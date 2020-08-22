The Cummings Centre must be commended for adapting so quickly to the new normal and carrying on its wonderful programming.
Bringing Cummings to you, live via Zoom, this fall is all about having participants access and enjoy over 80 of its signature programs online. Creative and stimulating educational programs and fitness classes are being offered virtually to the 50 plus community to keep everyone safe, but still connected.
In the face of new challenges, the Centre continues to offer high quality programming. You can stimulate your brain and maintain a healthy degree of social interaction, all from the safety and comfort of your own home. Delve into current affairs or politics with various seminars from experts in those fields. Get enamoured with landscape painting or acrylic paint classes, some of the fine arts classes being offered.
Stay connected through technology or be a part of a rock ‘n soul choir. Join the ever-popular music appreciation sessions or explore ukulele basics. “The Centre has done an amazing job offering something for everyone this fall,” notes Diane Altman, a member and volunteer with the Centre. “The wide variety of program choices can keep you stimulated as well as connected to the Centre without physically being there.”
The popularity that Wellness programs experienced over the summer are expected to continue into the fall. Participants will appreciate the wide offering of recurring exercise classes designed to service a range of fitness levels giving everyone an option to work out at their own pace and meet their fitness goals.
Popular favourites include aerobic dance, cardio and brain training intervals, emphasizing physical movement, strength, balance, posture and flexibility. Try out belly dancing, tai chi or Abs & Back Strengthening. As well, adapted programs will continue to provide the needed support and functional movement exercise options to those who are adjusting to life with a long-term condition. Also being offered is one-on-one personal training live on Zoom.
“We’ve transitioned over 80 programs to an online Zoom format so that participants can access the quality programs they are accustomed to,” says Brenda Yuen, Director of Programs and Communications. “The instructors are eager to teach online and interact with students.”
The fall 2020 season kick off begins Wednesday, September 2 with Food Chronicles Creator Heidi Small as she interviews Top Chef Canada Season Eight participant Jo Notkin. Well-known radio personality Trudie Mason will also headline the fall programs, on Wednesday, September 15 with a rare peak at a day in the life of CJAD. Another special event features the history of 1970’s Pop Rock with Ethnomusicologist Craig Morrison, on Tuesday, September 22.
Fall registration begins Monday, August 24, 2020 for all courses and programs. Call 514.343.3510 or log on to cummingscentre.org/programs for more information.
PERLMAN AWARDED: Westmount native Gary Perlman has been awarded the 2020 International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented earlier this month at the IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy, its first virtual conference. “Gary was up against submissions from societies around the world and a number of people,” said Stanley Diamond, President of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Montreal.
Perlman has submitted more than 60,000 records and photos of Montreal area Jewish cemetery gravestones to JOWBR (JewishGen Online Worldwide Burial Registry), updated nearly 2000 gravestone images on JOWBR from Montreal’s Back River Cemetery and nearly 7,000 records to better document broken, leaning, faded or Hebrew-only stones. He has also made more than 10,000 additions and corrections to the Baron De Hirsch Cemetery’s in-house database, photographed and documented Holocaust and War Casualty Memorials while adding Holocaust-related text to JOWBR records.
In addition, Perlman has linked supplemental genealogical information directly from JOWBR search results to the JGS-Montreal website and created the Jewish Genealogy Dashboard, a multi-source search engine, publicly available on the JGS Montreal website, enabling users to run a search across some 50 databases from a single webpage.
Perlman has also assisted the new Documentation of Jewish Records Worldwide (DoJR) project and is a member of the technical team providing expertise related to working with OCLC Online Computer Library Center in the development of WorldCat. He has done volunteer genealogy at a the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre for about five years, and has completed work on over 20 family trees for residents there.
IAJGS is an umbrella organization of more than 90 Jewish genealogical organizations worldwide. The IAJGS coordinates and organizes activities such as its annual International Conference on Jewish Genealogy and provides a unified voice as the spokesperson on behalf of its members. The IAJGS’s vision is of a worldwide network of Jewish genealogical research organizations and partners working together as one coherent, effective and respected community, enabling people to succeed in researching Jewish ancestry and heritage. Find the IAJGS at: www.iajgs.org and like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/iajgsjewishgenealogy.
JEWISH DAY CAMP RELIEF GRANTS: This summer, Federation CJA in partnership with the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal (JCF) launched Jewish Day Camp Relief Grants. The grants were created to support innovative and accessible sources of Jewish content for Montreal Jewish children, whose summer trips, day camps and overnight camps were cancelled due to the pandemic. Thanks to this initiative, over 1,000 community members between the ages of five and 12 were able to attend 13 different local camp programs, building lifelong friendships and strengthening their Jewish identities!
BIG BANG GALA: Last week we told you about the Canadian Associates of Ben-Gurion University and their BIG BANG National & Virtual Gala Event on September 9 with guest speaker Mayim Bialik, star of the hit TV program The Big Bang Theory. The program will last 90 minutes.à Benefiting the SAVE THE CLASS OF COVID-19 Fundraising initiative, proceeds will support Ben-Gurion University's SOS Student Assistance Fund, ensuring each student has the chance to pursue their university studies.
Professor Danny Chamovitz, the president of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, will be a special guest. The event co-chairs are Lianne Leboff,, Adam Korbin and Peggi Cohen Rabinovitch. The cost per ticket is $180.Watch this video by Mayim Bialik.
You can buy your tickets at: https://bengurion.ca/national-virtual-event/
Peggi Cohen Rabinovich tells me the response has been terrific. “I think people are touched by the plight of the students, and the urgency of keeping them in school,” she says. “Start-Up Nation needs these people, as does the rest of the world! This started as a Montreal event, and has grown into a cross-Canada event. Our objective cross-Canada is to raise $1 million U.S.
“We've all been touched by this pandemic, and our planned event last May on Cyber Security was postponed until end October, until we realized that no in-person events would be safe. Due to the changing circumstances, we have pivoted the focus of our fundraising efforts to the SOS - Save our Students campaign, to help pay tuition, rent, food and books. It is now a virtual cross-Canada event.”
As Cohen Rabinovich notes, the students support their studies mainly by working in bars and restaurants, the first places to be closed and the last to re-open. “We are facing a serious crisis where these students may not be able to continue their studies,” she said. “They often cannot rely on their families for financial support, since their parents often were laid off, or trying to save their small business. The concern is that if they drop off, the likelihood is that they will not go back. Israeli university students are older, only starting their university education after serving in the army. BGU is the university that has a student population from many underserved areas, often the first person in the family to go to university. As well, around 1,200 Arab students study at BGU -nearly 450 of them are Bedouin and 70 percent of the Bedouin are women. The university also has personal resonance for all of us Montrealers, since Beersheba is twinned with our city. Boy, do I miss being there!”
If you have an item for the SJN, email mcohen@thesuburban.com
