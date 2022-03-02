Let me make this confession right off the bat!
As a writer I have a bucket list of actors and actresses I want to interview. Way back in 1986, so 36 years ago, I got hooked on a television show called Lance et Compte. It focused on a fictitious NHL franchise called Les Nationals de Québec, modelled around the Quebec Nordiques. There were many incarnations, including a feature film, until the series wrapped up in 2015.
I did get a telephone interview with series star Carl Marotte, who played Pierre Lambert. And I got to meet another standout cast member, Marina Orsini (Suzie Lambert, Pierre’s sister), on a number of occasions. I even persuaded her to come visit James Lyng High School in St. Henri, which she had attended. I have known the show’s writer, Le Journal de Montréal columnist Rejean Tremblay, for decades. But what about Marc Messier? He portrayed Marc Gagnon, the team captain who retires after the first season and turns to coaching. Suzie also becomes his love interest
Messier has been a Quebec television comedy icon now for 50 years. Today, at the age of 74 years young, he is resuming a one-man show tour of the province which had been placed on pause due to the pandemic. And now it is back on from March 15 until November 22. It includes a stop on April 12 at Salle André-Mathieu in Laval.
Messier and I connected via Zoom two weeks ago and he generously gave me 30 minutes of his time. How exciting it was for me, especially given the fact that at Christmas-time I started to binge watch the first three seasons and the six tele-films on YouTube. Messier is a fantastic actor and he played the role of an NHL coach so well. Lance et Compte was a kind of ripped from the headlines program, bringing you behind the scenes of what really happens in the dressing room, in players’ personal lives and more.
Messier is known for a lot more than Lance et Compte. He performed in an incredible 3,000 plus episodes in the hit comedy Broue. There was also La Petite Vie, Les Boys and more. Messier told me he is very excited to get back on stage. Each show is about two hours and 15 minutes. “It is a lot of work, but I like it,” he says. “Basically it is me on stage talking to my ego as I visit my professional life.”
There are a lot of anglophone fans of Messier who want to attend his shows.
Back to Lance et Compte, Messier told me being part of the series was a dream come true. He had played junior hockey. “I dreamed of being a pro hockey player and in the end I was able to do so by fiction,” he said. “In the early years we sat in on Nordiques practices. I remember going for dinner with Rejean Tremblay and we’d talk about my character and I had some influence on the content. That was great!”
Ticket information for Messier’s show can be obtained at https://www.marcmessier.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.