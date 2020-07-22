When the new look and significantly slimmed down Denis Coderre announces his plans to run for mayor of Montreal again, prominent local restaurateur Ted Dranias says he wants to sign up to be a candidate in NDG. Dranias not only has his three Petros Taverna restaurants operating in Westmount, Griffintown and Laurier – pandemic or not he will debut a fourth in Little Italy soon. “People and tax paying citizens need to unite and overthrow a mayor who is destroying the vibrancy of beautiful Montreal,” Dranias says of Valerie Plante. “Yes bike paths are essential, but so are our roads. Winter doesn’t facilitate travel by bike! Construction zones aren’t supervised, the amount of orange cone costs can be cut in half by being intelligent and using cost effective management. Construction zones are not logistically coordinated, therefore causing work to be done twice and sometimes thrice! Winning by accident our mayor has become very arrogant and very dictatorial as we see on how fast she decides to close down a main street artery for walking or biking. She needs to be overthrown on her next mandate.”
NO MORE DOLLARS: Destination Dollar on Queen Mary Road will close its doors by the end of the summer. Owner Roberto Battista, a resident of Dollard des Ormeaux, said he can no longer manage working endless hours and he plans to seek a new career opportunity. The longtime president of the Queen Mary Road Merchants Association, Battista ran a superb two level store which in my opinion beat Dollarama hands down in terms of customer service and the quality of items available.
JFL DRIVE-IN: Please tune into this week’s segment of Cohen in the City on Suburban On Air where I speak with Just For Laughs President Bruce Hills and stand up comic Jess Salomon about this Friday and Saturday evening’s Royalmount Drive-In Theatre Event comedy events.
CALL OF THE WILDE: How nice it has been to see Brian Wilde back on Global TV’s morning show talking hockey via video feed where we get to see his beautiful new NDG condo. Nobody does this better on TV than Brian! “It was great to be back on the air,” Brian told me. “The back and forth is harder to with a 1.5 second delay, but it’s not so difficult after a while. You try to be clear about a thought finishing and not keep adding to your pauses, if that makes sense. It was also so good to feel useful again after not working for such a long period of time. I enjoyed it a lot, and I truly hope the Habs play games, even if it might just only be four of them before they are eliminated.” Watch for his Call of the Wilde blog on the Global Montreal website.
COHEN CHATTER: Michael O’Connor will be the next Head of School at St. George’s School. He has held the position of Assistant Head, High School for the last five years. His tenure as Head of School will commence in July 2021. Current Interim Head of School Nathalie Bossé, will continue to be at the helm until then...Domenic Fazioli continues to evolve into the king of East End English media. His East End Montreal Facebook page now has close to 16,000 followers, including 10,000 new ones since the COVID-19 pandemic hit…RGC Coffee, a Westmount-based coffee importer, has received an award from the Specialty Coffee Association for a sustainability project based in Colombia. The award recognizes efforts toward improving the well-being and economic conditions of farm workers, who are responsible for the premium and specialty coffee we enjoy here in Montreal… Mark Bergman joined The Beat 92.5 FM morning crew as a regular on Monday. See my blog for the details.
