Adam Kantor, known for his Broadway roles in the productions of The Band’s Visit, Rent, Next To Normal and Fiddler On The Roof, has launched a new video collaboration with an organization called OneTable. The latter helps thousands of people in their 20s and 30s find and create Friday night dinner communities and practices rooted in the ancient wisdom of Shabbat each week. It is called Pause (www.onetable.org/pause) and will air online on the first Friday of each month for the next year.
Native Montrealer Joel Tietolman, the owner of the popular Mile End Deli in Brooklyn, has been among the participants. Canadians can engage with Pause and attend virtual events like OneTable Live each week.
During these extremely turbulent times, this series is designed to build upon the ritual of Shabbat, to take a moment - a pause - and ask big questions. Each video will meld tradition with innovation, asking and answering the question how might we imagine the world not as it is, but as it could be. The featured artists and speakers will offer their personal interpretation of the traditions, intentions and contemporary applications of Shabbat ritual through digital performance art, spoken word, dance, song, humour, meditation and more.
Based in Jewish tradition, Shabbat - and its teaching that spending meaningful time connecting with friends and family - is for everyone. Much like yoga or meditation can be, Shabbat is an act of peaceful rebellion against a constantly moving world. It's an act of mindfulness, a time to take a break from the stressors of the outside and reset and re-energize for the week ahead. When this isolating global pandemic took hold, OneTable was looking for a way to keep the magic of Friday night Shabbat going, and for a way for people to mark time when every day feels the same.
They brought on the production team behind Saturday Night Seder, led by Kantor, to bring the idea to life. Initially conceptualized as a one night special, the team was stuck on the fact that the beauty of Shabbat comes from its unfaltering arrival every single week. PAUSE grew to be a yearlong series, with a new cross-channel video art piece released on the first Friday of each month offering inspiration and asking us to use Shabbat to imagine a better week and world ahead.
For the series debut, OneTable and Kantor collaborated with dancer/choreographer Jesse Kovarsky (The Band’s Visit, Fiddler On The Roof, Sleep No More). Filmed in Kovarsky’s NYC apartment, he explores his interpretation of receiving traditional Shabbat candles in the mail from his parents, and figuring out how to make them his own. Kovarsky will delve into the question of “What do we do with the things we inherit?” by connecting tradition with modern performance.
The second installment (Friday, Nov, 6) features Daniel Watts (Hamilton, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, In the Heights, Tina) and Kelly Hall-Tompkins (the actual fiddler violin soloist in the recent Broadway revival of Fiddler On The Roof), wrestling with the concept of making the ancient new, through music and spoken word poetry. The remaining 10 episodes of the series (co-produced by Eric Kuhn and production agency Gesundheit Media) will debut on each of the first Fridays of the month, culminating on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Themes and performers will be announced at a later date.
Tietolman grew up in Dollard-des-Ormeaux . He brought the Mile End Deli and a bagel shop called Black Seed, to the big apple. Menu items include the Ruth Wilensky (it always comes with mustard) and the Beauty.
THE GA: As Federation CJA President Gail Adelson-Marcovitz notes, the past six months have been the most critical period for Federations in decades. “As our communities shut down, our responsibilities grew exponentially,” she says. “Federation was built for this moment. By leading and collaborating, by caring for those who needed help and by inspiring those who could offer help, Federations stepped up and supported their communities in unprecedented ways.”
Now all 146 North American Federations will come together and pay tribute to the incredible work of the last six months and set the course for a shared future.
Adelson is inviting every one to be part of this important gathering. Federation Together will be a time for those who play a role in ensuring the success of Federations locally and at large, to come together, unite, celebrate and plan for our flourishing Jewish future.
This plenary is part of the 2020 General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America, which is being held virtually this year. The GA's theme "Come Together" should resonate on many levels as we come together to reflect on the dramatic events of the past months. It takes place on By registering for the Federation Together plenary, you will also be invited to participate in other GA 2020 events taking place between Oct. 25 and 27.
Learn more about all the GA has to offer and register at GeneralAssembly.org. The GA is available at no cost to its participants for the first time ever.
