When the Montreal-shot motion picture CODA makes its Canadian theatrical premiere on Friday June 3, don’t get confused by the recent Academy Award winning movie. This one stars Sir Patrick Stewart of Star Trek fame, Katie Holmes and Giancarlo Esposito.
Last week I received a private video link to review the film, followed by an opportunity to interview director Claude Lalonde and participate in a once in a lifetime Zoom call with Stewart. For those who love piano, then this is a must see. Stewart portrays Henry Cole, an acclaimed pianist who returns to the stage after a prolonged hiatus. During his inaugural concert, he is afflicted with a severe case of stage fright and barely avoids disaster. In the following days, his condition worsens, he becomes more and more unstable and his career is hanging by a thread. Along comes Helen Morrison (Holmes), a former pianist turned music critic, who wants to write an article on him. A peculiar relationship ensues.
A few interesting notes on the film. It was actually shot here and in Switzerland in 2017. Since that time it has been shown on some streaming services and theatres outside of Canada. Lalonde told me COVID-19 played a role in the delay of a Canadian launch. Stewart admitted that he has absolutely no skills to play the piano. That was left up to Ukrainian Montreal pianist Serhiy Salov. “I had tuition from him,” he said. “I watched hours of videos studying the styles of different pianists. In the film I am a world class pianist. But (personally) I cannot play a note. I do have a piano in my home.”
Stewart had been to Montreal previously for some of the X-Men films. I asked if he ever talked about our city with NDG native William Shatner, who preceded him on the Star Trek series. “Bill never brought it up,” he said. “I sensed a certain reluctance to talk about the early part of his career.”
Lalonde said some of the locales used for shooting included Westmount Park, the Maison Symphonique de Montréal, Place des Arts, many streets which all doubled for New York City and a grand home in Mont Saint-Hilaire that was identified as France.
Working with Stewart was a thrill for Lalonde. “Before the filming he asked me to come to England and spend some time with him,” he told me. “He even picked me up at the train station in his own car.”
EGGS FESTIVAL AND CRETON: It was bound to happen sooner or later. TasteMontreal and Burnbrae Farms have partnered with 30 Montreal restaurants to launch the premiere Montréal, Délici-œufs!, an eggstravaganza celebrating the versatile egg as an ingredient, taking a starring role in different dishes through June 3. At the venerable Greenspot on Notre Dame Street, I experienced the Deluxe Plate and spotted enjoying breakfast was man about town and owner of Chez Alexandre et fils on Peel Street Alain Creton with his son Elliot. Alain had just finished a jog.
WEST END COMEDY BREAK: It is nice to see stand up comic coming to NDG. Jeff Laurence will produce, perform and co-host the first gala with Aseem Halbe on Wednesday June 8 (8 pm) at Geez Resto-bar on St. Jacques Street West. Tickets can be purchased via “West End Comedy Break” on Facebook. Samson Cooperman and five other comics will grace the stage. “Aseem and I are in our fourth year doing standup comedy in Montreal and we want to bring shows to the West End population,” Laurence says. “We believe in presenting, clean, smooth comedy that is inclusive and non-provocative.” Info yellowglassescomedy@gmail.com.
