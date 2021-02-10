JRI-Poland (Jewish Records Indexing-Poland) is the award-winning searchable database of indexes to Jewish Records of Poland.
Executive Director and Côte Saint-Luc resident Stanley Diamond has introduced a new monthly newsletter called For the Record, bringing the latest news about JRI-Poland and informing readers about the Jewish biographical records of the current and former territories of Poland.
“Each month, we will highlight developments that reveal how JRI-Poland volunteers and leadership work to help you learn more about your family and the towns or villages they came from using the surviving archival records,” said Diamond. “We will also present success stories and some, perhaps, more unusual research opportunities to illustrate the depth of our data and the knowledge of our many volunteers. Our hope is that these stories will provide you with new ideas for advancing your own genealogical research."
Diamond said his plans call for the newsletter to be one of the benefits of becoming a JRI-Poland member. They expect to implement membership dues in Spring 2021. Similarly to other organizations, membership fees will help cover the administrative costs of growing JRI-Poland organization. However, as in the past, access to their online data will remain free. Membership will entitle users to a variety of added benefits to further assist them in their research.
“JRI-Poland has been making a difference in people’s lives since its inception 26 years ago.” Diamond explains. “We take for granted that our data is used for genealogical, academic, and historical research. But what inspires our leadership is hearing stories that move us to tears… helping a former hidden child learn his or her identity or revealing names to a researcher whose ancestry was a blank page because their parents could not bear to talk about the Holocaust and those who perished.”
In the initial newsletter, there was a focus on an organization in Israel JRI-Poland has helped several times recently: Giving Face to the Fallen is an Israeli volunteer organization whose mission is to remember “the faceless” 811 soldiers who gave their lives for Israeli independence between 1940 and 1950. Most have no known surviving photos and the details of their early lives are mysteries. Sadly, only (the commemoration of) the date they died for their adopted country is all that is known. Many of these men and women were Shoah (Holocaust) survivors and at the time of their deaths were the only living remnants of their immediate families. Giving Face to the Fallen also attempts to locate distant living relatives of the Fallen Soldiers and welcomes volunteer help to solve their cases.
By assisting groups like Giving Face to the Fallen, JRI-Poland has been instrumental in helping keep alive the memory of these special people. Just last month they provided the Lodz Kehilla birth record of Chaim Sznejderman (z’’l) that made it possible to identify extended family for this young martyr and to add his father’s name to his matzevah (tombstone) – connecting this lone soldier back to his family chain. That record also revealed to nephews in Chicago, that their father’s brother, Chaim, did not perish in the death camps as they had thought - but died a hero fighting in the War of Independence and has a grave that they can visit in Israel. That emotional gift for the entire family was made possible because JRI-Poland located the key birth record providing Chaim’s parents’ names to Giving Face to the Fallen. As Stephen Glazer of Giving Face to the Fallen wrote us: “What can I say? You have performed a great mitzvah and I am literally overwhelmed with emotion!”
JRI-Poland is not only changing the look of its website, but re-thinking everything that they have developed over their first 25 years. They examined past procedures, performance issues and methods - always cognizant of what has been working for them and what has made JRI-Poland unique among country-based projects. In the discovery stage of this process, they uncovered many requirements that they were not aware they had. And now that the NextGen website is undergoing preliminary testing by researchers of varied experience, they continue, every day, to inch closer to bringing a new JRI-Poland user experience – whether you are a brand, new user of the website or a seasoned or professional researcher on our database.
“We appreciate your patience while we develop the new tools which will eventually serve you even better,” said Diamond. “Since we are redesigning our entire system using open source technology, we are rebuilding from the ground up, using ‘building blocks’ as an approach. Therefore, some experienced users may find that some of their favorite 'features' or shortcuts are missing from the initial system that we release to the public in our first peek. It is important to remember that this will be, truly, a ‘first peek’ at an incomplete, but growing system."
As a volunteer organization, JRI-Poland is constantly short on the “people power” needed to answer questions about the more than 1,300 projects that they manage for over 600 towns in the current or former territories of Poland. Their new “Town Explorer” system will bring a more accurate list of ongoing town projects, along with up-to-date contact information for volunteers assisting with those projects and details of the projects themselves. “Our aim is to become less dependent on the knowledge in people’s heads and personal computers,” Diamond said. “Our growing ‘Knowledge Base’ promises to provide an appealing way to get more general or historic information about Polish archival materials and Jewish records in particular. This is a multi-year project with great promise and requiring ongoing work. Your energy and your donations are always appreciated and very much needed.”
You can visit jri-poland.org and click on the yellow “Donate” button to contribute.
