Last Thursday evening Chabad of Montreal held a virtual "Evening of Strength and Inspiration" marking the end of Shiva for the 45 victims of the Meron tragedy.
"This tragedy was a tremendous loss for the entire Jewish nation. Even more so for the Jewish community in the City of Montreal, who have lost a precious diamond," said Rabbi Levi Naparstek of Chabad CSL, one of the event's organizers.
Shlomo Steinmetz from Montreal, father of victim Dovy Steinmetz o.b.m., spoke words of strength and courage. "I'm not a talker, but I wanted to give strength to everybody,” said Mr. Steinmetz. “It's not easy. Everyone is broken. But G-d put me in this situation, in order to grow from here."
These were his closing words: "G-d should help my wife and I and give us the strength to continue forward. We need to do our part in elevating the soul of our son Dovy. So we have a responsibility, to inspire others with doing more good deeds and actions."
World-renown author, lecturer and philosopher Rabbi Manis Friedman spoke about Faith in Times of Crisis. Leaving the hundreds of participants with great reflection on how to respond to such a tragedy and transform our emotions into action!
The organizers of the event encouraged everyone to join in the global Good Deeds Campaign spearheaded by Chabad in Israel. The goal of the campaign is to get 45,000 pledges of good deeds in memory of the souls of the 45 victims lost in this tragedy. www.charidy.com/AmEchad.
A recording of Shlomo Steinmetz here.
A recording of Rabbi Manis Friedman here.
A TOUR OF JEWISH BUDAPEST: Congregation Shaar Shalom in Chomedey is inviting members of the greater Jewish community to take part in a very interesting tour of Budapest’s Jewish quarter via Zoom on Wed. May 19 (11:45 am) for this interesting presentation of a Budapest tour of the Jewish quarter.
This presentation will be live-streamed from the streets of the historical Jewish quarter of Pest. During this virtual tour, delivered personally and live by a guide named Adam using a live video conference software. Over the course of one hour viewers will introduce you to two of the main synagogues from the outside. While Adam walks the streets he also tell you a few stories about those who have been recognized as Righteous Among the Nations.
Meeting ID: 810 6217 2287
Passcode: 346898
Later in the month my good friend Fred Rudy will do a Zoom program about his life on the farm and how his family arrived in Ste.Sophie/New Glasgow in 1903 and my years spent “in the country”
Shaar Shalom presents these free Zoom sessions every Wednesday.
SHITSEL STAR: Lead Actress Neta Riskin, best known for her role as Giti Weiss in the hit Netflix series Shtisel, will be joining the Chaya Mushka Seminary Ben Weider Educational Centre virtually for an exclusive Interview on Sun, May 23 (11 am). This will be your chance to find out the secret behind the huge success of Shtisel, now in its third season. Log on to Virtual TheSeminary.Ca/Lecture. Registration is free and there is a $10 suggested donation.
If you have anything to share with the SJN, email mcohen@thesuburban.com
