Just over two years ago, with the pandemic in full swing, Publisher Michael Sochaczevski, Associate Publisher Oliver Sutton, Editor Beryl Wajsman, Advertising Manager Amanda Lavigne and the rest of our team were pulling rabbits out of their hats to ensure this paper kept delivering a print copy each Wednesday.
While we at The Suburban had already vastly expanded our web presence, it was time to introduce a video platform and Suburban On Air was born. I was privileged to be given my own show, dubbed Cohen in the City and I must say it has been a blast. During this time I have secured interviews with some fairly high profile individuals and newsmakers such as Peter Mansbridge, Lisa LaFlamme, Howie Mandel. Jann Arden and most recently Drea Wheeler from TV’s Survivor. This week I bring you my 100th episode. As a huge reality TV fan, I was excited to speak with the father and son team of native Montrealers Cedric Newman and Tychon Carter Newman. They will compete in the new season of The Amazing Race Canada, debuting next Tuesday on CTV. Let me give a big thanks to our social media guru Jesse Ostroff, who edits and spruces up my videos and to master voice over artist David Tyler. He was kind enough to provide my introduction. Please tune in via our website.
BRENNAN HEADS DOWN 401: Andrew Brennan, who did such a great job as a reporter for CTV Montreal, has relocated to his native Toronto and the local newscast there. He started off here on CJAD, moved to City News and then CTV. “It was a really tough decision,” he told me. “I love Montreal; I love the family I have at CTV Montreal and after 13 years in the city it was frankly, really hard to leave. I have spent my entire adult life living in Montreal. I’ve covered Habs cup runs, election night shootings and every amazing festival this city can boast as unparalleled. But I want to be closer to my family, and I had an opportunity to join the station I grew up watching. I’ll be coming to visit on bagel runs.”
FINNERTY RETURNS BRIEFLY: Former CBC Daybreak morning show host Mike Finnerty, who left his post a year and a half ago to become a cheesemonger in London, England, is back on the Montreal media scene – but only temporarily. When I contacted the Global TV Montreal assignment desk last week, I got an e-mail back from Finnerty. Was I seeing things? “I’m a friend of Karen Macdonald,” he said, referring to the news director. “I am helping her out for a few weeks this summer. Only temporary! I am back and forth these days. Montreal’s so great in the summer and I have friends and loved ones here. I’ll be back at the cheese shop in London a bit later in the year for the run up to Christmas.” Hey Karen, how about a Mike Finnerty commentary on the news while he is here or better yet a podcast?
COHEN CHATTER: Montreal blues and guitar icon Shane Murphy will celebrate the release of his fourth studio album, the self-produced “Get Religion,” on Saturday July 9 at Club Soda as part of the Montreal International Jazz Festival. The show is being produced by Billy Bob Productions. Murphy is a close friend of TSN 690’s Mitch Melnick, who runs Billy Bob with Lloyd Fischler and Gary Silverman…Christ Church Cathedral downtown, in collaboration with Prof. Norman Cornett will presents Jazz in the Cathedral with Ranee Lee and Matt Herskowitz on July 3,5,6 from 4 pm to 5 pm. Oliver Jones will be the guest of honour for the exhibit “Art in the Cathedral,” open daily from June 29 to July 10. Contact:info.professornormancornett@gmail.com
