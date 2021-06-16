The Canadian Jewish Institute for Jewish Research ( CIJR) will hold its 33rd annual Gala fundraiser, set for Zooming on Sunday, June 27 (7:30 p.m).
“As we meet, the long struggle against COVID-19, is almost over, and Hamas’ vicious rocket attack on Israel’s civilian population and the anti-Jewish riots in Lod, Akko and other towns has been thwarted,” said Director Professor Frederick Krantz and President Jacob Kincler.
Professor Krantz notes that just as Israel has led the world in vaccinating its citizens and in returning civil society to near-normality, so the miracle of Iron Dome has saved it from what could have been truly grievous casualties. Domestically, in the U.S. and Canada, the recent Hamas-Gaza war, distorted through the lens of a seriously biased media, has spurred a wave of attacks reminiscent of a dark time we thought long gone.
CIJR, for 33 years now, has been at the forefront of two related struggles: to ensure the survival and well-being of democratic Jewish Israel, and to combat “the longest hatred,” antisemitism in its myriad expressions.
Over time, CIJR—an independent, community-funded non-profit--has become Canada’s only consciously Zionist, pro-Israel academic think-tank. And its many up-to-date and informed publications, programs, seminars and public conferences have earned it an international reputation. As is only fitting for a center dominated by respected academics, all our efforts have focused on working—on- and off-campus—with students. This expresses the overarching importance of ensuring Jewish continuity.
The innovative Baruch Cohen Israel Internship Program the student-run Dateline: Middle East magazine (now in its 32nd consecutive year) are key elements of this purpose: preparing students for active Jewish lives of commitment and of pride.
The June 27 Gala is the CIJR’s major annual fundraising event. Getting through this viral year has not been easy, not least in economic terms. CIJR, proudly independent, receives no regular, direct organizational funding. It depends entirely on you, individual members of the community, for the tax-free donations, which enable our crucial work to continue. And that work has never been more important than it is today, as Israel faces a markedly changed Administration in Washington with its resumption of aid to Palestinians and the reviving of the disastrous JCPOA Iran deal.
Domestically, Israelis also suddenly face an unknown and potentially unstable future. A shaky 61-vote coalition, grouping antithetical right, center, left, and Arab Islamists, is claiming power. Just as China and Russia are circling perceived American weakness, so, too, Israel faces regional enemies potentially emboldened by an inexperienced and internally-divided government.
Featured at the event will be the bestowal of the annual International Lion of Judah Award on Rabbi Abraham Cooper (Simon Wiesenthal Center), also the celebrated keynoter, and a fascinating presentation by Yoseph Haddad, a Christian Israeli Arab Zionist and dynamic supporter of the Jewish State. Cantor Adam Stotland from Shaare-Zion Congregation will be a special guest. Info: https://isranet.org/registration.
B’NAI BRITH CHALLENGES MEDICAL STUDENT ORGANIZATIONS: Anti-Israel activists in Canada brazenly falsified the endorsements of three leading medical student organizations last week, B’nai Brith Canada has learned.
Two weeks ago, medical student societies at Canadian universities, including McGill, Dalhousie and the University of Toronto, received an email from “National Advocacy for Palestine,” asking them to sign “a joint statement in support of the People of Palestine.” The student societies were told that the statement had been drafted by the Canadian Federation of Medical Students (CFMS), Ontario Medical Students Association (OMSA) and Black Medical Students’ Association of Canada (BMSAC).
In reality, the statement was not drafted by those three groups. In fact, in correspondence obtained by B’nai Brith, the President of the CFMS flatly denies that his group even endorsed the letter, and adds that it was written by an anonymous group of students. It remains unclear at this time who actually drafted the statement, or who is behind the anonymous “National Advocacy for Palestine” email account that perpetrated the scam.
On the Thursday, the same account followed up with a “clarifying” document to the medical student societies, in which it cautioned them not to consult their membership about the statement, urging them to “think about how many students you may have in your student bodies who identify as Zionist.”
Over the past month, anti-Israel joint statements, open letters and petitions have circulated in various Canadian industries, including journalism, academia and the arts. The recent attempt by anti-Israel activists to dupe medical students calls into serious question the underpinnings of the other statements as well.
“No righteous cause would resort to falsifying endorsements in order to garner support,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “If those behind this deception are actually medical students, then it is doubtful whether they meet the high ethical standards required to practice medicine in Canada.
“This conduct is particularly deplorable at a time when Canadian Jewish university students, including medical students, are facing unprecedented hostility within their own places of learning.”
