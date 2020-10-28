The Jewish Public Library has announced the inaugural winner of the Jacob Isaac Segal Award for the Best Quebec Book on a Jewish Theme: Pierre Samson’s novel, Le Mammouth, published by Héliotrope.
For their 52nd anniversary, the awards have been consolidated into three categories: Best Quebec Book on a Jewish Theme, with a prize of $5,000; the Dr. Hirsh and Dvora Rosenfeld Award for Yiddish Literature ($1,000); and the Rosa and David Z”L Finestone Award for the Best Translation of a Book on a Jewish Theme ($1,000).
The Jacob Isaac Segal Awards bring together people from many perspectives and backgrounds, Jewish and non-Jewish alike, to explore and illuminate Jewish themes in great books. As a meeting place for these diverse talents, the awards fulfill and promote the Library’s double, but intertwined, mission of being both Jewish and public. With this new format the Jewish Public Library also highlights the contribution of Jewish culture to a richly diverse contemporary Quebec.
The Best Quebec Book prize was decided by a prestigious jury of four acclaimed writers: Alberto Manguel, former director of the National Library of Argentina; Catherine Mavrikakis, professor at Université de Montréal; Emmanuel Kattan, professor at Columbia University; and Adam Gollner Leith, former editor of Vice magazine. In the words of the jury, “Samson portrays the Jewish community, which occupies a prominent place in this world of immigrants of the first decades of the 20th century, with admirable topographical and psychological precision, while being sensitive to the internal tensions that divide it and the relationships it maintains with the Francophone community and other groups of recently arrived immigrants.”Le Mammouth is also a finalist for the Prix des libraires 2020, the Prix France-Québec 2020, and the Grand prix du livre de Montréal 2020.
For the Yiddish prize, the winner is Boris Sandler for Antiques from my Travel Bag.
For the translation prize, the honours will be shared by Goldie Morgentaler for her translation of Confessions of a Yiddish Writer by Chava Rosenfarb, and Lori Saint-Martin and Paul Gagné for Le Yiddish à l’usage des pirates, their translation of Gary Barwin’s novel, Yiddish for Pirates.
This year’s Awards Gala will be presented online on Thurs, Nov. 12 at 7:30 pm. The evening will feature an interview with Pierre Samson after the winners are announced and acknowledged. Registration is free at https://bit.ly/37pnEjS.
Founded in 1914, the Jewish Public Library is a unique fusion of neighbourhood library and internationally recognized research institution, with archives containing the largest circulating collection of Judaica in North America. A full-service lending library, the JPL also comprises the Norman Berman Children’s Library and offers more than 165,000 items in five languages – English, French, Hebrew, Yiddish and Russian – as well as programming for adults and children, including talks by internationally renowned authors, film screenings, concerts, and a variety of courses and workshops.
BRICK BY BRICK: Federation CJA’s young adult division, GenMTL, has just launched an exciting new initiative to support COVID relief through the Community Recovery & Resilience Campaign. Anyone 18 to 40 who is in a position to give is invited to lend a hand to struggling community members through The Brick Project. Each gift will be honoured with a brick, personalized with the name of the donor or someone special, and it will be displayed as part of an art installation. There are five different brick colour options, each representing an area the donor is most passionate about: Social services for the vulnerable (Red), The newly vulnerable (Green), Informal/experiential Jewish education programs (Yellow), Formal Jewish education/Jewish Day Schools (Purple), or The collective gift (Blue). Click here to learn more, make your gift and choose your brick colour now.
