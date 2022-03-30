The seasoned duo of Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson have brought a great deal of pride and joy to Quebec via Mon Love. Founded in 2005 by the married couple, the Montreal-based, full production company is now a global leader in adapting family brands and developing creative content for live stage and digital mediums.
By providing concept, music production, and composition services for large-scale shows, Mon Love brings to life creative content and unforgettable stories for audiences seeking unique experiences. The company’s broad range of celebrated clients includes Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, Cirque Du Soleil, Disney, CBS, NBC, ABC, Holiday On Ice, and APM Music Hollywood. Their tremendously popular shows combine cutting edge technology with exceptional music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive audience response, video, aerial arts, and video mapping.
I interviewed Ella Louise and Martin via Zoom back in December as they drove from their home in Morin Heights to their Montreal studios. As executive producers, they were happily preparing for the much- anticipated live stage spectacular Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, at Place Bell in Laval on Jan. 15 after a 22-month delay due to COVID-19. Then Omicron hit and it was postponed again, this time until April 24.
It is presented by evenko. The dynamic duo created the show’s original concept, book, music and lyrics. This marks Monlove’s second association with Warner Bros.
The touring live musical stage spectacular is already in the midst of a US tour. One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand-new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping.
In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and ghosts won’t need a passport (not even a vaccine passport to get in) to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.
Monlove’s Scooby is a six foot four animatronic and puppeteer-operated Great Dane created by 12 designers over 1,600 hours. Through dialogue, dance, song, and amazing landscapes, audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends, and culture.
“This really is a show for people of all ages,” Ella Louise told me. “It is not just for kids. Adults will love it to. I’d compare it a bit to the Lion King.Warner Brothers has wanted a live show with Scooby for a long time. We made our first presentation in 2018. We were ready to hit the road in 2020 and then the pandemic hit.”
Added Martin: “This the closest you will ever be to a live cartoon!”
Costumes, Ella Louise told me, involved 6,000 hours of work. “And our Scooby-Do was at the 50th anniversary of the Warner Brothers lot,” she adds.
Frank Welker, known by ears everywhere as the animated voice of Fred Jones, Scooby-Doo, and others, has signed on as the voice of Monlove’s Scooby-Doo.
