The Canadian Associates of Ben-Gurion University presented “An ‘Unorthodox’ National Virtual Gala for Brain Research, ” featuring Emmy and Golden Globe nominated Israeli actress Shira Haas last Wednesday evening.
It was a sold out affair, with 1,200 viewers from coast to coast. This marked CABGU’s second virtual gala in less than a year and it proceeded seamlessly. A total of $850,000 was raised – exceeding the initial goal by $90,000.In addition, within a matter of 10 months, between their September 2020 virtual gala, which featured actress Mayim Bialik and this one, they in fact raised a total of over $2.2 million. I have attended both and wow does this group know how to pivot towards the new normal.
Prior to the event every attendee got wonderful curated gift boxes delivered to their doors. It was so much fun to unwrap the surprises sponsored by Gary and Tamara Fine. There were some delicious goods, including cake, chocolates, nuts; a bottle of extra virgin olive oil made in Israel; a cutting board; a serving tray with bowls from Stokes; and a copy of the book Unorthodox by Deborah Feldman and a program book featuring the agenda, letters, background information on BGU no less than 165 sponsors. I saw the Netflix movie, but the Feldman book tells the complete story of the author’s escape from an ultra-Orthodox community in Brooklyn, New York.
The program began with words of welcome from CEO Mark Mendelson and greetings from President Mitchell Oelbaum and a number of other officials. Montreal Event Chair Gail Palevsky introduced an interesting video about BGU research. Professor Daniel Chamovitz, the BGU President, joined the event while on business in Morocco. He noted that BGU is conducting new research on individuals who had COVID-19, even with mild symptoms, and who are still incurring different cognitive problems.
Senator Linda Frum served as the moderator for the much anticipated fireside chat with Haas, who joined the event live from her home in Tel Aviv. The star of Netflix hits Unorthodox and Shtisel, Haas was exceedingly charming.
Haas was born on May 11, 1995, in Hod Hasharon in Israel. She made her acting debut at a really young age. At 14, she started to perform plays at the Cameri Theatre such as Ghetto and Shakespeare’s Richard III. She then made her television debut, when she played the role of Ruchami Weiss in Shtisel. When she was studying at Thelma Yellin, she was approached by a casting director called Esther King in 2014, who encouraged her to audition for Princess. She passed the audition and played the lead role in the 2014 movie. In 2015, she made her Hollywood debut by appearing in her first international film A Tale of Love and Darkness where she played the role of Fania, which was Natalie Portman’s debut film. In 2017, she appeared alongside Jessica Chastain in the film The Zookeeper’s Wife, a film by Niki Caro.
In 2020, Haas went to Berlin two months before the shooting of Unorthodox so that she could learn and study the Yiddish language, which would be spoken by her in the series. After her appearance in the successful series she became the first Israeli woman to be nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award. Later she appeared as a daughter who becomes confined to a wheelchair alongside Alena Yiv in the 2020 Israeli movie Asia, which was premiered online due to the pandemic and the role earned her the award for the best international actress. She played a prominent role in the last two seasons of Shtisel and now been chosen to portray legendary former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in The Lioness.
Will there be a fourth season of Shtisel? Haas says she doubts it, but adds that there was a big interval between seasons two and three “so you never know.”
On the show, she said, “it is a universal story about people who want to be loved. It brings people together.”
Haas said she did not set out to have a career in acting. In fact, psychology and graphic design were more likely options. “I was very shy,” she admitted,
Haas, whose sister attended BGU, was asked what it is like walking through the streets of Tel Aviv. She responded by alluding to one encounter where a fan told her how nice it was to her smile –no doubt alluding to the fact the characters she plays are not always very happy.
Senator Frum asked about the scene in Unorthodox where they shaved her head. “What would have happened if you were not happy with that scene?” was the question. Haas agreed there was only a one take option.
Chamovitz was able to get in a few questions of his own, suggesting the fact that since so many people were home due to COVID it had to increase the viewership for shows like Unorthodox and Shtisel. She laughed that when she walked out on her balcony during the pandemic she saw her face on TV screens through the windows of so many high rises.
Brain researchers at the Zlotowski Centre for Neuroscience and elsewhere across the campus are working on cutting-edge research in the field of ALS, Alzheimer’s, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s and Stroke.
The Canada Fund to Advance Brain Research at BGU was established by Canadian Associates of Ben-Gurion University (CABGU) to support ground-breaking and cutting-edge research being conducted at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), and more specifically at the Zlotowski Centre for Neuroscience. Proceeds from “An ‘Unorthodox’ National Virtual Gala for Brain Research” will support:
• special research projects
• undergraduate scholarships
• graduate fellowships
• the purchase of equipment
• recruiting top calibre researchers
IN MEMORY OF NAIM KATTAN: Montrealers are mourning the passing of Naim Kattan, a prominent Canadian novelist, essayist and critic of Iraqi Jewish origin. Professor Norman Cornett notes, “over 20 years ago I read about Naim Kattan and came to the conclusion that as a university educator my students needed to read him and to meet him to grasp the extent and history of Judaism beyond the Western world.”
Born in Baghdad,Iraq,in 1928, Kattan’s roots lay deep in its ancient Jewish community,as clear from his novel Farida,published in 1991.”This remarkable book enabled Naim Kattan to come to terms with the fate of his birthplace in the shadow of the Gulf War,” said Professor Cornett. “ I had the privilege of translating it for Guernica Editions, which thus published one of the few Naim Kattan novels available in English, although he published some 50 books. In fact, his literary corpus now stands as one of the most substantial in the history of Canadian literature since he emigrated to Montreal in 1954 and went on to become a key cultural figure who tirelessly bridged the solitudes between anglophones and francophones and between Jews and Gentiles. For a trained historian such as myself, his correspondence most certainly constitutes a treasure trove for future researchers who wish to understand the origins and dynamics of interculturalism which hepracticed before the word even existed. He came as close as anybody I've ever met who personified what a citizen of the world> means and he did so by fully affirming his Jewishness while wholeheartedly embracing his adopted home and native land. “
Though he died in Paris on July 2, Kattan insisted that his burial take place in Montreal. “We have so much more to learn about Naim Kattan and thanks to his voluminous writings we have the possibility, nay theresponsiblity, to do so,” Professsor Cornett said,
