I still get a bit teary-eyed when I think about my old friend Harold Heft, whose life ended way too prematurely in 2015 at the age of 50 from a brain tumour. Harold grew up around the block from me in Côte Saint-Luc. We shared a love for writing and sports. Even after he moved to Toronto, where he married his soulmate Suzanne, we kept in touch.
Harold became a very prolific writer, penning his own book and often gracing the pages of different newspapers. He also carved a successful career for himself as a fundraiser in the health sector. Suzanne and I connected via Zoom last week. She told me that while her husband was in treatment for the brain cancer, he had started to work on a new literary project. “Harold, a writer all his life, now with a brain tumour located in the part of the brain that controls all communication function, was, at that time, unable to read, write or type,” she said. “But he imagined a collection of non-fiction real-life stories about everyday people who had endured traumatic events — the loss of a child, a terrible diagnosis, an act of terrorism, an assault, and so on — and had survived, with grace, courage and wisdom.”
Suzanne will never get over the devastating loss of Harold, the father of her two sons. It took some time, but with the help of one of Harold’s former colleagues, they recently made the book a reality. A Perfect Offering: Personal Stories of Trauma and Transformation has been published by Mosaic Press in Toronto. It is available on Amazon and at many book stores.
To understand what a special person Harold was this story tells it all. Very cognizant of his fate, Harold decided to volunteer at a rehabilitation centre for young children with disabilities. Suzanne would drop him off in the morning. “When I picked him up he’d tell me how he was the luckiest person on earth,” she recalled. “I am 50 years old, I had a childhood that was glorious and I did everything a kid could want.”
Not once, said Suzanne, did Harold ever want people to feel sorry for him. We miss him dearly, but through the pages of his new book people will feel his good vibes.
A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION: Gina Cody is the first woman to be awarded a PhD in building engineering at Concordia University. In 2018, she made a $15 million gift to Concordia’s Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science. The faculty was renamed the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science, in recognition of her generosity and professional accomplishments. On Thursday, April 22 (7 pm) she will be the guest speaker for a virtual lecture presented by The Montreal Lakeshore University Women’s Club (MLUWC) Scholarship Fund. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Scholarship Fund, which awards $12,000 annually to West Island women pursuing their education in Quebec. In addition to four scholarships for university students, they provide 17 bursaries to students from John Abbott College, Place Cartier Adult Education Centre and Centre d’éducation des adultes Jeanne Sauvé. Go to https://www.mluwc.com and click on events for ticket details.
COHEN CHATTER: Dollard’s Barry Morgan left CJAD a few years ago and is now one of the media relations specialists for the CIUSSS West Central Montreal. But his golden pipes can still be heard voicing radio and TV commercials, urging folks to recycle their electronics…News anchor Luciano Pipia is the latest victim of CJAD staff cuts to resurface in the media. He is now the lineup editor for Global News…Will Quebec Solidaire’s Catherine Dorion run for mayor of Longueuil, opening the door for PQ leader Paul St. Pierre Plamondon to run in a by-election?
