Udisco, Canada’s largest hobby wholesaler, will close its doors by the end of December following more than 70 years in business. Co-owners Lyon Kunin and his nephew Doron have been reducing inventory for the last several months at the Decarie Blvd, location. The building will be torn down in 2021, with the Montreal Transit Commission already promoting the fact it will convert the space to an underground garage for its trains.
At one point the Udisco warehouse contained over 60,000 items in its inventory, selling everything from plastic models, electric trains, remote control planes, boats, cars, and helicopters, to premium balsa wood, figurines, puzzles, die cast, and more!
It was only in 1995, after the passing of Lyon’s dad and company founder Jack, that Udisco opened to the public. Previously it serviced suppliers. With brother Mark as vice-president, the Kunins turned Udisco into a “Destination Store,” drawing customers from all over the world. Five years ago Mark died of cancer. With no family members interested in carrying on the tradition, Lyon decided to wind down the business on his own terms alongside Mark’s sons Doron and Elan. The crowds have been strong and will likely grow as Christmas nears. Elan is a noted actor, singer and composer, married to Segal Centre Executive and Artistic Director Lisa Rubin.
LOCAL SAMARITAN: A big thumbs up to Samara O’Gorman. The 21-year-old St. Anne de Bellevue resident has started a Facebook page and video channel to highlight the work of people doing good. It is called Your Local Samaritan. Samara attended Beaconsfield High School., studied Professional Theatre at John Abbott College and is now in the Irish Studies Program at Concordia University. She was the Queen in 2019 for the Soulanges Irish Society and has spoken out openly about her struggles with depression. “I worked on the Local Samaritan initiative during lockdown in April and May then launched the project in June,” she told me. “My goal is to teach others the importance of kindness and generosity in our day to day life. I explore the stories of other local ‘samaritans’ that are charitable and contribute to their community in a positive light.”
END OF THE LINE FOR POPULAR STEAKHOUSE: La Queue de Cheval Steakhouse and Raw Bar may have served its final meal. Owner Peter Morentzos told me that he does not expect to ever reopen the 22 year old Avenue de La Montagne restaurant. The pandemic has dealt too much of a lethal blow. A planned Toronto “Q” was slated to debut in the trendy theatre district. That has been scrapped. Right now Morentzos is focusing on his QDC Burger location on St. Viateur, with new locations set to open by the end of the year in Old Montreal and downtown and NDG in the spring.
BROADCAST BOW: Radio show producers often play a very active role in the actual shows. That is particularly the case for Sarah Deshaies, who pilots the Andrew Carter Morning Show on CJAD and now does the weather forecasts as well. Not only is she an absolutely delightful individual in person, but she is fabulous to listen to. She also does a superb job voicing commercials, something Bell Media radio folks should use her more on.
COHEN CHATTER: Internationally acclaimed jazz artist Maria Mendes has been nominated for a 2020 Latin Grammy Award with respect to her third and newest release, Close to Me — available now via Justin Time Records. “Maria Mendes is an incredible talent,” says Justin Time Records President Jim West, a resident of Westmount...Award-winning Snowdon-based Renald Jean-Denis Boyd, better known as Jamhaitian, blends his magnetic mix of reggae, hip hop, pop and tropical in a new single, “You So Fly.” Something to share? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com, follow me on Twitter @mikecohencsl and on our blog section at www.thesuburban.com
