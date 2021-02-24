As part of its continued rebirth in Quebec, B’nai Brith Canada has announced plans for The Chip Away at Hate Classic. This dynamic new annual golf event will take place on Mon, Aug. 2, at the Beaconsfield Golf Club. It’s a special one-day tournament that will include 18 holes of golf, lunch on the course, cocktails and an outdoor sit-down dinner.
Golfers will also receive a special gift. Entry fee for the day is $425 per person. Funds raised by the event will support B’nai Brith Canada’s efforts: Fighting Antisemitism, Racism and Bigotry by offering valuable resources and information to victims; Supporting Canadian students with advice, assistance and resources when faced with discrimination and antisemitism on campus;Daily Programs and Services designed to help inform, stimulate and keep seniors active, as well as create lasting friendships and maintain ties to their community; and Providing Affordable Housing and other vital resources for our community’s most vulnerable.
Due to B’nai Brith’s strict adherence to government COVID19 protocols, space is limited. Every precaution will be taken. To register yourself or your foursome, visit www.bnaibrith.ca/golfmontreal today. Interested in sponsoring? Email mross@bnaibrith.ca.
Dollard des Ormeaux City Councillor Morris Vesely will Co-Chair the event with the incoming Israel Consul General, who has not been named yet. Incumbent David Levy will complete his mandate next summer.
HELEN BADER’S REMARKABLE JOURNEY: I was very fortunate to receive an advance copy of the magnificent limited edition book An Independent Spirit: The Quiet, Generous Life of Helen Daniels Bader by Priscilla Pardini. This is an easy and pleasant to read hard covered book with plenty of photos.
Helen Daniels Bader, one of Milwaukee’s most beloved and magnanimous benefactors, grew up as a child of the Depression behind the soda fountain of her father’s drug store in Aberdeen, South Dakota. “She was raised in a Christian Science household and converted to Judaism as an adult and was a committed Jew,” wrote her son Daniel. “She loved religion and people of all religions.”
Alfred Robert Bader, her husband, was one of 502 refugee children who left Vienna, Austria on December 10, 1938 to escape the Nazis. He eventually ended up at an internment camp in Quebec City. He applied to McGill, but could not get in because they had filled their Jewish quota. He ended up getting accepted to Queen’s University in Kingston where he completed bachelor’s degrees in engineering, history and chemistry – adding a master’s in the latter. He has given tens of millions of dollars to Queen's.
Alfred and Helen divorced in 1981. He then married his lost love, Isabel.
After getting a master’s degree in organic chemistry from Harvard. He and Helen met in Milwaukee, where he was hired at a company called PPG (Pittsburgh Plate Glass Enamel) paint producer as its first Jewish employee. Helen studied Judaism for a year and a half before they were married. She became a devoted wife, loving mother, and successful business woman before embarking on, later in life, a career as a licensed social worker.
Specializing in the care of the elderly, she was an early advocate for those afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, and ahead of her time when it came to envisioning and promoting effective strategies related to their care.
After a two-year struggle with cancer, Helen Bader died in 1989. She was 62.
Helen’s legacy is significant. The $100 million Helen Bader Foundation was established in 1991, two years after her death; over the next 24 years, it awarded $250 million in grants designed to enhance the well-being of the impoverished and disadvantaged. That mission continues today at Bader Philanthropies, Inc. Bader’s life – and specifically her belief in the value of social work – is further immortalized through the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
For more details log on to www.bader.org.
PLASTOVER: Every Passover, Jews around the world give up leavened bread – hametz. It’s a sacrifice they make willingly to recall their ancestors’ journey from slavery to freedom. But this year, the arts and culture non-profit Reboot is launching Plastover, asking Jews to make another kind of sacrifice – committing to life without using single use plastic for the eight days of Passover to add something more contemporary and directly meaningful into the holiday and have an immediate impact on the world.
Plastic has many important uses, but our over-reliance on it has had disastrous consequences for our health and the wellbeing of our planet. In particular, single-use plastics offer us brief convenience at a devastating cost, contributing to climate change, polluting our lands and waters, and harming wildlife. Reducing plastic use is a moral responsibility as well as a practical necessity.
Reboot network member Jonathan Bines, the founder of the Plastover project with the non-profit Reboot and a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, challenges everyone to take the first step away from the reliance on a plastic-driven economy by committing to eliminate the use of single-use plastic for the duration of the Passover holiday. That means no plastic bags, straws, candy wrappers, cellophane, bubble wrap, or take-out containers to name just a few examples.
“Saving the world from plastic will take more than just eliminating single-use plastic for a week and a day,” Bines said. “This project leverages Passover's power of symbology and transformation to use plastic to spark a sustained climate intervention. An Exodus of a thousand miles begins with a single step. We believe this step of Plastover will set us on a path toward having a real impact.”
As part of the reinterpretation of the holiday, Reboot is reimagining the original 10 Plagues of Egypt as the 10 Plagues of Plastic. During the seder, Jews are called to empty their wine glasses drop by drop, naming each plague in remembrance of the tragedies that befell the Egyptians. The Plagues of Plastic ask the same, naming the tolls that plastic has taken on our world. Each Plague of Plastic draws directly from the themes of the original plagues - the waters of the Nile turning to blood becomes the oceans turning to garbage - and ends with a simple action item that can be taken during Plastover to address that specific issue. The project will also include additional educational materials to help guide participants in their journey. Find materials and images here. The plagues and educational materials will be updated as finalized. Please contact tanya@rebooters.net to be alerted of updates.
A key piece of the launch of the project is an art installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) by Reboot network member and artist Olivia Guterson. The installation, At Our Table is a collaboration of Reboot and the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, made possible with the generous support of CANVAS. The work is part of the national project – Dwelling in a Time of Plagues – which makes new art possible at outdoor sites. At Our Table is a reimagining of a Passover table constructed from locally sourced, discarded single-use plastics, illuminating the concept of convenience, throwaway culture, and environmental responsibility during a holiday centered on the joy and the sacrifices necessary in finding our own personal liberation.
