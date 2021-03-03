Via my old friend Myra Giberovitch, a leading figure for decades here in Montreal on Holocaust Remembrance, I connected with her son-in-law Amit Louis about a very interesting project.
Amit is married to Myra’s youngest daughter Rhonda. They live in Toronto.
“Yes, I was lucky to run into her one day in mid-town Toronto,” said Ami. “We met walking our dogs.”
Coming from Israel and adjusting to life in Toronto has been a life changing experience for Amit, founder of Lee Laa Lou Inc. For Amit and many other Israelis living abroad, staying connected to Israeli and Jewish culture and tradition outside of the country can be challenging. “I wanted to find a way to make Hebrew more accessible and help teach and connect my children to my roots,’ he said.
Amit moved to Toronto in 2014, and he found a full-time job as a market researcher, specializing in branding and storytelling. However, things did not work out as he planned. “I was let go and found myself unemployed driving for Uber, and tutoring elementary school kids in Hebrew while trying to figure out what to do with my life,” he explains.
In 2016 Amit found his place at a Jewish non-profit in Toronto as a marketer and later in community engagement. “Shortly after COVID hit, I lost my job once again,” he noted. “It’s been challenging for me; I lost two jobs in six months in 2016, and my last one shortly after COVID hit in 2020. That wasn’t easy.”
Amit’s passion lies in education and this is what brought him to Canada. “I wanted to become a university professor, and even completed two years in a PhD program, before realizing that academia wasn’t the right place for me at that time, ” he said.
The idea of the stickers came to Amit one day when he was looking at a set of stickers his former colleague brought from Israel. “It turns out that Hebrew educational stickers, are very hard to come by, especially ones that are modern, fun and engaging,” he said.
It became something Amit wanted to create for his daughter as a way to stay connected to Hebrew and Israel. “As someone who didn’t grow up in Canada, it’s extremely important for me to teach my children about Jewish Israeli culture, traditions and Hebrew,” he said. “I wanted to do it in a way that bridges both languages (English and Hebrew) and do it in a fun and engaging way – from this Lee Laa Lou was born.
“Lee Laa Lou was created for the love of learning,” he adds. “Our products and content bring to life languages, cultures and traditions in a fun and educational way. The initial idea was to take the concept of the age-old classroom sticker and turn it into something modern and unique that makes learning languages and cultures more accessible to kids.”
Amit conducted extensive market research and interviewed teachers, parents, and kids about their usage and needs when it comes to language learning. “It turned out that this niche is an underserved market that was desperate for innovative, high quality, and engaging products,” he said. “I began, what turned out to be a two year journey to develop the concept of Lee Laa Lou.”
During those two years Amit worked closely with multiple illustrators and designers to create these educational stickers. What makes Lee Laa Lou’s stickers unique is the way in which each sticker brings together Hebrew, English and the transliterated Hebrew word through modern, clean, and beautiful illustrations.
Lee Laa Lou Inc. caters to schools, parents, and anyone looking for fun educational activities. “We began to work with different community organizations that are looking to engage and connect with their members in a meaningful way,” Amit says. “Most recently, we started creating custom kits that are mailed directly to community members. They have been getting fantastic feedback. Currently the company is developing unique learning kits to offer customers on their website and their vision is to start offering educational stickers and content in other languages.”
It is a family run business; all the operations are being conducted from their home. “We would love to hear from more families, educators and community organizations about how we can help make their learning more fun and engaging,” Amit says. “ f you want to learn a new Hebrew word each week, follow Lee Laa Lou on social media and visit their website to view their unique stickers and growing collection of educational worksheets you can download for free.
To learn more, visit leelaalou.com or find them on social media @leelaaloustickers
EXTRAORDINARY NEW BOOK THE CRATE: The Crate: A Story of War, a Murder, and Justice is the debut book by Toronto-born author Deborah Levison. Narrated by Levison in searing, lyrical prose, The Crate is the extraordinary true story of a gruesome crime and the family members it left reeling: the victim’s mother and sister, along with Levison’s elderly parents, her husband and young children, and her brother, a suspect. The book traces the effects of violence over generations, like a stone dropped into the middle of a pond that sends out ripples for years to come. Evil in the past and evil in the present converge in the narrative.
After surviving the Holocaust in ghettos, on death marches, and in concentration camps, a young couple seeks refuge in North America. They settle into a new life, certain that the terrors of their past are behind them. They build themselves a cozy little cottage on a lake in Muskoka, a cottage that becomes emblematic of their victory over the Nazis. The charming retreat is a safe haven, a refuge from haunted memories. That is, until a single act of appalling violence defiles their sanctuary. Poking around the dark crawl space beneath their cottage, they discover a wooden crate, nailed tightly shut and almost hidden from view. Nothing could have prepared them for the horror of the crate’s contents – or how the peace and tranquility of their existence would be shattered.
The book has won seven literary awards. More details, including a photo gallery of the people, places and events depicted, can be found on the author’s website at www.debbielevison.com.
MUSIC AT HOME: Let the Cummings Centre and some of Canada’s top musicians liven your winter with concerts on Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. On March 4, live from Toronto, members of the Toronto Symphony brass section, Vanessa Fralick and Neil Daland, let you experience the classical sounds of horn and trombone. On March 25, join the fiddles, guitars, harmonicas and vocalists of Solstice, one of Canada’s top Celtic bands, live from Montreal. And on April 8, soprano Meghan Herder sings to close the series with music from folk to Broadway performed live from St. John’s, NL. All concerts are free courtesy of the Dr. Sydney Hornstein Music Program Memorial Fund. To register call 514.343.3510 or log on to cummingscentre.org/free-events
CUMMINGS WEST: Cummings West (Cummings Centre West Island) will feature Robert Wise, Co-Founder of the RISE Anxiety and Depression Clinic, as he gives us step-by-step strategies to go from Victim to Victor on a collective drive to overcome the fears and anxieties of COVID-19 and beyond. The presentation will include topics such as Mindtraps- How we all fall into them; Black and White behaviours in anxious times; Identifying/recognizing anxious thoughts; Challenging the thoughts and fears; Conquering the thoughts and fears; Dealing with anxiety; Q&A to follow. Online Wednesday March 3 at 7 pm. Cost to register is $8 member, $12 guest. To register call 514.343.3510 or click here.
Do you have an item for SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
