The Jewish General Hospital (JGH), the JGH Foundation and CIUSSS West-Central Montreal last week marked the opening of the new Carole and Andrew Harper Psychiatry Inpatient Unit at the JGH with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“This is a milestone for mental health care at the hospital,” says Dr. Karl Looper, JGH Psychiatrist-in-Chief. “Construction of the new unit is a visionary project that will allow us to meet the needs of the community for decades to come.
Unprecedented support from the Harpers and other individual donors, the Foundation and a variety of impressive fundraising events have made the project a reality.
“This upgrade to our facilities will change the lives of people who suffer from mental health problems. The result will be profound and have lasting benefits for countless individuals in our community."
Located on the third floor of Pavilion B at the JGH, the Carole and Andrew Harper Psychiatry Inpatient Unit includes:
• 2,600 square metres of newly renovated space – about 1,000 square metres larger than the previous site;
• 48 private rooms;
• A designated geriatric section within the Unit;
• Four intake rooms for greater privacy during meetings with healthcare professionals;
• Family conference rooms for additional privacy for meetings of patients and their families;
• A large occupational therapy room and three activity centres.
“The Carole and Andrew Harper Psychiatry Inpatient Unit clearly demonstrates our commitment to patient-centred care as well as our commitment to upgrading our services and facilities, based on what is best for the patient,” said Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, President and CEO of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.
”The Unit also represents our dedication to delivering mental-health services in surroundings that are bright, airy, respectful of privacy and conducive to healing. In this setting, we can more effectively treat and view the patient as a whole person, who is seen not only as an individual, but as someone whose recovery is based on strengthening their connection to their family and the wider community.”
The space that houses the new Unit is the former site of the hospital’s original operating rooms, which became available in 2016 after Surgery moved to newly constructed facilities in Pavilion K. Demolition of the surgical area—including the need to deal with a complex network of water pipes, oxygen lines and ventilation ducts—was the most extensive and complicated such project in JGH history.
"Andrew Harper believed in giving back to the community in appreciation of his success in life," says Larry Sidel, JGH Foundation Executive Vice-President. "His goal was to help those who need help the most. In recognition of his incredible support, and his wish to honour the memory of his late wife, Carole, the new unit is named the Carole and Andrew Harper Psychiatry Inpatient Care Unit."
ROSS JOINS B’NAI BRITH: When the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown started in March, Matthew Ross was among those impacted. The Canadian customs brokerage firm he was handling digital media for had to layoff many staffers and he was one of the casualties.
While Ross, 42, could have waited things out, the pandemic prompted him to change his career perspective. “I decided then and there that my next job would be with an organization that supported our community,” he said.
When Ross heard that B’nai Brith Canada was looking for a Quebec Regional Manager, he was convinced that he had found his calling. “When I was very young my mother was involved with B’nai Brith activities,” he recalls, “so the name always resonated with me."
Growing up on Montreal’s West Island, Ross remembers as an 11 year old hearing about the formation of an English-rights political entity called the Equality Party. “That was the first time I realized that anglophones were minorities in Quebec.
Years later Ross became friendly with Robert Libman, a former B’nai Brith Canada director in Quebec, who was the leader of the Equality Party. Libman was among those individuals who encouraged him to apply for the Quebec Regional Manager’s position.
B’nai Brith Canada Chief Executive Officer Michael Mostyn is pleased with the addition of Ross “We're delighted to be adding Matthew to our team,” he said. “B'nai Brith Canada is determined to continue and strengthen the good work we do in the province of Quebec and we feel Matthew can help us achieve those goals. We look forward to Matthew contributing to our important objectives in the community."
Ross started his new post at the end of June. He appreciates the early guidance he has received from Quebec Region Director Harvey Levine and Administrative Assistant Janna Minikovich. Among his chief objectives is to grow the presence of the brand in Quebec, build bridges and continue the organization’s objective of stamping out acts of hate. He has already started a tour of meetings in person, by phone or video conference with community leaders and B’nai Brith supporters. Last week he accompanied Community Volunteer Services Committee Chair Joanne Cutler to one of her concerts for seniors.
“B’nai Brith Canada does tremendous work,” Ross said. “Since my appointment I have been reviewing the organization’s history and their audits on anti-Semitic events. These reports are eye-opening, especially the number of incidents that have occurred in Quebec.”
Ross is particularly well-connected with the local media. Back in 2003 he got his first radio gig at THE TEAM 990, hosting an advertorial feature program. His presence grew with the station as it transferred into TSN 690. He presently hosts a popular weekend morning show called Weekend Game Plan. In addition he has been called upon by CJAD News Talk Radio to serve as a guest host for different current affairs programs.
As for his experience with advocacy, Ross hopes to use the techniques he has picked up on via his lifelong love for professional baseball. He grew up as am Expos fan and when the team moved to Washington in 2004 he was devastated. In 2010 he helped form an organization called ExposNation, in an effort to bring Major League Baseball back to Montreal. Three years later ExposNation brought 1,000 fans to a Toronto Blue Jays game. Last year Ross presented a formal brief to the City of Montreal Committee which was entertaining submissions on the game’s possible return here and the construction of a stadium.
“We held focus groups as well,” said Ross, noting he hopes to do the same thing to grow B’nai Brith’s following in Quebec.
Married with two young daughters, Ross is a graduate in English literature from Concordia University. He says he is looking forward to returning to the campus scene to get more youth invested in the mission of the B’nai Brith Canada agenda.
“It is a great challenge,” Ross said. “I am very excited about it”
BACKPACK PROGRAM: Sponsor a backpack by giving a gift of $75 to Federation CJA's Community Recovery and Resilience Campaign, which supports those who were already vulnerable prior to the crisis and those who are newly vulnerable, and preserves access to Jewish life.
GenMTL TOV's Pack It Up initiative helps send hundreds of children from vulnerable backgrounds back to school with the supplies they need to LEARN, GROW and THRIVE.
Drop off new school supplies or purchase online and have them shipped to Federation CJA by Monday, August 17. School supplies can be dropped off Monday to Friday at the following locations and times:
• Federation CJA – 10 AM to 2 PM:
1 Cummings Square
• West Island location – 10 AM to 5 PM:
290 Newton, DDO
• Saint Laurent location – 10 AM to 5 PM:
743 Caven Circle
School supplies needed: Backpacks, paper, pencils, Hilroy notebooks and erasers.
For more information email lauren.sabloff@federationcja.org or click here.
