The Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) hosted its 44th annual virtual Gala recently in honour of Jodi and Cookie Lazarus, raising more than $250,000.
This event was co-chaired by Noah Billick, member of ICRF Montreal Board of Directors and Peter Rosenthal, co-president of Rosenthal Life Group Inc.
ICRF teamed up with Just for Laughs Virtual Events to deliver a show hosted by comic Elon Gold and featuring comedians Tammy Pescatelli and Tom Papa.
Throughout the evening, guests were welcomed by co-presidents Jeffrey Bernstein and Jordanna Feifer and greeted from Israel by Dr. Walter Gotlieb, chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board. There was a beautiful tribute video in honour of Jodi and Cookie Lazarus, with special guest Mary-Claire King, American Cancer Society Professor of Medicine and Genome Sciences at the University of Washington, Seattle.
Major sponsors included the Felicia and Arnold Aaron Foundation, the Mitch and Anne-Marie Garber Family Foundation, K.I.D.S. Daycares, Evelyn Wajcer & Lawrence Vatch, Manulife and Olymbec.
Sponsors and guests were able to customize their Gala experience with a cocktail kit from Cirka Distilleries and/or a delicious four course meal from Estiatorio Milos or Blossom by La Plaza delivered to the comfort of their homes while being treated to the pre-show live from Cirka Distilleries hosted by guest DJ Esan Ellis and special guest brand ambassador and master mixologist Gizmo Sirois.
"This was ICRF’s second virtual Gala and it turned out to be a huge success thanks to the organization by ICRF CEO Alexandra Schwartz and General Manager Sheryl Ramroop," said Bernstein.
Founded in 1975, ICRF is a non-profit organization consisting of physicians, scientists and volunteers who are dedicated to supporting innovative cancer research in Israel and locally in Montreal.
Since its inception, ICRF has raised more than $68 million and has funded over 2,400 cancer research projects. A scientific advisory board consisting of internationally renowned cancer specialists stringently review grant applications – only those applicants deemed most worthy are selected.
ICRF has offices in Montreal, Toronto, Connecticut, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Israel. The Montreal chapter represents an integral part of the ICRF family and to date the per capita funding raised by this group has been greater than any other chapter.
VIRTUAL GALA WITH SHIRA HAAS: The Canadian Associates of Ben Gurion University of the Negev will be hosting "An Unorthodox’ National Virtual Gala for Brain Research" at BGU on Wed. July 7(5:45 pm). The event will feature the highly acclaimed and award-winning Israeli actress Shira Haas, star of the popular Netflix shows Unorthodox and Shtisel. Funds raised through this gala will go to the newly created Canada Fund to Advance Brain Research at BGU. Check out Sububan On Air as we speak to CABGU Executive Director for Quebec and Ottawa Simon Bensimon, National Director of Communications and Marketing Galit Solomon and Professor Nadav Davidovitch, Director of the School of Health at BGU and a prominent speaker on how Israel was so successful in its vaccination program for COVID-19.
JUSTICE SERVED FOR BIALIK: Three Bialik High School students won the International Essay Contest of the Maimonides Moot Beit Din competition among 45 schools from around the world. The essay contest is part of the Abella Division, named after the distinguished Canadian Supreme Court Justice, the Honourable Mme. Justice Rosalie Abella. Justice Abella kindly autographed the winner’s certificates.
THE TOY MOVEMENT:The Toy Movement, a philanthropic initiative founded by Canada’s largest children’s toy and entertainment company Spin Master, recently distributed toys to Arab and Jewish children at four nursery schools in Jaffa, in partnership with the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. The children, whose neighborhoods were recently the scene of inter-communal tension and violence, each received a toy from Spin Master’s Paw Patrol range, one of the world’s most popular toy brand.
Odette Levy, the mother of one Spin Master’s founders, was on hand alongside Efrat Duvdevani, Director General of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, to hand out the toys at Gan Konchia and Gan Galil, both on Aristo St and Gan Tachelet and Gan Yam on Irit St. Levy, who spent part of her childhood in Jaffa, later helped to establish Spin Master in Canada and today spends much of her time back in Jaffa.
In the belief that all children deserve the right to play and to enjoy the feeling of fun, regardless of their background or religion, The Toy Movement resolved to do something positive and constructive for the children of Jaffa and their parents, who in recent weeks have seen their neighborhoods at the center of acute tension and violence between Arab and Jewish residents.
The Toy Movement decided to donate the toys and to partner with the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in distributing them. The Toy Movement intends to expand this collaboration, turning the toy distribution into an annual event. The Peres Center is based in Jaffa and has been working on fostering positive relations between diverse communities in Israel and beyond for more than two decades.
