Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) recently announced that Dollard des Ormeaux’s Alanna Elias, formerly the Montreal Centre Coordinator, has been promoted to Director of Development, Eastern Canada.
Working closely with Lisa Colt-Kotler, the new CHW National Executive Director, Elias will be responsible for fundraising from Ottawa, Quebec, and the Maritimes. Her new role will allow her to focus on cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of donors. In the short-term, she remains the primary point of contact for the CHW Montreal Centre fundraising activities.
Elias has been with CHW since 1993, when she started as a part-time student while completing her Bachelor of Arts degree at McGill University. She has held various positions over the years at CHW Montreal Centre, contributing to the success and promotion of CHW fundraising efforts. “I look forward to this new opportunity for growth within the organization and to having a greater impact on CHW’s success,” she said.
Founded in 1917, Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is a non-political, volunteer led, philanthropic organization, with centres across Canada. Over the last century, CHW has been involved in all aspects of Israeli life, passionately supporting programs and services for Children, Healthcare, and Women in Israel and Canada.
Globally, an estimated 200,000 women are currently living with violence and fear. A recent survey shows that only 30 percent of women know where to turn to for help. This is a dangerous worldwide trend and has been coined The Shadow Pandemic by the UN. The number of domestic violence complaints in Israel has increased by 800 percent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. True to its mission, CHW is leading the way to empower women by stepping up emergency support and services at this critical time.
CHW’S 2021 Summer Campaign, S.O.S- Starting Over Safely, will provide: a safe haven for at risk youth removed from toxic situations; mental health support and counselling with the intention of reuniting families in a safe way; and women and their children with the basic essentials to start over safely.
The S.O.S. Campaign has three priorities:
- The CHW Hadassim Children and Youth Village & CHW Nahalal Children and Youth Village provides a safe haven for at risk adolescents, supports mental health through counselling for both the adolescent and family unit, therapeutic programs, education, in a compassionate, nurturing foster family environment.
- The Safety Net Program has nearly a 100 percent success rate to break the cycle of violence and prevent victims from re-entering a domestic abusive relationship. The Safety Net Program assists with financial, social and personal support, helping to provide and care for the victims’ greatest needs.
- Essentials Kits for Families Starting Over Safely are provided to women leaving a WIZO emergency shelter. The kit provides basic necessities like small electric appliances, clothing, school supplies, linens, kitchen utensils and other household items. The Kits are tailored to the specific needs of each family, to help families launch a fresh start in a new home environment.
On August 24, CHW will launch an exciting 24-hour online crowdfunding campaign. Funds raised that day will be matched three more times by our loyal community of donors who they will call Matching Heroes.
SILBIGER GETS APPOINTMENT AT YESHIVA GEDOLA: After an extensive search, Yeshiva Gedola has named Howie Silbiger as their new Secular Studies Principal. Silbiger comes to the role with extensive experience working in both Jewish education and the Jewish Community. “I am thrilled to take on such a prestigious position in a great elementary school,” said the newly married Silbiger. “I look forward to working with the teachers, administrators and lay volunteers to ensure that all students learn to their maximum potential and that, through collaboration with an unbelievably talented teaching staff, we continue to be an innovative and fun and exciting learning environment for our students.”
Silbiger, a veteran radio talk show host and a long-time licensed teacher, has worked at various Jewish schools throughout the city and most recently served as a Jewish high school science, history and geography teacher. He takes over the position immediately.
BIRNBAUM VISITS B’NAI BRITH: D'Arcy McGee Liberal Member of the Quebec National Assembly David Birnbaum visited the B'nai Brith Canada Montreal office on Aug. 13 to present them with a gift and to discuss a variety of Quebec focused issues.
Among those on hand were B'nai Brith Canada Quebec Council Co-Chairs Ronnie Roter and Jerry Tarasofsky, Chief Legal Counsel Steven Slimovitch, Quebec Associate Director Matthew Ross and Office Administrator and Community Outreach Coordinator Janna Minikovich.
Mr. Birnbaum presented B'nai Brith Canada with a check for $1,000, to help with the organization's seniors tablet program.
Issues discussed included the rise in antisemitism locally, and the organization's multi-synagogue partnership to combat vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
CJCF COMMENTARY: Les Scheininger has been confirmed as the president of the Canadian Jewish Community Forum by the Interim Executive. Representatives from coast to coast will be using this editorial by Mr. Scheininger as the basis for meetings with candidates to get their views and commitments on the need to combat hate. Please read this well thought out piece.
Have an item for the SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
