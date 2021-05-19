Lillian Bernstein was born in 1937 in Montreal. Her environment promoted belief in kindness and hope. At a young age, she experienced World War II, losing both her matriarchal and patriarchal family in the Holocaust as she watched her older brother leave home to fight in the war.
Lillian met her everlasting love, Hyman Shoub, at the age of 13. At 20 her body declared war. She was diagnosed with Lupus, a lifelong disease. Lillian and Hyman combatted challenges, made choices, and took chances. They focused on being parents, devoted to their family and friends.
Life is a Gift follows Lillian's dedication to the community. Alongside her career in education, she volunteered and fulfilled her appreciation of the arts. Follow Lillian's journey of love, family, community, battling chronic illness, and art lived with faith, fate and belief. Be inspired by the purpose to live "Life to Life."
The book is available on Amazon.
Bravo to Lillian, a resident of Côte Saint-Luc, who had a stellar career as an educator – including at College Marie Victorin.
SPEAKER'S IDOL: Last Thursday a Grade 6 student from South Shore Greenfield Park shared her ideas on how to create positive change in the world as she competed in the 10th annual Speaker’s Idol final, which for the first time featured students from across Canada.
Alithea Lauraitis from the Riverside School Board was one of five elementary school students chosen to compete in the finalist round of Speaker’s Idol, an annual speech competition hosted by Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC). This year’s competition was held virtually and watched by hundreds of Canadian students and community members.
The competition included two rounds – the first featuring five students from Grades 6 to 8 and the second featuring six students from Grades 9 to 12 – and included a panel of judges who determined the best speech from each round. The finalists were chosen from a total of more than 300 students across Canada who submitted speeches.
This year the students based their speeches on the Simon Wiesenthal quote, "The history of humankind is the history of crimes, and history can repeat. So information is a defence. Through this we can build, we must build, a defence against repetition.”
You can watch the entire program here.
MAZEL TOV TO INFINITHEATRE: The Infinithéâtre team is thrilled to get back tosharing provocative and inspiring stories... LIVE! Zach Fraser, in his first season as Artistic Director, has announce the company's 24th year of producing relevant theatre that explores and reflects the issues, challenges and possibilities of contemporary Québec. On offer is an eclectic mix of styles and voices that all in some way touch the theme, "Breaking Down Barriers." The jam-packed 21/22 season of inspired and original work includes three premiere productions by some of Montréal's most vibrant and bold creators, along with two exciting playwriting competitions, one vital play reading series, the first annual Artist-in-Residence, a new all-encompassing development program, and expanded outreach to schools and seniors. Infinithéâtre is the sole theatre in Quebec (in French or English) whose mission is to develop, promote, produce and broker only plays written or adapted by Québec and Indigenous writers. Post-show artist talks are held for every production.
Plays developed Infinithéâtre frequently get produced as part of upcoming Infini seasons and across the country. "This past year has been a difficult one for everyone. There is an urge tobuild up walls, to protect ourselves in isolation and to distance'" said Fraser. "We have learned to protect 'our own' and keep others apart. And yet, the most beautiful acts I've witnessed in this past year have unveiled a stronger sense of community, collective responsibility, and unity, with families sticking together and neighbours looking out for each other. People are in fact trying to better understand the realities of others; I've observed a curiosity, an openness, and empathy, despite our differences. These are the themes that bubble up in our productions and development work this coming season. I have faith that we are all taking important steps in the long process of breaking down barriers."
Omi Mouna - A fantastical encounter with my great-grandmother is created amd performed by Mohsen El Gharbi, translated by Leanna Brodie. It is set for Nov. 4-14. This is described as a beautifully heartfelt, poignant and playful semi-autobiographical tale of Mohsen El Gharbi's voyage from Montréal to Tunisia to meet his paternal great-grandmother and to retrace his family's turbulent legacy. In its original French version, Omi Mouna toured extensively throughout Québec and New Brunswick. Infinithéâtre is proud to produce the English-language premiere of this compelling tragicomic tale by a highly charismatic performer. El Gharbi last left Infini audiences laughing with his zany performance in Mr. Goldberg Goes to Tel Aviv.
Mazel Tov is written by Marc-André Thibault and directed by Ellen David. It will hit the stage March and April of 2022. Isabelle is Jewish... Patrick isn't. They are getting married. During the ceremony, Patrick's best friend Philip makes a gesture that is perceived to be anti-Semitic. Several guests are angry, as is Isabelle the bride. Chaos ensues... and things fall apart. The wedding is not the one they dreamt of. The marriage is even worse! Mazel Tov is a dark comedy that crosses the line as it divides and conquers our understanding of loyalty, friendship and family. Surprising us at every turn, it questions the politically correct times we are living in, and asks us to examine how far is too far. This will be an English-language premiere.
