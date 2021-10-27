It was 10 years ago that the Just For Kids Foundation came knocking on Allyson Kassie’s door. Organizers of a neat Dancing With The Stars fundraiser for the Montreal Children’s Hospital asked this one-time fashion expert to step out on the dance floor. Almost immediately she had discovered her new passion.
After selling her fashion companies, Kassie opened a consulting firm and spent two years studying dance while working her way up in the competitive ballroom world. In 2013 she opened her first studio, Juste Danse. A second ballroom spot debuted in 2019 and earlier this month a new, much bigger place on Cote de Liesse debuted with a “safe” grand opening event. This locale is over 9,000 square feet, boasting five huge studio rooms. Kassie and her team of teachers offer hip hop, contemporary, jazz, latin and ballroom dancing. They also have several dancers on TVA’s hit dance show Revolution, including Vincent Corriveau and Bianca Champagne. And yes work has begun on the next Dancing With The Stars set for February 7, 2022.
FLOWER HELPS SUMMIT: Actor Larry Day says that it really is a special feeling when you can work out something that can help kids in need and make others happy at the same time. Dollard man about town Donnie Cape arranged for Habs legend Guy Lafleur and Day, together with the Dilawri Group , 40 Westt Steak House and Stu Guttman from the Summit School Foundation to connect. Donnie suggested that Guy donate this awesome Montreal Canadiens bike he was given by the Habs organizatioin. They put it up for auction with 40 Westt and the Dilawri group helping to promote it. Kevin Groleau, owner of Rockaberry’s West Island and Vaudreuil had the winning bid. Guttman received a $2,000 cheque for the Foundation
COOKING SHOW CHALLENGE: I really enjoyed watching the Zensa Media Cooking Show Challenge (Celebrity Edition) Online Gala Awards Show, Oct. 15. It was recorded at The Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal and also from Los Angeles. A portion of the proceeds from the $10 ticket price (still available to view until Nov. 15) will go to the Sun Youth Organization. Zensa’s Seema Arora co-hosted the event with Eramelinda Boquer of Global TV and CBC news reporter Kwabena Oduro. The judges were former West Island MP Frank Baylis, CJAD’s Orla Johannes, food expert Heidi Small and Oduro. Some of the winning segments were Chef Tojo from Tojo’s Restaurant (Spring Roll with edible flowers); Chef Vikram Vij from Vij’s Restaurant (Lamb popsicle curry); and Chef Arnaud Marchand from Chez Boulay Restaurant (Risotto with a Quebec twist). My man Chef Romeo from Shodan downtown was the Zensa staff pick for his Japanese cuisine magic. Email info@zensamedia.com for a link.
COHEN CHATTER: At the iconic Restaurant Greenspot on Notre Dame Street West in St. Henri, longtime waitress Danielle got the surprise of the lifetime when a Westmount dad and his son dropped by for breakfast recently for their first time since the start of the pandemic. The bill was for $26 and the dad left a $100 tip via a Debit payment… Bravo to Sly Furino and Bruna Mucciardi from the popular Sophistoccasion Band have unveiled a fabulous duet recorded at a St. Laurent park and called Whenever We Are Together. See the video section of our website …. Please see my latest edition of Suburban On Air where I interview Montreal native Jason Blicker, an outstanding character actor with more than 120 roles to his credit. He presently plays the scene stealing role of Todd on the CTV smash hit Jann with Jann Arden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.