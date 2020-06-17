Federation CJA's Maimonides Society and Young Maimonides Society of Montreal held a virtual discussion on the best practices for coming out of quarantine and re-entering the public safely last Thursday evening, with father-daughter duo Dr. Joe Schwarcz, Director of the McGill Office for Science and Society and Dr. Debbie Schwarcz, a general practitioner.
Dr. Joe has hosted a radio show for 40 years, appeared hundreds of times on television, writes a regular newspaper column and is the author of 18 best-sellers. Dr. Debbie practices at Santé Mont Royal Clinic and at Lachine General Hospital, McGill University's community hospital servicing the west of Montreal.
I watched the webinar and it was terrific! Both father and daughter were so honoured to be sharing the same stage, albeit via Zoom.
Dr. Joe was not very optimistic about the immediate future. “I have a crystal ball and I look into it,” he said. “What do I see is that the virus will with us for a long time.”
As for a vaccine, Dr. Joe said, “People think we will have a vaccine in a year and everything will be fixed. I do not think that will happen. We will have a vaccine. Some have potential.”
Dr. Debbie provided an overview of the virus. “COVID is not over,” she warned. “Physical distancing is still important. So is good hygiene. Masks are not the replacement for physical distancing. They are to protect other people.
“ Visors in a public setting is overkill,” she added.
Both father and daughter said they missed going to their respective gyms, but conceded that these places represent giant petri dishes.
“Do not be afraid to go to the emergency room,” Dr. Debbie advised. “They are divided into hot and cold zones.”
Dr. Joe stepped into a time machine and spoke about the Spanish Flu of 1919-20. He showed pictures of masks being compulsory at the time, even among the police force.
Dr. Joe also debunked fake cures, such as garlic. “It will certainly keep people two metres away from you, including vampires,” he quipped.
The event was co-sponsored by Banque Nationale and ODAN Lab and attracted more than 1,000 viewers.
Dr. Victoria Kaspi, Dr. Stewart Shapiro and Dr. David Zukor are co-chairs of The Maimonides Society. The Young Maimonides Society of Montreal is co-chaired by Dr. Kelly Grzywacz, Dr. Jaime Greenspoon, Dr. Roni Munk and Dr. Jason Retter. Stephen Greenberg is president of The Network.
VIRTUAL BACKGAMMON: Federation CJA's seven-point, double elimination, virtual backgammon tournament will take place on Sunday June 28 (1 pm). Net proceeds from the event will support the Community Recovery & Resilience Campaign. Thanks to a generous donotion from Medicom, the prizes include: first place, $3,600; second place, $1,800; third place, $1,008 and more. You can log on via the Gammonspace app. It is $36 for the VIP price and $180 for a regular entry fee. The VIP price includes a kosher brunch package for four. The event co-chairs will match all proceeds from VIP ticket sales Prior to the event participants will receive a welcome kit via email from Lise@event-ure.com with details on how to download the app and set up your account. This event is open to ages 18 plus. The committee is comprised of Co-Chairs Jeffrey Baikowitz, Jonathan Goodman, Jeffrey Hart and Gideon Pollack; Mitch Garber and Jonathan Wener, Co-Chairs, Community Recovery & Resilience Campaign; Samantha Mintz Vineberg, Chair, Women's Philanthropy Campaign; Guila Delouya, Chair, Sepharade Philanthropy Campaign; Martin Rosenthal, Chair, The Network Campaign; Gail Knafo, Chair, West Island Campaign; Mikhael Goldshtein; Chair, RSJ (Russian Speaking Jews) Philanthropy Campaign; Erik Langburt Chair, GenMTL Campaign; and Ashley Messias and Daniel Paperman, Co-Chairs, GenMTL|NXT Campaign.
EMERGENCY FOOD DRIVE: The B’nai Brith Canada COVID-19 Emergency Food Drive is still in full force and delivering to a growing number of vulnerable community members. Every week, B'nai Brith Canada receives more calls for food assistance from seniors, people living under the poverty line, Holocaust survivors, veterans, shut-ins and folks with disabilities. The food drive is funded and operated entirely by caring community members and receives no financial support from any outside organization. They rely solely on your donations. This program provides kosher food, free of charge, for at-risk people who need it and otherwise could not afford it or access it safely. They gear up with masks and gloves to deliver the boxes straight to the doors of the recipients. They also check on all recipients to ensure that they are okay – from a safe physical distance, of course – and our caring volunteers spend time with them in short social visits. This is especially important because most of the recipients have not left their homes during COVID-19, leaving them feeling depressed and isolated.
