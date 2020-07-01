Restaurateurs and their workers have been very hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.To help workers in the industry, pizzerias No.900, GEMA, Vesta and Morso have launched “La Collective”: a 100 percent local and solidarity pizza, now on the menu of your neighbourhood pizzeria!
For each Collective sold in the 25 establishments of the No.900 chain and the GEMA, Vesta and Morso restaurants, $3 will be donated to the Fonds de secours aux travailleurs de restauration de Montréal. Created to compensate for the loss of income caused by the pandemic, the Fund allows people who have lost their jobs in the restaurant industry to receive additional income. This is a significant help during this difficult period.
No. 900 Centropolis served its first pizza in December 2017, with franchisees Eliana Silva and Christian Tremblay. Last week the restaurant reopened with new safety protocols in place, including a new extended terrasse
“We closed the restaurant on March 15 and reopened on April 17 for take- out and delivery and did well considering the situation,” said Silva. “We were part of the lucky ones.! Centropolis was a big help during the pandemic; they were pro-active and innovative! They found good solutions for us restaurant owners to go back to some sort of ‘normal’ life here. The extension of the terasse is a great idea and it really helps us. We almost have the same capacity as before, which is great!”
As for the Weekend Relief Fund, Tremblay thinks it is a great idea. “For sure restaurants are going to reopen, but with less staff so some of the restaurant workers won’t get their jobs back,” he said. “For example some restaurants will open with less capacity and shorter hours so they won’t need as much staff. The students who are used to work only during summer are probably going to be the ones who are the most affected. It’s great that there’s a fund to help them get through this crisis. We are very proud to contribute.”
The Collective is made entirely of local products such as homemade pepperoni from GEMA, Italian sausage with fennel pollen, candied tomatoes, parsley oil emulsion and aged cheddar from the Riviera cheese factory.
Log on to https://www.mtlrestorelieffund.org/home and https://no900.com/ to see how you can support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.