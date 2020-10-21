After I binge-watched season three of the Israeli-thriller Fauda, I went into a bit of withdrawal. But now comes Tehran, a new espionage thriller from Fauda writer Moshe Zonder. It tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. New episodes premiere weekly, every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.
Well, I have seen all eight episodes thanks to the superb Apple TV+ communications team and I was very pleased to interview series director and co-co-creator Daniel Syrkin for Suburban ON AIR. You can view the video here.
It takes all the tricks of the espionage trade for Mossad agent-computer hacker Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) to get herself undetected into Tehran so that she can neutralize Iranian radar. If she succeeds, Israeli warplanes can stop a nuclear reactor and prevent Iran from obtaining an atomic bomb. If she fails, the Israeli planes can’t take off. She’s only supposed to be in Tehran for 24 hours, but everything falls apart and Tamar finds herself on the run, trying to stay hidden in the most hostile regime on earth for an Israeli. Tamar soon finds herself falling into a rabbit hole of protests, the dark web and not knowing who to trust. Despite the danger and the emotional sacrifices, Tamar will do everything to carry out her mission.
In Tehran, Tamar discovers ambiguity permeates every aspect of an existence in Iran, and like the locals, she is faced with the quandary: does one owe their allegiance to their family or to their country? Tamar doesn’t know it yet but she’s on a discovery to finding herself.
Being chased by Faraz Kamali (Shaun Toub) of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, not sure if she can trust her Mossad handler in Tehran, Masoud Tabrizi (Navid Negahban), or even her Mossad bosses back in Tel Aviv, Meir Gorev (Menashe Noy) and Yael Kadosh (Liraz Charhi), forces Tamar underground. It’s there, in a commune, where the only person she will trust is a young Iranian hacker and dissident Milad Kahani (Shervin Alenabi). She soon finds herself swept away by Milad, and the amazing energy, music, food and culture that constitutes the deeply rooted passion that is the lifeblood of Iranians.
Tamar is likely attracted to Iranian culture because she was born in Tehran and, like many Iranians since the 1979 Revolution, she emigrated to Israel as a young child. Now, she gets to see the country of her birth, and its conflicted society, through her highly-trained eyes.
A patriotic Iranian who is highly skilled at his job, Kamali obsesses over catching Tamar, the spy in his midst. He even shunts aside his devotion to his wife to complete his assignment. And, as Tamar is learning, Kamali is all too familiar with the fact that while he has an important job, it’s a dirty job and one has to build a new moral code to justify one’s job.
Someone else dealing with an ever-changing ethical code is Tamar’s Tehran contact, Tabrizi. He and Kamali represent two sides of the same coin: they both love their country dearly and are willing to die for it. Tabrizi is fighting against a government (that Kamali represents) which he believes has betrayed and destroyed his magical homeland. In that respect, he’s philosophically aligned with Milad and the younger generation who congregate in remote communes.
“The heart of this show is the passion of the young people, the generation that wants Iran to be more,” says Syrkin. “Milad brings Tamar into a hidden world in Iran where the young people want a normal life: listen to music, dance, love whomever they want—things they’re deprived of now.”
Like so much of how entertainment is created, “Tehran” started with the kernel of “what if” when Maor Kohn, an author, playwright, composer and songwriter met with producer Dana Eden in 2014 about an idea he had. “I was working on another series idea when I first met Dana, but that series idea didn’t click with her,” says Kohn.
“I asked him if he had anything else,” says Eden, “and Maor said, ‘yeah, I do, I’ll send it to you.’ And the next day I get an email from Maor with the idea for “Tehran" and what is essentially the first episode, and I fell for it immediately…I mean, I fell really hard.”
“It was a bit raw, but I believed it had the potential for an amazing series and ultimately the Israeli public network, Kan 11, felt the same way,” adds Eden. Her passion for the project during development led her to bring Alon Aranya and his Paper Plane Productions on board to work with the creators.
But the first order of business was to take Maor’s idea (he freely admits “I’m not a screenwriter”) and create a series story arc. Everyone felt there was no one better equipped for this piece of material than Moshe Zonder, writer of season one of the hit series, “Fauda.”
“We’re telling a Mossad (national intelligence agency of Israel) story, not a political story and Moshe, who originally came from an investigative journalism background, is intimately familiar with the Mossad,” says Eden.
This fully formed, multi-layered television series explores nuances of two countries at loggerheads for over 40 years took shape.
“First off, we’re trying to create entertainment that will keep you on the edge of your seat,” says Syrkin. “But it was important to us that an Iranian viewer sitting at home will be shocked at how authentic it is.”
To that end, Syrkin, along with lead actress Sultan, took Farsi language lessons for four months prior to shooting. “I figured I would be directing text in Persian, so I needed to learn the language (the series dialogue is roughly evenly divided between Farsi, Hebrew and English). It really opened my mind to the Iranian culture and to a better understanding of the people,” says Syrkin.
Of course, it’s one thing to come up with a great idea and then create a story arc for the series. Then, comes the realization: “Wait, this is an Israeli show and some people are going to say: ‘Who are you to think you can talk about Iranian life and to depict it?,’” says Syrkin.
Before the 1979 Revolution, the two countries were close allies and Iran was home to a large and thriving Jewish community. Today, over a quarter million Israelis are of Iranian descent and have kept the music, food and culture close to their hearts.
“Believe me, we were afraid when we were writing of being patronizing. Every day we had to check ourselves and make sure we weren’t telling this story through an Israeli prism. But we wanted back-up to be sure,” adds Zonder.
To that end, consultants were engaged to oversee all aspects of the production to make sure the scripts and the filming reflected reality.
As series director, Syrkin strove to make Iran come alive through the camera. “Iranians love Iran, even if they really, really hate the regime. They love the people, the language, the culture and we tried to bring that love forth to the audience through the camera, but ultimately that feeling had to come through our talented actors,” says Syrkin.
“No matter all the effort we put into crafting the scripts and the attention to all the visual details, it doesn’t really matter if you don’t have the right actors,” adds Zonder.
The series was clearly not filmed in Iran “We decided to shoot in Athens (Greece) because of the topography (a city surrounded by mountains) and some of the streets were easy to transform to Tehran,” Zonder explained.
Production designer Yoel Herzberg had a bit of good fortune when he was hired for “Tehran” as only two years before he had designed “The Operative,” which took place partly in Iran.
“As opposed to getting a foreigner’s view of Iran, I’ve built up a lot of contacts in Iran and even managed to collaborate with an Iranian street artist who allowed us to use his political graffiti on a couple sets,” notes Herzberg.
Syrkin worked closely with Herzberg and cinematographer Giora Bejach to make sure the Tehran recreated in Athens showed a vibrant city filled with color.
“I keep coming back to the idea and concept of ‘passion.’ I wanted Iran to be a place of passion and to be a desirable place – the place Tamar yearns for,” notes Syrkin.
The Athens airport became the Iman Khomenini International Airport with copious use of signage, large scale posters, Tehran taxis, flags and murals of the Supreme Leaders.
Working on the streets of Athens required even more work because the city is covered with tags and graffiti on nearly every street and neighborhood, rich or poor. A lot of filming was done in the downtown Athens area of Keramikos where the commune scenes took place; Plateia Theatrou for Zhila’s apartment; and, the chase sequences took place nearby in and around Omonia. The production went west of the city to shoot the rave sequence at an abandoned NATO base near Aspropyrgos and the safehouse set was done in the more upscale neighborhood of Kifissia.
