the State of Colorado, Jamie Korngold, also known as the Adventure Rabbi, had to curtail her outdoor Hebrew School adventures and her in-person lessons. As she was looking for curriculum to fill the void, Korngold realized that nationwide there were tens of thousands of kids who might benefit from an online version of Hebrew School, due to Covid 19. With years of expertise in the virtual classroom space, Korngold has created a special online Hebrew School that combines both her adventure outings and real word Hebrew School classes, to captivate students who are now home-based.
“I am known for the way that I do things - that are unique and different and with Covid-19, I want to reach out and bring my enthusiasm for Judaism to youth everywhere,” said Rabbi Korngold. “My Hebrew School is not the dreaded school of yesterday, and being part of my Adventure Judaism Congregation, kids can now get engaged with Judaism in a unique and exciting way.”
Rabbi Korngold has authored eleven books. She has been featured in the pages of USA Today and The New York Times and on CNN and Fox News, amongst many media outlets
Rabbi Korngold will be leading this new national online Hebrew School for children on a monthly basis. This affordable alternative to traditional Hebrew School will begin in September. Additional information can be found at www.adventurerabbi.org.
