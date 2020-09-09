Carts are filled with rows of labeled bags and checked out titles. A friendly staff person greets members of the Jewish Public Library, placing their orders on a small table by the doors, with a gloved hand and a smile (hiding under a mask). The JPL’s curbside pickup service has helped the community overcome isolation while they are learning, educating and entertaining themselves.
While the library cannot yet open its doors for browsing due to the restrictions in place for their office building home, the community has been delighted to resume their bookish habits. Staff have had the opportunity to catch up and chat with their clientele, and schedule appointments for pick-ups and returns every ten minutes from Monday to Thursday.
Since beginning this service in July, there have been nearly 3,000 checkouts, and booked appointments keep growing. The staff have implemented safety precautions throughout the borrowing process, including quarantining books for a minimum of four days upon their return. Those who cannot come to the library are still able to receive book deliveries from the dedicated volunteers of the Jewish community.
The library even provides families with book kits and games based on children’s ages and interests, and the librarians are delighted to put books in the hands of eager children.
While the library’s in-person events have been canceled, the virtual programs are flourishing, with book readings, book reviews, lectures, films and discussions online. Children have been watching the librarians read them stories online, and will soon have access to music and Shabbat classes online with their favourite teachers, as well as courses like origami and chess.
While normal life still feels distant, the Jewish Public Library is here for the community. Call or email to reserve your titles and schedule an appointment (514) 345-2627 ext. 3003 or jplcurbside@jplmontreal.org. Hours of operation are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and Thursday, 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Beginning after the Jewish holidays, the service will be available on Sundays.
JNF WINE TASTING: Have you ever tried a 2017 Gilgal Merlot, which won a "Médaille d’Or – Sélections Mondiales des Vins Canada"? Or, how about a 2016 Yarden Syrah that was awarded 92 points by Wine Enthusiast magazine? Whether you're a veteran wine aficionado, or just enjoy that nice glass after a long day, you'll love the Jewish National Fund's exclusive packages of award-winning Israeli wines just in time for the high holidays. Plus, on the evening of Wednesday, September 16 (7 pm), join the JNF family for a live wine tasting directly from the Golan Heights Winery in Israel! Learn all there is to know (and more!) about what makes these Israeli wines so special.
JNF thanks Gad Elbaz, President of IsraVin, for his expertise in sourcing the wines. IsraVin will happily deliver the bottles directly to your home if located in the Greater Montreal area (sorry, no deliveries to country houses). Registrations close on Friday, Sept. 11, at 3 pm.
For a full list of wines and to sign up: https://jnf.ca/montreal-wine-tasting-2020/
VIRTUAL ROSH HASHANAH: You can join Jewish communities from coast-to-coast for the first-ever virtual national Rosh Hashanah party hosted by all the Canadian Jewish Federations! This Sunday, Sept. 13 (7:30 pm) , the Jewish community will turn the page on its calendar and usher in 5781. What is usually a time to gather with family to celebrate and reflect will be quite different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why this year, for the very first time, the Jewish Federations of Canada are coming together online as a vibrant national community of almost 400,000 to ring in the Jewish new year! This special event has an exciting lineup of both Canadians and Israelis, with something for everyone. Highlights of the event include emcee Andy Nulman, singer Nikki Yanofsky, Dr Ruth and Henry Winkler, the best shofar blowers from each community and Bubbies, kids and Holocaust Survivors from across Canada talking about what Rosh Hashanah means to them,. Info: elise.abecassis@federationcja.org
