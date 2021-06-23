Magen David Adom is Israel’s national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service. The name means “Red Shield of David.” Since June 2006, Magen David Adom has been officially recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross as the national aid society of the State of Israel under the Geneva Conventions, and a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Since 1976, Canadian Magen David Adom for Israel (CMDA) has been the sole authorized fund-raising organization in Canada dedicated to supplying ambulances, medical equipment, supplies and blood testing kits to support the lifesaving efforts of MDA in Israel.
Earlier this month, Magen David Adom was happy to be a part of a record breaking event in the form of a birthday party in Tel Aviv. Former Montrealer Ryan Walsh, an entrepreneur who divides his time between Miami, Tel Aviv and London, became the youngest person ever to donate an ambulance to Canadian Magen David Adom. During his 40th birthday party speech he stated: “I was born in Montreal, educated at Beit Sefer Akiva and Beit Sefer Bialik, where I learned to be a strong Jew and a Zionist. I love Magen David Adom, I saw what they did to save lives at Meron, I learned about how they save lives after visiting the call centre and let’s not forget what they do the world over by helping other nations that need help in saving lives.”
Walsh is encouraging others, including friends, family and other entrepreneurs like himself, to give back to Israel and invest in an organization that is a leader, that organization being MDA. For National Executive Director Sidney Benizri, this was music to his ears! See my online video with Walsh and Benizri.
COHEN CHATTER: Good luck to Nathalie Bossé, most recently the Interim Head of School at St. George’s School of Montreal. She steps down after 40 years of service. Michael O’Connor will succeed her in July…The Canadian Associates of Ben Gurion University of the Negev will be hosting An “Unorthodox’ National Virtual Gala for Brain Research” at BGU on Wed. July 7(5:45 pm). The event will feature the highly acclaimed and award-winning Israeli actress Shira Haas, star of the popular Netflix shows Unorthodox and Shtisel. Please see my video previewing the already sold out event at Suburban on Air and featuring Professor Nadav Davidovitch, a prominent speaker on how Israel was so successful in its vaccination program for COVID-19….Two great Habs videos are out there: Annakin Slayd’s updated Rock The Sweater and Sly Furino’s Win It.
