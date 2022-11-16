After a two-year absence, the Austrian Society of Montreal is back with its traditional signature event: the Viennese Ball of Montreal, which has been celebrating the splendor of Vienna’s ball tradition for over 60 years with a glorious evening of lively music and dance, elegant atmosphere with good food and wine, prizes to be won, and a magical debutante performance while being an important charity event for youth causes. Guests this Saturday night at Le Windsor Ballrooms will enable guests to enjoy opera and ballet entertainment, as well as a casino, door prizes, a silent auction and a musical Viennese wine garden – the famous Heuriger. The highlight of the event remains as ever, the famous waltz of the debutantes and their cavaliers. It is being held under the distinguished patronage and in the presence of the Austrian Ambassador to Canada, Sylvia Meier-Kajbic. Viennese Municipal Counsellor Omar Al Rawi and Austrian and Canadian dignitaries will also be present. Guest of Honour is the Honorable Russell Brown, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada. The SophistOccasion Showband, who you can read about in our FYI Magazine, will play music for traditional and modern ballroom dancing until 2.30a.m.
As with previous Balls, all proceeds will go to deserving causes focused on helping children in need and other youth initiatives. There are two primary beneficiaries this year: LOVE, Leave out Violence – the leading youth violence prevention organization in Canada which is based in Montreal and that aims to build innovative and sustainable programs that promote the emotional and social health of youth. This year, funds will be directed to the Media Arts Program. McGill’s Schulich School of Music will also be an important recipient of proceeds to cover bursaries for its students to pursue the study of music in Austria. Info: www.balviennoisdemontreal.org.
DOING IT FOR DAD: The multi-talented Stewart Rubin, hotel executive by day and singer by night, has decided to celebrate his 60th birthday this week by paying tribute to his late dad Bram, who passed away seven years ago from leukemia. Stewart’s group, the Daylight Vampires and three other bands will be performing Friday night, Nov. 18 at the Wheel Club on Cavendish in NDG. Stewart does not want gifts; rather donations to his Rock The Light Stewart Rubin Leukemia and Lymphoma Light the Night Facebook page to help those who need it most to battle blood cancers.
TELUS STEPS UP: In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and to help Ukrainian refugees in Quebec, TELUS, Énergir and Électrobac are donating $218,000 to help families affected by the conflict so they can have an essential link to emergency services, virtual health and well-being resources and a way to stay in contact with their loved ones and support networks. Local organizations across the province such as Centraide, are helping to distribute the free refurbished smartphones, SIM cards and access to free mental health consultations to the refugees they support.
COHEN CHATTER: The Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) will begin on Nov. 17 and take place at the Cinémathèque québécoise, Cinéma du Parc, Cinéma du Musée, Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin, and Cinéma Impérial through Nov. 27 ….Centaur Theatre’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes continues through Nov. 27, starring two amazing bilingual artists, Beaconsfield’s Marcel Jeannin and Inès Defossé. Centaur is in the process of a transition, and it has a new goal of bridging the gap between the French and English theatres. This 2021 Governor General’s award winning play re-imagines the teacher-student relationship in an exploration of power dynamics, consent and exploitation through a plot-twisting narrative…. The all-new Crave Original series, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, premieres Friday night. Montrealer Rita Braga, 34, will be one of the competitors. Rita has 186,000 Instagram followers... I saw two great films at the Cinemania Festival. Check my blog.
