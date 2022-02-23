If you were among those like me who was glued to the television to watch live coverage of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa in recent days and weeks, a number of former Montreal media personalities were front and centre. So, let’s throw out a few well-deserved bouquets.
As host of the CBC News Network’s Morning Live, Heather Hiscox did a remarkable job anchoring the activities. Heather is a former Global Montreal anchor. Thomas Daigle, who reported for CBC Montreal, was dug into the trenches as he gave firsthand accounts. Rosemary Barton is the network’s chief political correspondent and host of Rosemary Barton Live on CBC. She worked for CBC and Global Montreal here and covered the Dawson College shooting. Joyce Napier is the Ottawa Bureau Chief for CTV National News. A native Montrealer, we actually worked together at the former Sunday Express Newspaper back in 1981. Kevin Gallagher began his career at CTV Montreal in 2011 and he has been in Ottawa for six years. Mike Le Couteur was with Global News Montreal and Ottawa until joining CTV News Network last month as senior political correspondent. As a regular visitor to Ottawa, for family reasons, I was sickened by the civil unrest we witnessed. However, I thank our Montreal media connections for a job well done.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Round Table on Black History Month is marking its 31st anniversary by dedicating this edition to creators from cultural circles that were heavily impacted by the effects of the pandemic and the restrictions it caused. Poet Roen Higgins is the proud English-language spokesperson, while talented Laval singer Shah Frank has joined her as the French-language spokesperson for the 2022 edition of Black History Month. You can see my interview with Higgins and Frank on my Cohen in the City Show for Suburban On Air. For this 100 percent culture edition, 12 artists were selected for their tenacity and unique creative spirits. They were immortalized by photographer Karene-Isabelle Jean-Baptiste. The 2022 laureates are rapper Naya Ali, singer Djely Tapa, comedian Eddy King, theatre actor Quincy Armorer, painter Manuel Mathieu, singer Alan Prater, singer Kim Richardson, choreographer Rhodnie Désir, painter Emmanuel Ayo, filmmaker Henri Pardo and visual artist Leon Llewellyn. Info: www.moishistoirdesnoirs.com.
VICTIMS OF FRAUD: Eighty percent of Quebec business owners and senior executives believe that the risk of financial fraud within their company is very low to moderate when viewed against the backdrop of the pandemic. This is one of the key findings from a survey conducted on behalf of national professional services firm MNP by Callosum among 250 business owners or senior executives of businesses in Quebec, representing all types of industries across the province. Nearly one in five companies surveyed has been a victim of financial fraud in the past. These are often medium-sized companies (100 to 500 employees). More than half (54 percent) of the affected companies have been victims of fraud more than once. “What is most surprising about these findings is the perception of the level of fraud risk,” says Corey Anne Bloom, Partner and Eastern Canada Leader (Quebec, NCR and Atlantic Canada) of Forensics, Investigations and Disputes at MNP. “This fraud risk is significantly underestimated based on our experience. This can lead to unfortunate consequences. This risk can be greatly reduced with appropriate measures, especially now in the midst of the pandemic.”
COHEN CHATTER: Oscar Peterson: Black + White, the extraordinary documentary produced and directed by Côte Saint-Luc native Barry Avrich, has been nominated for six Canadian Screen Awards. Avrich’s Melbar Entertainment scored five other nominations...Dawn Kagan-Fleming has signed a new contract to be the full time weekend morning anchor along with reporting from the newsroom during the week at CJAD.
