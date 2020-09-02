Who does not love burgers? Well, with Le Burger Week in full swing in Montreal and Laval through next Monday, Sept. 7, you can enjoy a good meal and help out Centraide at the same time.
The 2020 edition has a cheesy twist so you might want to call it “Le Cheeseburger Week!” That’s right, the annual fall foodie festival has a new look, and this year, it’s all about the cheese and made possible by sponsors Saputo and Lightspeed.
Furthermore, this year a proceed of select burgers sold in Canada will be going to Centraide and United Way; philanthropic organizations that collect donations to support a vast network of community agencies that help individuals and families.
Centraide assists a lot of Laval organizations. It was with that in mind that Laval City Council provided $400,000 of financial assistance to the organization’s Greater Montreal’s Emergency Fund for the most vulnerable in the metropolitan region. “Given the urgency of the situation, we decided to offer this large-scale grant to Centraide of Greater Montreal’s Emergency Fund,” said Mayor Marc Demers.
Perhaps we will see Mayor Demers sampling a burger at one of the Laval participants, such as Brasserie Les Enfants Terribles at Centropolis.
For me, the fun thing about a promotion like Le Burger Week is to try something new. Les Enfants Terribles was a 2019 winner of the Saputo’s Choice Award, so I was intrigued to sample their cuisine. It is part of a successful chain of six locales. There is also the original in Outremont as well as Nuns Island, Place Ville Marie, Magog and a cafeteria-style locale on Sherbrooke Street West downtown.
In the fall of 2007, during a family dinner, Francine Brûlé mused aloud about taking on a new challenge. For this mother of three grown boys, veteran businesswoman and charismatic leader, a restaurant seemed a natural choice. In the following days, she found the perfect site at the corner of Bernard and Champagneur in Outremont. On February 1, 2008, she took over the space. Laval opened in 2015.
Les Enfants Terribles revisits the classics and also crafts innovative and simple dishes with a festive, flavourful and unorthodox touch.
In advance of Le Burger Week I dropped by last week for a curbside pickup. Their special for September was not quite ready yet, but I was so happy to sample their Classic Burger with some delicious crispy fries. I added to my order for my next day’s lunch by also ordering an outstanding dish of macaroni and cheese gratiné with bacon. It was too delicious for words. I also had some mini-pogos at home that night. All they needed were eight minutes in the oven at 350 degrees. Their signature Caesar salad went to my secretary at work, who gave it a huge thumbs up!
For Le Burger Week , Marketing Director Lélia Vincent says that five of the restaurants (the cafeteria is not open as of this writing) will be serving The Goody-Two-Shoes / Sainte-Nitouche burger containing AAA beef, Sainte-Nitouche cheese from Noyan, Quebec), crispy shallots, melted leeks and fresh herb mayonnaise. There is also a vegan option, with mane mushroom, vegan cheese, crispy shallots, melted leeks and fresh herb lion’s vegannaise.
One final note. Bravo to Simon Bertrand-Girard, the bartender at Les Enfants Terribles in Laval. He represented the group in the Made with Love cocktail competition and he has advanced to the regional finals.
As for Le Burger Week, log on to www.leburgerweek.com to find out the names of the participating restaurants.