At the University of Toronto, Jewish medical students have called for the ouster of Dr. Ritika Goel, the recently appointed “Social Justice, Anti-Oppression and Advocacy Theme Lead.” On her social media, Dr. Goel has described support for Israel as “#BarbaricCulturalPractices,” and endorsed the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement against Israel. B’nai Brith has also written to the faculty of medicine, demanding action on this file.
Meanwhile, Dr. Ziad Solh, an assistant professor at Western University’s faculty of medicine, has publicly called for Jewish students to be boycotted and sanctioned “If their culture is Zionism at the expense of the Palestinian people.” Western has so far refused to take any corrective measures, characterizing Dr. Solh’s statements as nothing more than “unsettling ideas.”
B’nai Brith encourages members of the community suffering from antisemitism to contact reportanincident@bnaibrith.ca for incidents involving violence, vandalism or harassment in the “real world,” or onlineincidents@bnaibrith.ca for incidents occurring online. You can also contact us on Facebook or Twitter.If it’s a criminal matter, please call police first, then contact us at 1-800-892-2624.
CJCF APPLAUDS GOVERNMENT: The Canadian Jewish Community Forum (CJCF) welcomes the Quebec government’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.
“We commend Premier Francois Legault, Minister Benoit Charette, and the National Assembly for supporting this milestone, worldwide initiative,” said Frank Schlesinger, spokesperson in Quebec for the CJCF.
IHRA’s working definition on antisemitism was developed by a consortium of 34 countries in 2019. Since then, many other jurisdictions have signed on. The definition is aimed at educating people of all ages, and sensitizing individuals, institutions, and policy makers to the dangers of Holocaust denial, antisemitism, and discrimination against the Roma.
Although Jewish Canadians represent one per cent of the total population, close to 20 per cent of all hate crimes target the Jewish community and its institutions, an appalling statistic. Noting that there is no place for violence or discrimination against any community, Schlesinger added that CJCF encourages all citizens to stand together and reject all expressions of antisemitism, racism, hate and indifference.
RABBINIC ORGANIZATION CHALLEGES NETANYAHU: T’ruah, a rabbinic human rights organization that represents over 2,000 rabbis and cantors and their communities in North America, released the following statement in reaction to the increasingly inflammatory rhetoric being used by Netanyahu and far-right figures in Israel.
Rabbi Jill Jacobs, executive director of T’ruah, released the following statement: “We condemn the level of incitement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right figures in advance of the seating of the new government. This year, we saw firsthand how former President Trump’s embrace of similar rhetoric and incitement led to violence and damage to American democracy. Today, Netanyahu and his allies are working to inflict the same damage on Israel’s democratic institutions. In the past week, Netanyahu has compared his political opponents to Korach -- the sectarian leader in this week’s Torah portion whose followers are swallowed by the earth as punishment for challenging Moses; has warned of Israel becoming a dictatorship if the change government comes into power; and has used such inflammatory rhetoric that some members of Knesset have required security protection after direct threats from his supporters. We call on Netanyahu to stop the incitement, and for leaders of all parties to condemn it.
“Following the assassination of Prime Minister Yizhak Rabin, Rabbi Aharon Lichtenstein, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Har Etzion and a major figure in the Orthodox movement, spoke of the need to take responsibility for the social and political conditions that led to this murder, rather than casting the assassin as a ‘wild weed:’
‘Today, we hide behind the phrases, ‘a wild weed,’ ‘from the outskirts of our society.’ But if a day before the murder we would have said proudly, ‘See what we have produced,’ we must say it now as well - ‘See what we have produced!’ It is indefensible that one who is willing to take credit when the sun is shining should shrug off responsibility when it begins to rain.... to the extent that we feel any sense of unity within Am Yisrael, to the extent that we feel like a single body, then the entire body should feel shamed and pained no matter which limb is responsible for this tragedy.
“We have seen over and over that violent speech — in particular speech framed in the eschatological language of religious fanaticism — and tacit endorsement of such speech, especially from the highest levels of power, leads tragically to violent action. The rhetoric and visuals deployed against Netanyahu’s political opponents are frighteningly reminiscent of those used to demonize Prime Minister Rabin. Famously, Netanyahu spoke and marched at protests in which the crowd chanted ‘Death to Rabin’ and carried a coffin, just weeks before Rabin’s assassination. Over the years, Netanyahu’s incitement against Palestinians -- including citizens of Israel -- and human rights leaders have helped foment a dangerous atmosphere.
“The book of Proverbs teaches that ‘death and life are in the hands of the tongue’ (18:21). T’ruah rabbis and cantors will continue to speak up against violent speech that can lead to violent action, and to be a moral voice committed to defending human rights both inside of Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories.”
Do you have an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.