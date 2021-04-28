The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada is thinking outside of the box with its virtual fundraiser. The Savour The World Culinary Experience will take place on May 1 (7:30 pm). I Spoke to Riccardo Zerbino from the accounting firm Baker Tilly Montreal and Christina Kadas for one of my Suburban On Air video segments, which you can see on our website now.
Riccardo, a resident of Sainte-Dorothée in Laval was the LLSC’s Man of the Year and he now chairs their Leadership Committee. Christina is the mom of Lena, a three year old girl recovering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Last year Riccado was able to raise over $40,000! He knew he needed help to become the Man of the Year, a 10 week philanthropic competiton. Both Baker Tilly and his co-workers promoted his events, helped him sell tickets, and were there for him the whole way! “Without any doubt, I could not have done this without the commitment and involvement of Baker Tilly Montreal,” he says.
Savour the World is a culinary experience that the organization is offering to people from the comfort of their home. They will have a cooking demo from their caterer Traiteur Brera, a sommelier experience, music and of course some mission moments. There are three packages that are offered from cuisines across the world Asia, France and the Mediterranean (the prices are $175, $200 and $275) and every ticket holder will be entered in a raffle to win a pair of Air Canada tickets.
Individuals who are interested are able to purchase tickets at: www.tinyurl.com/savourtheworld2020. Go to www.savourtheworld2021.ca to find out more about the the organization.
IGNITE: Myra’s Kids Foundation has announced the second edition of their IGNITE musical fundraiser event, hosted by Dan Laxer of CJAD 800, only this time it’s coming this month safely to a screen near you! After the resounding success of the inaugural 2019 event of the same name, the Myra’s Kids Foundation team was inspired to foster joy and connection after a challenging year by bringing together talented local performers for a virtual musical tribute of friendship, memories and hope.
Myra’s Kids Foundation (MKF) is a Montreal-based non-profit that offers children a safe space to understand their grief and honour their loved ones through various events and workshops. It is headed by Chomedey native Corrie Sirota. Among their services is a non-denominational bereavement camp designed for children and teens ages six to 17 who have experienced the death of someone close to them. Led by grief professionals and trained volunteers, it provides a unique opportunity for peer bonding to children and teens facing similar life circumstances. This weekend-long overnight experience is filled with traditional, fun camp activities combined with grief education and emotional support.
IGNITE is inspired by one of the most powerful MKF camp activities, the lantern ceremony. Lanterns are decorated to honour the memories of campers’ loved ones and placed onto a raft, which is then set afloat on a lake. The flames will go out before night’s end, but never in their hearts. In that moment, campers and volunteers alike are united by a special bond and a single message: you are not alone.
Heading into its fifth summer, the Myra’s Kids bereavement camp continues to grow every year. The team hopes to enlighten the Montreal community about the benefits of camp so we can continue to help bereaved families for many summers to come. IGNITE your support by joining us for an evening of musical performances for a great cause!
IGNITE will take place Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8 PM. Tickets are $25 (full tax receipt available) and can be purchased at https://myraskids.ca/events. The stream link will be sent to attendees 24 hours prior to the event. For additional information or to sponsor a song, contact Corrie Sirota (corrie@myraskids.ca).
