After joining CBC Charlottetown in 1985 as a reporter, Scott Russell turned to sports in 1986 and quickly established himself as a talent. From 1988 to 1992, he was a sports reporter and anchor for CBMT here Montreal until he moved to Toronto as a network sports commentator.
Scott and his wife Catherine, presently a CBC senior manager, lived in NDG. Their two children were born here. It has been decades since I last saw Scott in the Expos and Habs press boxes, so it was a treat to reconnect with him recently via Zoom for our special pre-Olympic edition of the paper. You can see my complete interview on the video section of our website.
A Canadian Screen Award and multiple award-winning broadcaster and acclaimed author, Scott brings vast experience, passion and knowledge to his role as one of the hosts of CBC Sports’ Road To The Olympic Games, each weekend.
A CBC Sports veteran of more than 35 years, Scott has covered an incredible 15 Olympic Games including his most recent work as host of Olympic Games Primetime during CBC/Radio-Canada’s coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. He has covered a wide variety of other high profile sports events, not to mention being part of CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada for 14 years.
Scott has penned two books on hockey, Ice Time: A Canadian Hockey Journey and The Rink — Stories from Hockey’s Home Towns, which he co-wrote with former CJAD broadcaster Chris Cuthbert. His third book, Open House: Canada and the Magic of Curling, is a grassroots look at one of this country’s favourite sports. Far from an arm-chaired jock, he completed the Boston Marathon in 2005 and in 2012 and was awarded a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions to sports in Canada.
The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will take place Feb. 4 to 20 followed by the Paralympics March 4 to 13.
HISCOX REFLECTS: I also caught up with former Global Montreal anchor Heather Hiscox, now in her 17th season as host of CBC Morning Live, the national morning news program. “I have been very fortunate to cover eight Olympics for/with CBC News, from Athens up to Pyongchang in 2018,” she shared with me. “For the Tokyo Olympics, I had a hosting role with CBC Sports for the first time. I was in studio to host the overnight hours, from 1 am to 6 am. That sounds like a crazy, upside-down schedule, doesn’t it? It was. But because of the time difference, it was prime time for live sports competition, which made it very exciting. I wasn’t in Tokyo. All of the sports hosting was done from our studio in Toronto, because of pandemic concerns. We didn’t travel there, but we still had to convey the same energy and feeling that we would have, had we been in Japan. Still, to have worked with the incredible Olympic team in our sports department was a memorable career moment for me. It was always a career dream to cover an Olympic Games.”
CHANG THE CHAMPION: I also connected with former CBC Montreal anchor and reporter Andrew Chang, now a co-host of CBC’s prime time The National out of Vancouver. “I was a host in Sochi, on the ground reporting in Rio, and then hosted Tokyo Today with Perdita Felicien from the Toronto Broadcast Centre,” he shared.
