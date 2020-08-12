Thanks to noted writer and correspondent Neville Teller, who reached out from the United Kingdom and sent me an e-copy of his new book “Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020.” It was an interesting read to say the least.
On January 28, 2020, President Donald Trump stood next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and unveiled his plan, officially titled “Peace to Prosperity: A Vision to Improve the Lives of the Palestinian and Israeli People.”
Known to most as the “Deal of the Century," it was a bold plan to achieve Israeli-Palestinian peace, something first announced by Trump during his presidential campaign. Since its inception, Teller has been tracking its every move. For the first time, the entire deal and its journey have been chronicled in this book, which was four years in the making; the product of thousands of hours of research, writing and analysis.ààà
“Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020” is the history of that effort. Starting with pledges Trump made during his presidential election campaign, it traces the development of what he termed “the deal of the century” from its inception to its final unveiling on January 28, 2020. The account of its evolution is set against the backdrop of a turbulent Middle East, including such seminal events as Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his relocating the US embassy there. These, and much more, provide the setting for the slow emergence of the peace plan - events such as the defeat of the Islamic State caliphate, Trump’s withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, the centenary of the Balfour Declaration, and the discovery of vast gas and oil reserves in Israeli waters.
The story of the origins, the development, and the unveiling of the “deal of the century” can be seen and judged effectively only within the context of the ever-shifting political kaleidoscope.
“From the day Trump made his announcement, all the way back in 2016, I decided to follow his progress. Of course, like most, I was particularly intrigued by the self-proclaimed expert deal-making skills of Trump himself,” explains Teller, who has been writing about the Middle East since the 1980s. “Tying up the Israel-Palestine problem would be no small task, but whether Trump’s plan proves to be the template for a solution or is fated to be shoved aside and lost in the long grass of history – well, all that is in the lap of the gods.
“This book covers the four tumultuous years in granular detail – examining things from a multi-disciplinary perspective and without an agenda,” Teller continued. “It’s actually my fourth book on the Middle East, a region that has taken me well away from my native UK and into a part of the world that is as fascinating as it is unpredictable.”
“Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020,” from Troubador Publishing, is available now from Amazon.
I asked Teller whether Jews around the world and in Israel should hope for Trump to be re-elected? “I believe that the Jewish world could cope reasonably well with either outcome,” he responded. “Trump has certainly shown himself the greatest friend to Israel that the White House has ever produced, but Joe Biden is far from an enemy.
“As Obama's vice-president, Biden was a frequent visitor to Israel, and though an active proponent of Obama's equivocal Middle East policies often expressed his support for Israel. In the AIPAC conference in March 2016 he said ‘We're all united by our unyielding—I mean literally unyielding—commitment to the survival, the security, and the success of the Jewish State of Israel.’ Commentators do not believe he would reverse Trump's removal of the American Embassy to Jerusalem, nor his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital -though there's no saying how he might move if the status of Jerusalem in relation to a putative Palestinian state were ever to require resolution. “
Teller suspects that if returned to office, Trump might seek to implement his “Deal of the Century,” but it must be remembered that the declared outcome of that plan is a two-state solution, and that the controversial West Bank annexation element is dependent on negotiations which also take into account extensive land swaps and expensive investment in infrastructure designed to create an interconnected Palestine including Gaza. “These aspects could prove a large and bitter pill for Israel's right-wing to swallow,” he explained. “The idea of unilaterally extending Israel's sovereignty over the 30 percent of the West Bank envisaged in the plan without negotiation, and with no reference to the attendant conditions, has already met with a storm of objection and protest from across the world, and wisely seems to have been put on the back burner. So the future, whichever US President we end up with, presents problems but also opportunities for the Jewish world.”
For more information on the book, visit the author’s official website: https://www.nevilleteller.co.uk/.
SHTREIML SHINES: Here is some exciting news from Jason Rosenblatt of his musical group Shtreiml’s first recording since 2014's Eastern Hora and its fifth album. Recorded in February, it features original music largely inspired by the liturgical music of the Mizrahi (Eastern Jewish) tradition. The musicians are Rosenblatt (harmonica, piano), Rachel Lemisch (trombone), Josh Fink (bass), Tevet Sela (saxophone, flute) and Thierry Arsenault . Founded in 2002, Shtreiml offers a high-octane mix of not-so-traditional Eastern-European Jewish and Turkish music.
Led by innovative composer, pianist and harmonica player Rosenblatt, Shtreiml's blues-rock infused set, delivers a new look at some centuries old folk music.
Info: https://shtreiml.bandcamp.com/releases
MORE SECOND HELPINGS: Due to popular demand, Second Helpings, Please! is back in print. A treasured Jewish cookbook, featuring more than 500 recipes – traditional, modern, old and new -Second Helpings, Please! is a staple for every household! This iconic cookbook makes for the perfect gift for all newlyweds, kids moving out, and a housewarming gift for every kitchen, just as it has been since 1968 when it was created by the Mount Sinai chapter of B’nai Brith Women and the legendary Norene Gilletz. She passed away last winter.The 18th edition of Second Helpings, Please! is available at many fine book stores nationwide including Indigo and Amazon.
ZOLTAK CHALLENGES ZUCKERBERG: The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, or Claims Conference, represents the world's Jews in negotiating for compensation and restitution for victims of Nazi persecution and their heirs. The Claims Conference administers compensation funds, recovers unclaimed Jewish property, and allocates funds to institutions that provide social welfare services to Holocaust survivors and preserve the memory and lessons of the Holocaust.
Recently, the Claims Conference initiated a campaign with a message to Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, for him and Facebook to eliminate and disallow Holocaust Deniers from posting their slogans and statements for “Jew Haters”’ to deny the Holocaust. Sidney Zoltak, among the foremost spokespersons of Holocaust survivors in Montreal, has recorded a direct video message to Zuckerberg.
Here are the links
