There is a compelling new book out called Stolen Childhood: Trials and tribulations of survival. This is the story of Mary (Mania Newman), who was born in Poland and just three years old when Hitler’s army invaded her hometown. For almost a decade she and her family would be on the move escaping the threat against them during WWII, then at the end of the war how her and her family immigrated to Canada (Montreal) and built a new life.
At 84 years old, Mary feels very strongly about sharing as much of her life that she could remember and what it meant to be a child during this terrible time, and surviving. Her life was far from perfect even after arriving in Canada, and as painful as these memories are, Mary opens her heart and shares it all.
Mary is now the proud grandmother of six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren and lives a comfortable life with her husband Aaron of over 65 years. To purchase this wonderful story please contact: Edie at xpertize@xpertize.com and please put Mary’s Book in the subject line. The cost is $20 plus shipping and handling.
WRITE-ON-Q: Every year Infinithéâtre seeks innovative and challenging new works by dedicated Quebec and Indigenous playwrights for their Write-On-Q! playwriting competition. This is the only Canadian theatre company with a playwriting prize that awards the substantial sum of $5,000, and the biggest literary prize in Quebec. Known and respected for its playwriting initiatives (which also includes The Unit and The Pipeline), Infinithéâtre has developed and produced the world premieres of over 40 new plays. Write-On-Q!’s winning and honourable mention scripts are selected by an independent jury, which this year includes Oren Safdie, Ivan Smith, Jacob Margaret Archer, Alexandra Laferrière and Gerry Lipnowski, chaired by Andrea Romaldi.
This year’s winner of the Write-On-Q! playwriting competition’s Kevin prize is Vierge by Rachel Mutombo. The award is named in memory of Kevin Tierney, renowned Canadian film producer, Montreal Gazette columnist & Infinithéâtre Board Member and tremendous supporter. Honourable mentions go to The Trial of William Shakespeare by Alex Poch-Goldin and Beloved by Arthur Holden.
More on The Trial of William Shakespeare. Against the backdrop of the birth of the Jewish state in the British mandate of Palestine, a travelling British theatre company is stymied in its intention to stage The Merchant of Venice in a local Tel Aviv venue on the grounds that the play is racist. When the theatre company objects, it is decided to settle the matter through a mock trial of Shakespeare on the charge of antisemitism. From the jury, “The Trial of William Shakespeare is a clever and engaging way of confronting important questions about the purpose of theatre itself. This ambitious and highly accomplished play examines not only Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice but the very nature of antisemitism. Alex Poch-Goldin has written a thoughtful, imaginative and touching piece that weaves multiple thematic elements seamlessly into a compelling storyline in a nuanced and at times magical world.”
Originally from Montreal, Alex Poch-Goldin is currently living, acting, writing and coaching in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He has worked on stages across the country and extensively in film, television and radio. He studied at the National Theater Institute at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Connecticut and at The Dome Theatre at Dawson College in Montreal. Poch-Goldin has dramaturged, directed and acted in dozens of new Canadian plays by some of the finest writers in Canada.
For contest rules and further information call 514 987-1774 About Write-On-Q!
