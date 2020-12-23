Over the last several weeks, children and educators across the Jewish community created PJ Library Kindness Boards through a collaboration with participating schools, daycares, and organizations (CPE du Centre Communautaire Juif, CPE Sepharade de Montreal in St. Laurent, Hebrew Academy Afternoon School at Beth Tikvah, Hebrew Foundation School, Hebrew Day Daycare, Yaldei School and Developmental Centre and BBYO). The beautiful boards helped brighten the day of seniors isolated during Chanukah and this period of social distancing.
Through the project, children learned the Jewish value of Chesed (loving kindness) and the seniors were touched by this simple act of kindness. Three Caldwell Residences and two B’nai Brith House senior residences received the boards. Over 170 educators and children, aged four to 12, and 15 teens, aged 14 to 17, participated in this project, which touched the lives of 850 seniors.
PJ (short for pajamas) Library Program is designed to help families explore core values of Judaism and pass them on to their children. PJ Library is a program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation in the United States, made possible in Montreal through a partnership with Federation CJA and generous donors. For more information about the PJ Library program, contact Judy Kremer (Director, PJ Library and GenMTL Young Adult Engagement) at judy.kremer@federationcja.org.
Meanwhile, for Chanukah, six PJ Library parent connectors, Elena, Sabrina, Stephanie, John, Beatrice, and Rachel, distributed PJ Library “Do-It-Yourself Chanukah Kits” to over 150 families with kids aged 12 and under. The kits allowed the families, who come from a wide range of neighbourhoods, including Vaudreuil, Pincourt, NDG, and Rosemont, and from diverse backgrounds, including multi-faith, Russian-speaking, and newcomers, to celebrate at home and create lasting memories during this period of social isolation.
One family in Lachine stated: “We were so grateful for our Chanukah Kits and truly enjoyed the activities. Thank you for generously hand-delivering our package. Our family has been busy making memories with everything provided! Our first light shines bright tonight!”
BOTWINIK TURNS 100: Beloved former Jewish day school music teacher David Botwinik recently celebrated his milestone 100th birthday.
“May he live many more years, in good health and happiness!” said his son Alexander. “I celebrated with him -- as much as was possible given the restrictions due to the pandemic. We sang, ate cake, my father received various long-distance telephone calls, and we spent time going through a special gift: an album which my sister-in-law Bina Ester masterfully assembled. The album includes photographs and greetings from family, colleagues and friends -- including from many on Facebook!"
Besides the birthday cake, Alexander placed a few other special items on the table in front of his dad: greetings from Queen Elizabeth and Governor General Julie Payette, a special donation in David’s honor to Canadian Magen David Adom, David’s book of original compositions "From Holocaust to Life" published by the League for Yiddish, and his first CD featuring 15 of his songs, beautifully performed by singers Lisa Willson, John Packard and Ian DeNolfo.
MORE FROM MADA: As we enter this new phase of lockdown over the next month or so, MADA Community Center is once again not closing its doors.
“As I continue to say, MADA has always been front and center helping all who need us, but we are truly operating on the front lines during this pandemic more than ever,” said Rabbi Chaim S. Cohen, MADA’s Executive Director, “We will be operating and offering all of our usual services, with even more extra safety measures in place.”
Some other food banks in the city are closing during the two-week shutdown period so MADA is one of very few key resources Montrealers in need will have to turn to. “Hunger is not an option and we all have to work together to ensure that everyone in our community gets the security they need, during this lockdown and always,” said Cohen.
If you or anyone you know is in need of MADA’s services, MADA wants you to know that there is somewhere to reach out for assistance. They want to do everything in their power to provide the assistance needed during this extra difficult time. MADA can be reached by calling 514-342-4969.
“What we do would not be possible without the help of our loyal volunteers and generous donors, so we extend a major thank you to all of them,” said Yossi Drihem, Assistant Director at MADA, “If you are in a position where you can provide us with your continued support by volunteering during this time and/or contributing to our giving campaign, I urge you to do so in order to keep our services running smoothly.”
For volunteering opportunities at MADA Community Center, you can visit madacenter.com/covidvolunteer. For gifting to their current fundraising campaign, “You Can’t Mask Hunger” to help them reach their goal of $770,000, visit charidy.com/MADA or call 514-342-4969 ext. 229.
MADA Community Center is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in our community. As Montreal’s largest kosher soup kitchen and food bank offering a variety of services, MADA has been serving the Jewish community and beyond since it first opened in 1993 and seeks to raise awareness of the plight of those in need.
